U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,680.06
    +19.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,124.23
    -33.35 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,940.31
    +128.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,402.43
    -1.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.45
    +0.64 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0550 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3499
    -0.0184 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7740
    -0.2170 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,247.96
    -1,771.96 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.26
    -26.13 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Push it jumps to No. 1 on App Store promising a way to send push notifications to friends

Sarah Perez
·7 min read

A new app called Push It is sitting at the top of the App Store promising little more than the ability to send "push notifications to your friends." The app features only two screenshots -- one of a big red button and another basic, black-and-red screen with text that says "sending." So what is going on here? And how is this app No. 1 in five countries when many people who install it can't even use it yet?

As it turns out, Push It is the latest creation from the makers of the Snapchat platform app, Sendit, which features AR games and anonymous Q&As.

Image Credits: fullsenders

To understand what Push it is all about, you have to first understand the company's original app, Sendit.

Popular with a younger demographic, Sendit has been steadily gaining traction with Snapchat users who use the app to play games and have conversations with their Snapchat friends. To date, Send it has been downloaded nearly 9 million times worldwide and has generated nearly $3 million in consumer spending, according to Sensor Tower data.

The app recently gained millions of new installs following Snap's suspensions of Sendit's top rivals, YOLO and LMK, which were the focus of a lawsuit from a mother whose son died by suicide after being anonymously bullied by users of those apps. Sendit has, so far, escaped a similar fate despite offering anonymous features of its own -- like its "ask me anything" game which prompts a Snapchat user's friends to ask questions without revealing who they are.

Some of Send it's negative reviews also make mention of bullying, but Snap has yet to take action. When we asked Snap to detail its policy around anonymous apps aimed at minors, we were told the company is in the process of reviewing its app ecosystem and policies, following the hire of its first global head of platform safety.

In addition, some of Send it's users believe the app is using bots to post questions that their friends would have never asked.

Writes one user in an App Store review: "This app randomly sends you fake/automated questions. For example, me and all of my friends are mid-20s and older and we’ve all gotten the same question about 'do u have trust issues,' 'who’s the best person to copy homework from?'

Another reviewer complains: "Ok so I can tell that the questions are 100% not from anyone I know, in fact I’m pretty sure this is fake. I’m convinced that the questions are from AI. They are just random cheap questions that nobody would ask like “who would you choose to be on your team in a zombie apocalypse?” Like that’s stupid. Nobody just asks that. Make a real app."

Sendit's founder Hunter Rice denies that bots are involved. He also pushed back at the idea that Send it's adoption by teenagers is being driven by anonymity.

"Our users gravitate towards Sendit because of its awesome AR experiences," Rice explains. "Our mission, and what we're looking to do, is to find new ways to reduce the friction of sparking conversations with friends. We discovered this really engaging format through these AR games. That's really the magic behind Sendit and why it's been so successful," he says.

Today, Sendit offers games like "Never Have I Ever," "Truth or Dare," and others that appeal to a young crowd. It also lets users ask questions like "Who do you ship me with?" or "Confessions -- say who you have a crush on," and "Compatibility test" which reflect the kinds of things that a teenager would want to chat about among friends.

Similarly, Rice says his team's new app Push it is also about coming up with new ways to encourage conversations.

Except, in this case, it's not promising AR Lens games and Q&As for Snapchat, but a basic tool for pushing notifications directly to friends' iPhones.

Image Credits: fullsenders

"With Sendit, we found this great format within these AR interactions and that's been going great. So, we wanted to replicate that same mechanic using a different format," Rice says.

In case it's not clear by its minimalist App Store listing, the new app offers a basic follower/following model and lets users send out a push notification to everyone who subscribes to you on the app. Those followers can then respond to that notification to spark a one-on-one conversation, similar to Sendit.

This could be something adopted by a group of friends or even used by creators or brands, the company believes.

To work, Push it requires full access to your Contacts database on your iPhone. It also offers tools to invite friends via text messages. It puts an "OK" button next to a friend's name who's in need of an invite which, when pushed, will create a text you can send them to join.

