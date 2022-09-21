Purpose Investments Inc. Announces September Distributions
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of September 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).
The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is September 27, 2022, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of September 28, 2022, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of September 29, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is September 28, 2022.
Open-End Funds
Ticker Symbol
Distribution per share/unit
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
$0.10501
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
PDIV
$0.05221
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
PBD
$0.05201
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series
PHR
$0.07201
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
PIN
$0.08301
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PYF
$0.08301
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
PYF.U
US $ 0.08851
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
PYF.B
$0.08851
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
BNC
$0.08501
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
PRP
$0.05401
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series
PHW
$0.10001
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Quarterly
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series
PRA
$0.16501
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Quarterly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
PAYF
$0.11811
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
PID
$0.0780
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units
PUD
$0.0650
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
PUD.B
$0.0760
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
BND
$0.0585
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
PSA
$0.1390
09/29/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
PSU.U
US$ 0.2091
09/29/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
SYLD
$0.0970
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
PINC
$0.0840
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units
IGB
$0.06021
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPS
$0.0950
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
RDE
$0.08001
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
RPU
$0.0940
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2
RPU.B / RPU.U
$0.0940
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
REM
$0.0580
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units
FLX
$0.0297
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
FLX.U
US$ 0.0375
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
FLX.B
$0.0365
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
BDEQ
$0.0112
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
BDOP
$0.0075
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
MJJ
$0.0100
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Quarterly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
CROP
$0.0875
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
BTCY
$0.0315
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
BTCY.B
$0.0.345
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
BTCY.U
US$ 0.0410
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
ETHY
$0.0270
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
ETHY.B
$0.0320
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
ETHY.U
US$ 0.0355
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units
HEAL
$0.0815
09/28/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Closed-End Funds
Ticker Symbol
Distribution
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution Frequency
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T
RIGP.UN
$0.1146
09/30/2022
10/17/2022
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A
BNK
$0.06621
09/30/2022
10/14/2022
Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares
BNK.PR.A
$0.05001
09/30/2022
10/14/2022
Monthly
Estimated September Distributions for Purpose Cash Management Fund
The September 2022 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund is estimated to be as follows:
Fund Name
Ticker Symbol
Estimated Distribution per unit
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution Frequency
Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units
MNY.TO
$0.1419
09/29/2022
10/07/2022
Monthly
Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about September 28, 2022, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be September 29, 2022.
Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.