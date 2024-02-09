In new push in South, majority of Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga back UAW union drive

A majority of the workers at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga signed cards to join a union, the United Auto Workers union announced this week, part of a new push across the South in the wake of the UAW's recent wins.

The plant, which broke ground in 2009, has 4,100 union eligible workers, according to VW.

"We respect our workers' right to decide the question of union representation. And we remain committed to providing accurate information that helps inform them of their rights and choices," said VW in a statement.

Workers assemble Volkswagen Passat sedans at the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga on June 12, 2013.

The union collected those signatures over the past 60 days, although the union has been quietly organizing at the plant since a failed unionization drive in 2019.

“We’ve been there. From the last vote, we’ve never left," said Tim Smith, UAW's director for the Southern states.

Once 70% of the workers sign union cards, the UAW will ask VW to voluntarily recognized the union. If the company refuses, the union will ask for an election overseen by the National Labor Review Board.

“We want to make sure we have the numbers so that when we petition for a vote we win," Smith said.

In 2019, the majority of the workers at the VW plant voted not to join the UAW. The union accused VW of intimidating workers and interfering in the election. Politicians, including U.S. Sen Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee, opposed the unionization effort.The union also lost an election at the Chattanooga VW plant in 2014. Likewise, in the lead up to that vote, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, a former Chattanooga mayor who helped recruit VW to the city, and then-Gov. Bill Haslam also vocally opposed the UAW's effort to unionize the plant.

Last year, the UAW struck and won favorable contracts with substantial pay raises and other concessions from the big three automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. In Tennessee, the UAW currently represents workers at 21 companies or facilities in various industries, including the GM plant in Spring Hill.

After that victory, the UAW turned its focus to the South, which has historically been hostile to organized labor. Auto manufacturing by the big three and foreign manufacturers like VW has been growing in the South, with many of those plants producing hybrid and electric vehicles.

The UAW is also actively working to organize workers at the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama, and Mercedes plant in Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa.

Micheline Maynard, a longtime auto journalist and publisher of the Substack newsletter “Intersection: Everything That Moves," believes as the Chattanooga plant has grown and added workers, the UAW's chances for a victory have increased.

“The plants have now taken on a little bit of age," Maynard said.

In 2022 and 2023, VW hired 1,660 workers in Chattanooga for a third shift. A spokesman for VW noted that the company received roughly 14,000 applicants for those jobs.