Amid today's push for increased privacy, SMS-based growth mechanics are generally looked down upon after years of over-zealous app invite spamming became the norm. Fortunately, however, Push it doesn't auto-text your friends. (However, the app's privacy policy doesn't do much to assuage fears about what it's doing with your personal data. It's clear that data will be used for marketing purposes and shared with Push it's vendors and business partners, the policy says.)

The app also brazenly solicits 5-star reviews. When you tap the star icon, a pop-up window appears that promises you a "special message" if you rate the app 5 stars on the App Store.

Image Credits: fullsenders

The Push it iOS app was published to the App Store in late October, previously under the name "Project Red," according to Sensor Tower data. It only become available to select markets as of last night, including Australia and California. To see it already at No. 1 makes for a suspicious launch -- one that typically indicates having relied heavily on pre-launch marketing or growth hacks, as is now common. (See also: springtime chart-topper Poparrazzi, which growth hacked its way to No. 1).

But Rice claims that's not the case.

"All the excitement around Push it has been entirely organic," he claims, though admitting the company used social media to hype the app's launch. Currently, the Push It Instagram account has roughly 32,000 followers, for example.

But Sensor Tower data indicates the app has already gone viral in five countries as of today. It's No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, Bermuda, Ireland, and Norway, the firm says. It's also in the top 10 in Great Britain, the Netherlands, Australia, Finland, and New Zealand. (Many of these countries aren't listed as launch markets per Push It's Instagram, we should note).

Image Credits: fullsenders

What's odd about the app's No. 1 status is that the app is basically non-functional in the markets where it's not yet live. You can claim a username and...well, that's about it. Then you have to wait for your market to be flipped on.

Rice says the staggered rollout strategy was meant to ensure Push it could handle the traffic, but it seems to have confused a number of users, who are commenting things on Instagram like "Bruh when is it gonna work" or "what's the point of this" or "I'm so confused lmao."

"We're just making sure that we can roll it out in a smooth way where our users can get the best experience possible. We want to make sure that everyone has access to it, and that's coming very soon. But yeah, we also want to make sure that our servers stay alive," Rice says.

Push it and Sendit are built by a small team of ten, Fullsenders, based mostly in Santa Monica. The company has an undisclosed amount of funding. But we guessed at least one of its angels correctly:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The test for Push it now is whether or not it can sustain such a high ranking in the App Store -- organic or otherwise -- something that's proven difficult for other newcomer social apps. It may also have to contend with the coming regulatory crackdown on social experiences designed for minors and younger teens. If Push it gains traction, it may have to rethink its privacy policy and forthcoming revenue models.

For the time being, however, Push it is not making money.

"Right now, we're really just focused on building an amazing community and creating great features that users want to engage with," Rice says. "And if we can provide value in the product itself, we'll be able to come up with a business model that works best for the company."

Push it is only available on iOS.

Recommended Stories

  • Occidental Petroleum beat profit estimates on higher oil prices

    U.S. producer Occidental Petroleum Corp beat market estimates and more than doubled its profit to $836 million in the third quarter, from the previous three months, the company said in a filing. Oil producers haven been posting higher results this quarter as commodities prices bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. Occidental reported per share earnings of 65 cents in the third quarter.

  • Nvidia Analyst Hikes Price Target By 30% On $10B Opportunity Presented By The Metaverse

    Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading at record high levels on Thursday. The Nvidia Analyst: Well Fargo Securities analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an Overweight rating on Nvidia and bumped up the price target from $245 to $320. The Nvidia Thesis: NVIDIA Omniverse is a key enabler/platform for the development of the Metaverse across a wide range of vertical apps—industrial, manufacturing, design & engineering and autonomous vehicles/robotics, Rakers said in a note. Nvidia's Omniver

  • Nvidia Stock Tops $750 Billion Market Cap. This Analyst Sees Giant Metaverse Opportunities.

