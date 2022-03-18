Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Redesignation of Mutual Fund Shares/Units and Termination of Mutual Fund Shares/Units of Certain Purpose Funds
TORONTO, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) is announcing today that effective as of April 8, 2022, the mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, of the following Purpose Funds will be redesignated as follows based on the relative net asset value per share or unit, as applicable, of such Purpose Fund on April 7, 2022.
Fund
Existing Series/Class
Redesignated To
Purpose Core Dividend Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Monthly Income Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Best Ideas Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
Series A units
Series B units
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
Series A units
Series B units
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
Series A shares
Series B shares
Purpose Global Resource Fund
Series A shares
Series B shares
Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
Series A shares
Series B shares
Series X shares
Series Y shares
Purpose Global Bond Class
Series A shares
Series B shares
Purpose Global Innovators Fund
Series A shares
Series B shares
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
Class D units
Class F units
Purpose Conservative Income Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Global Bond Fund
Class D units
Class F units
Purpose International Dividend Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
Series D shares
Series F shares
Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
Class D units
Class F units
Purpose US Dividend Fund
Class D units
Class F units
Immediately following the redesignations described above, (a) the Series B units of Purpose Strategic Yield Fund and Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund and (b) the Series B shares of Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund, Purpose Global Resource Fund, Purpose Special Opportunities Fund, Purpose Global Bond Class and Purpose Global Innovators Fund will be renamed as (i) “Series A units” and (ii) “Series A shares”, respectively.
Purpose Investments is also announcing that, effective April 8, 2022, all of the mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, of the series or class of the following Purpose Funds will be redeemed and holders of such mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, will receive redemption proceeds equal to the net asset value of such mutual fund shares or mutual fund units, as applicable, on April 7, 2022.
Fund
Terminating Series
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
Series TF6 units
Series P units
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
Series TA6 units
Series TB6 units
Series AUS units
Series UB units
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
Series UB shares
Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
Class P units
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.