Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Risk Rating Changes

Purpose Investments Inc.
·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. today announced changes to the risk ratings of certain funds effective October 25, 2021. The changes will be reflected in the renewal of the simplified prospectus, the fund facts and ETF facts for the funds that will be filed on or about October 25, 2021.

These changes are the result of an annual review by Purpose Investments Inc. to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and are not the result of any changes to the investment objective, strategy or management of the funds.

Purpose Funds

Class of Units

Current Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Purpose International Dividend Fund







ETF Units

Medium

Low to Medium

Class A

Medium

Low to Medium

Class F

Medium

Low to Medium

Class I

Medium

Low to Medium

Class D

Medium

Low to Medium

Purpose Premium Yield Fund













ETF Series

Low to Medium

Low

Series A

Low to Medium

Low

Series F

Low to Medium

Low

Series XA

Low to Medium

Low

Series XF

Low to Medium

Low

Series XUA

Low to Medium

Low

Series XUF

Low to Medium

Low

Series P

Low to Medium

Low

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $12 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


