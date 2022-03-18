U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Redesignation of Mutual Fund Shares/Units and Termination of Mutual Fund Shares/Units of Certain Purpose Funds

Purpose Investments Inc.
3 min read
In this article:
  BTCC.TO
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) is announcing today that effective as of April 8, 2022, the mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, of the following Purpose Funds will be redesignated as follows based on the relative net asset value per share or unit, as applicable, of such Purpose Fund on April 7, 2022.

Fund

Existing Series/Class

Redesignated To

Purpose Core Dividend Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Best Ideas Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Series A units

Series B units

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund

Series A units

Series B units

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Series A shares

Series B shares

Purpose Global Resource Fund

Series A shares

Series B shares

Purpose Special Opportunities Fund

Series A shares

Series B shares

Series X shares

Series Y shares

Purpose Global Bond Class

Series A shares

Series B shares

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Series A shares

Series B shares

Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Class D units

Class F units

Purpose Conservative Income Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Global Bond Fund

Class D units

Class F units

Purpose International Dividend Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund

Series D shares

Series F shares

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Class D units

Class F units

Purpose US Dividend Fund

Class D units

Class F units

Immediately following the redesignations described above, (a) the Series B units of Purpose Strategic Yield Fund and Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund and (b) the Series B shares of Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund, Purpose Global Resource Fund, Purpose Special Opportunities Fund, Purpose Global Bond Class and Purpose Global Innovators Fund will be renamed as (i) “Series A units” and (ii) “Series A shares”, respectively.

Purpose Investments is also announcing that, effective April 8, 2022, all of the mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, of the series or class of the following Purpose Funds will be redeemed and holders of such mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, will receive redemption proceeds equal to the net asset value of such mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, on April 7, 2022.

Fund

Terminating Series

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Series TF6 units

Series P units

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund





Series TA6 units

Series TB6 units

Series AUS units

Series UB units

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Series UB shares

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Class P units

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on