Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America from to record USD 28.18 Mn growth; Mexico to dominate market growth -- Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The push buttons signaling devices market size in Latin America is set to grow by USD 28.18 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2021 and 2026. The report expects the market growth to be significant in Mexico during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the power industry is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the country.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026

Gain in-depth insights into the market behavior across various regions in Latin America by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading Free Sample

The push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America is fragmented. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key strategies include the launch of innovative products and forming strategic partnerships with other vendors. The increasing demand for industrial safety, easy setup and low maintenance cost, and government regulations on improving industrial safety will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., BACO, Emerson Electric Co., HESCO, Nuova ASP Srl, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

Process industries are the key end-users in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

Mexico accounted for the highest revenue generation in the market in 2021. The rising investments in new auto factories and the strong growth in the power sector are driving the growth of the push buttons signaling devices market in Mexico.

Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas:

Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist push buttons signaling devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the push buttons signaling devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of push buttons signaling devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market In Latin America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 28.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.56

Regional analysis

Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela (RB), Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

Performing market contribution

Mexico at 33%

Key consumer countries

Mexico and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., BACO, Emerson Electric Co., HESCO, Nuova ASP Srl, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary                         

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07:   Parent market

Exhibit 08:  Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments

2.2.1    Inputs

2.2.2    Inbound logistics

2.2.3    Operations

2.2.4    Outbound logistics

2.2.5    Marketing and sales

2.2.6    After-sales service

2.2.7    Support activities

2.2.8    Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13:   Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12:  Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13:  Latin America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                            

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Process industries

  • Discrete Industries

Exhibit 21:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2     Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 22:  Comparison by End-user

5.3     Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23:  Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24:  Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4     Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25:  Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26:  Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5     Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape                        

6.1     Overview

Exhibit 28:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Venezuela (RB)

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

 

Exhibit 29:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33:  Geographic comparison

7.3     Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31:  Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:  Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4     Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33:  Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34:  Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5     Venezuela (RB) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35:  Venezuela (RB) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  Venezuela (RB) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6     Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37:  Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38:  Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7     Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39:  Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40:  Rest of Latin America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8     Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1    Increasing demand for industry safety

8.1.2    Easy setup and low maintenance cost

8.1.3    Government regulations on improving industrial safety

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1    Fluctuating prices of raw materials

8.2.2    Presence of low-cost safety device manufacturers

8.2.3    Lacks in design modifications

Exhibit 42:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1    Technological advancements in design and functionality

8.3.2    Underwater push buttons and signaling devices

8.3.3    Need for stainless steel push buttons

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1     Overview

Exhibit 43:  Vendor landscape

9.2     Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45:  Industry risks

9.3     Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47:  Market positioning of vendors

10.3   ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 48:  ABB Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49:  ABB Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 50:  ABB Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 51:  ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52:  ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4   BACO

Exhibit 53:  BACO  - Overview

Exhibit 54:  BACO  - Product and service

Exhibit 55:  BACO  - Key offerings

10.5   Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 56:  Emerson Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 57:  Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 58:  Emerson Electric Co. – Key news

Exhibit 59:  Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60:  Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6   HESCO

Exhibit 61:  HESCO - Overview

Exhibit 62:  HESCO - Product and service

Exhibit 63:  HESCO - Key offerings

10.7   Nuova ASP Srl

Exhibit 64:  Nuova ASP Srl - Overview

Exhibit 65:  Nuova ASP Srl - Product and service

Exhibit 66:  Nuova ASP Srl - Key offerings

10.8   OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 67:  OMRON Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68:  OMRON Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69:  OMRON Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 70:  OMRON Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71:  OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.9   Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 72:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74:  Rockwell Automation – Key news

Exhibit 75:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.10  Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 77:  Schneider Electric SE - Overview

Exhibit 78:  Schneider Electric SE - Business segments

Exhibit 79:  Schneider Electric SE – Key news

Exhibit 80:  Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 81:  Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11  Siemens AG

Exhibit 82:  Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 83:  Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 84:  Siemens AG - Key news

Exhibit 85:  Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 86:  Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Exhibit 87:  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Overview

Exhibit 88:  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Product and service

Exhibit 89:  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 92:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93:  Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/push-buttons-signaling-devices-market-in-latin-america-from-to-record-usd-28-18-mn-growth-mexico-to-dominate-market-growth--technavio-301638728.html

SOURCE Technavio

