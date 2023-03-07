Push to Talk Market to Hit USD 25.22 Billion by 2027 | At a CAGR of 10%

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in push to talk market are Motorola Solutions Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), ICOM Inc. (Japan), Kyocera Siyata Mobile (Canada), ECOM Instruments GmbH (US), RugGear (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Sonim Technologies (US) and Other Players.

Pune, India, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global push to talk market size was valued at USD 12 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™, in its latest report, titled “Push to Talk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027”, observes that this is ascribable to factors such as technological advancement in the smartphone industry across the globe. The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 26.8 Billion in 2017.

List of all the Push to Talk Market manufacturers operating globally:

AT&T, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Verizon

Motorola Solutions

Kyocera Corporation

Mobile Tornado

Sprint Corporation

Bell Canada

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Telo Systems

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 10.0 % 2027 Value Projection USD 25.22 Billion Base Year 2019 Push-To-Talk Market Size in 2019 USD 12 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Component Analysis, By Network Type Analysis, By Enterprise Size Analysis, By Sector Analysis Push-To-Talk Market Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Wireless Devices, Network Devices, and Software among Organizations to Aid Market Growth

Push-to-Talk (PTT) is a communication method that enables users to speak and listen to each other in real-time using a two-way radio or mobile device. PTT allows for instant and efficient communication among groups of individuals, such as coworkers or emergency responders. Unlike traditional phone calls, PTT users do not need to dial a number or wait for the other party to pick up; instead, they simply press a button to transmit their message. This feature makes PTT an ideal solution for situations where speed and coordination are critical, such as during emergencies or in fast-paced work environments. As with any communication technology, it is important to use PTT responsibly and ethically, ensuring that all messages transmitted are original and free from plagiarism.



Push-To-Talk (PTT) is a communication technology that involves instant conversation between two wireless cellular networks. It involves using a button to switch the device from a voice transmission mode to a voice reception mode. This technology is a drastic improvement over the now sparsely used walkie-talkies across the globe. Additionally, emergence of technology has enabled a multi-pronged communication benefits wherein multiple parties can communicate with each other and have a conversation over a cellular network. Increasing development in telecommunications has propelled the demand for PTT as several large wireless carriers are coming out with their own versions of the PTT services.

What does the Report Include?

The Push-to-Talk market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:



Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products to Drive the PTT Market

Voice communication has evolved drastically over the past decade. The emergence of fully equipped IP-based PTT communication technology over the radio is a testimony to the massive advancement in field of telecommunication. Communication is more efficient and instant than ever before and has paved way for the companies to introduce innovative products that are technologically advanced across the globe. For instance, in April 2020, Escheat publicly announced its launch of Eschat broadband PTT service for the TELUS wireless network by completing the formalities of a commercial contract between the two companies that was forged in MAY 2019. Marshall Birkin, Vice President of TELUS, said on the sidelines of the development that the Escheat PTT service would harness the power of instant interaction and compatibility to enable professional group communication safe and reliable for our consumers. He further added, “Our collaboration with ESChat will propel the business to empower the mobile workforces while enabling us to be agile and save costs.”

Furthermore, according to the report, the companies are striving to gain maximum PTT market share by adopting strategies such as signing contracts, joint ventures, and collaboration during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, Motorola Solutions announced that it has secured a fresh contract from the Israeli government to deploy new broadband push-to-talk (PTT) solution. According to the tender, the company is expected to provide over 10,000 devices to Israel that are powered by WAVE Motorola Solutions along with installing, operating, and maintaining the PTT communication services. Furthermore, the WAVE technology will boost the efficiency of operations among government officers and field personnel.

