Pursuant's 2021 Giving Outlook Helps Navigate the "Great Resumption"

·3 min read

Fundraisers turn to this annual report for a powerful perspective and empowerment to make the right moves in a changed fundraising landscape

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant, a full-service fundraising agency powered by GivingDNA, announces the release of the 2021 Giving Outlook report. This annual report shares key perspectives and insights as we reflect on the fundraising landscape in the past year and leverage critical intel to plan for the end of 2021 and beyond.

Pursuant is a full-service fundraising agency. (PRNewsfoto/The Pursuant Group)
Pursuant is a full-service fundraising agency. (PRNewsfoto/The Pursuant Group)

The Giving Outlook is the definitive source that helps fundraisers strategically reach, activate & retain donors.

In today's webinar discussion, Matthew Mielcarek, VP of Insights and Analytics, will review findings from our industry's key reports and benchmarks along with insight into how these data points can (and should) inform your programs in the coming months. Following the webinar, an exclusive eBook will be released, empowering our partners to access insights directly and integrate them into their strategic planning.

"The door of opportunity is wide open to fundraisers as planning shifts towards year-end and 2022 fundraising strategies. Yet donors have more choice than ever, driven by the innovations that are carrying us to a post-pandemic world", states Matthew Mielcarek. "The Giving Outlook is the plan for fundraisers to ensure that their organizations make the right moves to reach and retain their donors. Winners and losers will emerge based on how well organizations are able to navigate this "great resumption."

Key findings from the Pursuant Annual Giving Outlook include:

  • Active Donors have continued to grow through early 2021 - continuing to buck the trend of long-term donor decline

  • Gift frequency is on the rise, seeing double-digit growth - sustainers are meaningfully impacting overall donor retention

  • While overall individual giving grew 2% in 2020, online giving grew by 32% - digital has been a key tool for pivoting fundraising strategies

"2020 was a record-breaking year for fundraising. Many leaders are asking themselves if they are equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities facing the nonprofit landscape," states Trent Ricker, CEO and President of Pursuant. "These core trends will be discussed in our new report, along with a deeper dive, sharing insightful detail and unique perspectives. We are again excited to share these findings with our clients, partners and industry peers. Our goal is to educate, empower, and help fundraising leaders drive results."

To register for today's webinar, please register here. All attendees will have early access to the Pursuant Giving Outlook eBook scheduled for release later in August.

The Pursuant Group, is the only data-driven, full-service fundraising firm dedicated to helping nonprofits experience fundraising success. Founded in 2001, Pursuant partners with an expansive breadth of nonprofit organizations, leveraging GivingDNA for donor intelligence and insights, proven strategies, and award-winning creative to grow and sustain revenue. Visit www.pursuant.com to learn how to target, engage, and influence your next best donor.

Media Contact:
Jackie Graziano
214-866-7700

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pursuants-2021-giving-outlook-helps-navigate-the-great-resumption-301353836.html

SOURCE The Pursuant Group