    Wells Fargo raised its price target by about 30%, saying the videogame-chip powerhouse was well-positioned to help build the metaverse.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Actually, I think that Amazon still has a huge growth runway in e-commerce. Only one-eighth of all retail sales are done online, and that sounds like a massive growth opportunity to me. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also continues to rock.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 4th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors mid-week, a fall through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play before any recovery.

  • NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

    Laser manufacturer NeoPhotonics is being acquired by Lumentum in a bid by the Apple supplier to expand its presence in high-speed optical networks. Lumentum (ticker: LITE) will pay NeoPhotonics (NPTN) stockholders $16 a share in an all-cash transaction. “With NeoPhotonics, we’re making another important investment in better serving our customers and expanding our photonics capabilities at a time when photonics are at the forefront of favorable long-term market trends,” said Alan Lowe, Lumentum president and CEO.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    These fundamentally strong stocks have become attractive picks thanks to sharp stock price pullbacks in 2021.

  • Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

    Meta's metaverse will be an entirely new opportunity to track you like never before.

  • Loopring Surges 40%, Solana Replaces Cardano as 5th-Largest Coin as Ethereum Fees Spike

    The average transaction fee on Ethereum has risen a staggering 2,300% since late June.

  • Why CyberArk Software Is Up More Than 7% Today

    This surge follows months of investors buying for all the right reasons, but it may have also pushed the share price to a short-term tipping point.

  • Apple SharePlay: New feature enables users to listen to music together and more

    Apple SharePlay, a new feature in IOS 15.1, allows iPhone users to have a more shared experience with up to 33 people on a call all through FaceTime. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Daniel Howley explains.

  • America Movil, Telefonica, Telecom Italia win bids in Brazil's 5G auction

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Local units of America Movil, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and a number of local firms spent well over a billion dollars on Thursday in order to scoop up valuable spectrum dedicated to fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology in Brazil. The auction, the largest ever in Latin America's top economy, will require some 40 billion reais ($7.14 billion) of investments by the winners, the government has predicted. Claro, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil SAB de CV, took the B1 batch of 3.5 GHz spectrum for 338 million reais and the 2.3 GHz E3 batch with a bid of 750 million reais.

  • Nintendo Switch sales to drop as chip and console shortage makes them even more difficult to buy

    Nintendo said it will sell fewer Switches than expected as the chip shortage and other problems lead to difficulties getting hold of any new console. Overall, Nintendo reported a 171.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion) profit for the April-September period, down from 213 billion yen in the same period the previous year. Nintendo, which is behind the Super Mario and Pokemon games, was among the global companies that received a boost from the pandemic by providing at-home entertainment.

  • Is Now The Time To Put Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Did Anyone Notice Ford's Historic Upside Breakout?

    In this updated daily bar chart of F, below, we can see the recent price strength in F. Prices are up about 50% in a few weeks and trading strongly above the rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. In this daily Point and Figure chart of F, below, we can see a potential price target in the $32 area.

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up

  • Microsoft president says tech must compromise, downplays metaverse 'hype'

    The tech sector needs to compromise with regulators and take governments and people's concerns seriously, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in an interview on Wednesday. "Tech is going to have to lean in...with real concrete ideas...even make concessions, so that we can all compromise and build a common platform that better protects people than ... the internet as a whole has in recent past," Smith told Reuters. On the sidelines of Lisbon's Web Summit, Smith said he was not sure the tech industry had shifted to trying to solve these problems as much as will likely be needed in the coming decade.

  • Joe Rogan reportedly accepts $100,000 BTC payment

    American podcast host Joe Rogan has agreed to be paid $100,000 in Bitcoin. Rogan has already signed a $100 million deal with Spotify for exclusive rights to his podcast, but has now negotiated to be part-paid in crypto as well.

  • The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage is $150 off right now

    Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage is down to a record low of $1,249 right now.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 4th, 2021

    It’s another bearish start to the day after Wednesday’s sell-off. A move back through to $0.000060 levels would be needed to avoid a 3rd consecutive day in the red.