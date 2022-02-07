Purpose Investments Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments" or "Purpose") and Eden Rahim, Portfolio Manager, Next Edge Capital, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF (TSX: HEAL) and open the market.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of outcome-focused products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday February 7, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c2301.html