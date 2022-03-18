Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Redesignation of Mutual Fund Shares/Units and Termination of Mutual Fund Shares/Units of Certain Purpose Funds

Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) is announcing today that effective as of April 8, 2022, the mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, of the following Purpose Funds will be redesignated as follows based on the relative net asset value per share or unit, as applicable, of such Purpose Fund on April 7, 2022.



Fund Existing Series/Class Redesignated To Purpose Core Dividend Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Monthly Income Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Total Return Bond Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Best Ideas Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Real Estate Income Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Strategic Yield Fund Series A units Series B units Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund Series A units Series B units Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund Series A shares Series B shares Purpose Global Resource Fund Series A shares Series B shares Purpose Special Opportunities Fund



Series A shares Series B shares Series X shares Series Y shares Purpose Global Bond Class Series A shares Series B shares Purpose Global Innovators Fund Series A shares Series B shares Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund Class D units Class F units Purpose Conservative Income Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Global Bond Fund Class D units Class F units Purpose International Dividend Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund Series D shares Series F shares Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund Class D units Class F units Purpose US Dividend Fund Class D units Class F units

Immediately following the redesignations described above, (a) the Series B units of Purpose Strategic Yield Fund and Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund and (b) the Series B shares of Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund, Purpose Global Resource Fund, Purpose Special Opportunities Fund, Purpose Global Bond Class and Purpose Global Innovators Fund will be renamed as (i) “Series A units” and (ii) “Series A shares”, respectively.

Purpose Investments is also announcing that, effective April 8, 2022, all of the mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, of the series or class of the following Purpose Funds will be redeemed and holders of such mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, will receive redemption proceeds equal to the net asset value of such mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, on April 7, 2022.

Fund Terminating Series Purpose Strategic Yield Fund



Series TF6 units Series P units Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund











Series TA6 units Series TB6 units Series AUS units Series UB units Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund Series UB shares Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund Class P units

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

