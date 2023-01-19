Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Termination of Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund, Purpose US Dividend Fund and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF

Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today that it has decided to terminate Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund, Purpose US Dividend Fund and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF (collectively, the “Funds”) effective on March 29, 2023 (the “Termination Date”).



The decision to close the Funds was driven primarily by the Funds’ relatively low assets under management which has made it difficult to efficiently manage the Funds in accordance with their intended investment objectives. As a result, each termination, in the view of Purpose, is in the best interest of shareholders or unitholders, as applicable.

Purpose will redeem all of its issued and outstanding ETF shares, Series A shares and Series F shares of Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund (the “Shares”) in accordance with the terms thereof.

Likewise, Purpose will redeem all of the issued and outstanding ETF units, ETF non-currency hedged units, Class A units, Class A non-currency hedged units, Class F units and Class F non-currency hedged units of Purpose US Dividend Fund (the “PUD Units”).

Lastly, Purpose will redeem all its issued and outstanding ETF units, Canadian dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units, U.S. dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units, Class A units, Class A non-currency hedged units, Class F units, Class F non-currency hedged units, Class I units and Class I non-currency hedged units of Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF (the “CRYP Units” and together with the PUD Units, the “Units”).

The redemptions for Purpose US Dividend Fund and Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF will be made in accordance with the terms of the master declaration of trust dated October 7, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time.

The redemption price payable for the Shares and Units will be an amount equal to the net asset value per share or unit, as applicable, of the applicable series or class on the Termination Date and will be payable to unitholders on or before March 31, 2023.

It is anticipated that (i) the ETF shares of Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund will be voluntarily delisted from the NEO Exchange on or about March 27, 2023, at the close and (ii) the ETF units and ETF non-currency hedged units of Purpose US Dividend Fund and the ETF units, Canadian dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units and U.S. dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units of Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF will be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about March 28, 2023, at the close.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

