U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,758.50
    +25.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,713.00
    +137.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,322.50
    +123.75 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.10
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    +0.93 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9859
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2120
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.00
    -285.47 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.17
    -6.54 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,261.73
    +105.59 (+0.39%)
     

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces October 2022 Distributions

Purpose Investments Inc.
·6 min read
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of October 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is October 26, 2022, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of October 27, 2022, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of October 28, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is October 28, 2022.

Open-End Funds

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per share/unit

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Frequency

Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series

PDF

$0.10501

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series

PDIV

$0.05221

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series

PBD

$0.05201

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series

PHR

$0.07201

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series

PIN

$0.08301

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PYF

$0.08301

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series

PYF.U

US $ 0.08851

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series

PYF.B

$0.08851

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series

BNC

$0.08501

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series

PRP

$0.05401

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PAYF

$0.11811

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PID

$0.0780

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PUD

$0.0650

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

PUD.B

$0.0760

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units

BND

$0.0585

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

PSA

$0.1452

10/28/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units

PSU.U

US$ 0.2604

10/28/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units

SYLD

$0.0970

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units

PINC

$0.0840

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units

IGB

$0.06021

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPS

$0.0950

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

RDE

$0.08001

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

RPU

$0.0940

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2

RPU.B / RPU.U

$0.0940

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units

REM

$0.0580

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units

FLX

$0.0297

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units

FLX.U

US$ 0.0375

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

FLX.B

$0.0365

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units

BDEQ

$0.0112

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

BDOP

$0.0075

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

CROP

$0.0875

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units

CROP.U

$0.0975

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units

BTCY

$0.0315

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units

BTCY.B

$0.0.345

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

BTCY.U

US$0.0410

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units

ETHY

$0.0270

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units

ETHY.B

$0.0320

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

ETHY.U

US$ 0.0355

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units

HEAL

$0.0815

10/27/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closed-End Funds

Ticker Symbol

Distribution
per share/unit

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Frequency

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T

RIGP.UN

$0.1146

10/31/2022

11/15/2022

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Class A

BNK

$0.06621

10/31/2022

11/15/2022

Monthly

Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares

BNK.PR.A

$0.05001

10/31/2022

11/15/2022

Monthly

Estimated October 2022 Distributions for Purpose Cash Management Fund

The October 2022 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund is estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker Symbol

Estimated Distribution per unit

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Frequency

Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units

MNY

$0.2669

10/28/2022

11/07/2022

Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about October 27, 2022, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be October 28, 2022.

      (1)   Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
      (2)   Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Recommended Stories

  • Jamaica Awaits: How About A Ganja Vacation? Get Out Of The Cold & Into The Sun With Weed Galore

    With temps dropping throughout most of the U.S. and Canada, isn’t it time to start thinking about a vacation to Jamaica? We’ve got some info on a visit that is just about as unique as you can imagine. That would be a tour planned by GanjaVacations, which in addition to the essentials like where to hang your hat, eat meals and get around this tropical island, they also provide tours to wellness facilities, herb houses (weed shops) cannabis farms, Rastafarian areas and a lot more. Jamaica’s averag

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • Lockheed Martin stock jumps after topping earnings estimates

    Shares of Lockheed Martin are moving higher after the company beat earnings expectations for the quarter.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up as high as 5.1% at the market open on Tuesday before cooling off with the broader market. Chip stocks have fallen deeply out of favor on Wall Street, but Nvidia is benefiting from news that its new gaming graphics processing units (GPUs) are sold out everywhere after launching last week. Nvidia launched its highly anticipated GeForce RTX 4090 GPU on Oct. 12 at the steep price of $1,599.

  • Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more

    Netflix, United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 15% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The headline numbers were very good for Silvergate. The bank has built a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables crypto exchanges and institutional investors to transact in real time and therefore trade crypto more efficiently.

  • Why Moderna Stock Tripped and Fell on Tuesday

    The latest news about the coronavirus is encouraging, so the company's one commercialized product might not be such a popular item.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • LG Chem to acquire AVEO Oncology for $566 million

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith breaks down how markets are trading, plus why AVEO stock is soaring today.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • ASML Holding (ASML) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    ASML Holding's (ASML) third-quarter results are likely to reflect benefits from strong momentum across EUV Sytems, DUV systems and logic amid macroeconomic headwinds.

  • These Are the New Federal Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions For 2023

    FEATURE The IRS has announced inflation adjustments to the standard deduction and other tax provisions for the 2023 tax year. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 will rise to $27,700, up $1,800 from tax year 2022.