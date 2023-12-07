Push notifications are being used to spy on people, senator claims

Mobile

Smartphone push notifications are being used to spy on people, a US senator has alleged.

In a letter to the US attorney general, Democratic senator Ron Wyden said his office had received information indicating that foreign governments were “demanding smartphone ‘push’ notification records from Google and Apple”.

Push notifications are alerts sent by smartphone apps or publishers that appear on the phone’s lock screen, such as a text message notification.

However, the senator said these messages were typically routed through services housed by Apple and Google before being sent to individuals’ iPhones and Android handsets.

The senator said “government agencies in foreign countries” had been demanding smartphone data from the US tech giants, which could range from location information or unencrypted snippets of messages.

Court records obtained by the website 404media showed that US police forces also appeared to be demanding similar records from the tech giants.

Senator Wyden said: “Apple and Google are in a unique position to facilitate government surveillance of how users are using particular apps.”

Senator Wyden says government agencies in foreign countries had been demanding smartphone data from the US tech giants - Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images North America

In response to the senator’s letter, Apple said it had been “prohibited” by the US government from sharing any information about the harvesting of data from iPhone apps.

An Apple spokesman said: “Apple is committed to transparency and we have long been a supporter of efforts to ensure that providers are able to disclose as much information as possible to their users.

“In this case, the federal government prohibited us from sharing any information and now that this method has become public we are updating our transparency reporting to detail these kinds of requests.”

A Google spokesman said it was “the first major company to publish a public transparency report sharing the number and types of government requests for user data we receive, including the requests referred to by Senator Wyden”.

Senator Wyden added: “Apple and Google should be permitted to be transparent about the legal demands they receive, particularly from foreign governments, just as the companies regularly notify users about other types of government demands for data.”

The US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

