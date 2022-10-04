U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Pursuant Welcomes Alicia Lifrak

·2 min read

Pursuant is proud to announce that Alicia Lifrak is now serving as Executive Vice President.

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant, a full-service marketing and fundraising agency serving nonprofit organizations, welcomes Alicia Lifrak as Executive Vice President. Lifrak brings 25 years of leadership and management experience in the nonprofit and commercial business sectors. She most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Nonprofit Engagement Services at Gabriel Group, an OSG company.

Alicia Lifrak, Executive Vice President Pursuant
Alicia Lifrak, Executive Vice President Pursuant

Lifrak will lead Pursuant's market expansion in providing exceptional services for a broader range of clients to include more regional nonprofits. Lifrak's breadth and depth of knowledge will be a significant asset to Pursuant as it combines legacy innovation with new approaches to consistently deliver results to its full range of clients.

"I'm thrilled to join Pursuant and be part of an established agency with an unmatched reputation for its great book of clients and strong leadership," Lifrak said. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to develop strategies to support our regionally focused clients and their unique challenges and opportunities."

Prior to joining Pursuant in October 2022, Lifrak's experience included serving as Senior Director at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where she directed regional society programs and annual giving campaigns. Lifrak also had a long career with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Lewis & Clark Council in Southwest Illinois and Chief Operating Officer of the Chief Seattle Council in Washington.

"We're so excited to welcome Alicia to Pursuant," said Pursuant CEO Trent Ricker. "Her wealth of experience will expand our ability to serve a more diverse set of clients. I'm eager to see the opportunities that unfold under her leadership."

Lifrak received a bachelor's degree at St. Ambrose University in Iowa. She also attended the Senior Leadership Development Program at the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas in Dallas; and she participated in the Brown School CEO Seminar at Washington University in St. Louis.

About Pursuant

Pursuant is a full-service marketing and fundraising firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations increase the visibility of their mission, engage with constituents, acquire new donors, and drive donor loyalty. Grounded in data science and powered by its proprietary GivingDNA wealth screening and data analytics platform, Pursuant leverages analytics to inform marketing and fundraising strategy with impactful creative and messaging. Visit pursuant.com to learn more about Pursuant.

Media Contact:
Meghan Wollack
meghan.wollack@pursuant.com

Pursuant is a full-service fundraising agency. (PRNewsfoto/The Pursuant Group)
Pursuant is a full-service fundraising agency. (PRNewsfoto/The Pursuant Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pursuant-welcomes-alicia-lifrak-301640535.html

SOURCE The Pursuant Group Inc

