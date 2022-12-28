U.S. markets closed

Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Revision to December 2022 Distribution Rate for Purpose US Cash Fund

Purpose Investments Inc.
·1 min read
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the December 2022 distribution for Purpose US Cash Fund (ETF ticker: PSU.U). The press release on December 19, 2022, reported a distribution of US $0.4015 per unit. The revised distribution rate for PSU.U will be US $0.3775 per unit. The ex-distribution date, record date, and payable dates for the distribution remain unchanged.

The following table reflects the revised distribution per unit:

Open-End Fund

Ticker Symbol

Distribution per unit

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Frequency

Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units

PSU.U

US$ 0.3775

12/30/2022

01/09/2023

Monthly


About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.


