Purpose Investments Wins Again at Fund Awards

Purpose Investments Inc.
·4 min read
Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce that three of its credit funds have won awards at the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards and 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The award-winning funds are the flagship Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund, Purpose Strategic Yield Fund, and Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund.

Award

Fund Name

Issuing Body

First Place for Three-Year High Yield Fixed Income

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

First Place for Five-Year High Yield Fixed Income

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

First Place for Three-Year Preferred Share Fixed Income

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Third Place for Three-Year Returns in the Credit Focused Category

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

Second Place for Five-Year Returns in the Credit Focused Category

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

Third Place for Best Three-Year Sharpe Ratio

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

Second Place for Best Five-Year Sharpe Ratio

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

"We see these awards as a reflection of the excellence of our portfolio management team, their investment process and philosophy,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Purpose Investments.

“It is an honour to accept four Canadian Hedge Fund awards for Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund for the fifth straight year, two first-place Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for Purpose Strategic Yield Fund, and one first-place Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for the Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund. These honours once again validate the research-driven credit investing approach of the Credit Investment Team,” said Morningstar 5-star-rated fund manager Sandy Liang, who leads the Team and fixed income investing at Purpose. “Trusting our credit investing experience through multiple business cycles has paid off for our unitholders and helped them reach their financial goals. I’d like to thank the entire investment team at Purpose, specifically Jeremy Lin, Ilia Verpakhovski and Ragheb Othmani, who are crucial in contributing to our funds’ success.”

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards honour funds that excel in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The awards are based solely on objective and quantitative performance data. Likewise, the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are judged strictly on performance. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

Purpose Investments boasts an industry-renowned ETF and fund lineup, which includes the world’s first high-interest savings ETF (TSX ticker: PSA), award-winning active fixed-income strategies (TSX ticker: CROP), and industry-leading structured equity funds (e.g., Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio), among others. Learn more about Purpose’s ETFs and funds here: www.purposeinvest.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective. First, the awards celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada’s hedge fund industry, and second, they draw attention to Canada’s hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products that value outcome over benchmarks, proactive risk protection and responsible investing. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com 
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


