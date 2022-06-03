U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Push to Talk Market Worth $45.2 Billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Chicago, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Push to Talk Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Network type (LMR and Cellular), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Public Safety, Government and Defense, Commercial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Push to Talk Market size to grow from USD 29.2 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1 % during the forecast period. Various factors such as the growing need for driver safety, the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions are expected to drive the adoption of Push-to-Talk solutions and services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Push to Talk Market"
307 - Tables
48 - Figures
253 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113448870

In April 2021, Motorola Solutions launched new solution WAVE-PTX, an instant communication service with nationwide coverage that enables commercial and government organizations to reach new levels of safety and productivity. It companies to connect their different work teams instantaneously and reliably to keep operations up and to run, independent from network technology. The solution meets many industries' operational needs, including the transport and logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Based on component, the Push to Talk market has been segmented into hardware, solutions, and services. The solution segment is estimated to lead the market in 2021. A PTT solution is a two-way radio service that enables customers to communicate with the push of a button available on PTT-enabled rugged phones and accessories. The most likely adopters are in industries with high safety requirements with hazardous environments or large campus-style environments.

Based on solution, the Push to Talk market has been further classified into carrier integrated PTT solution, over the top PTT solution, and mission-critical PTT solution. The mission-critical had the highest market size in the year 2021. Mission-critical Push to Talk (MCPTT) is a PTT product that meets the requirements of mission-critical public safety voice communication. is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest-growth trend in the coming years. To fulfill the need of public safety users planning to transition PTT voice communications from LMR to LTE over FirstNet, the 3GPP established standards for MCPTT.

Scope of the Report for Push to Talk Market

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2017-2026

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2021-2026

Segments covered

By component, vertical, organization size, network type, and region

Forecast 2021-2026 CAGR

9.1%

Region Wise Highest CAGR

Asia Pacific

Estimated Year Market Size

USD 29.2 Billion in 2021

Forecast Year Market Size

USD 45.2 Billion by 2026

Regions covered

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America

Region Wise Highest Market Size

North America

Companies covered

AT&T Inc. (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), T-Mobile (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Bell Canada (Canada), Iridium Satellite LLC (US), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (England), GroupTalk (Sweden), Orion Labs, Inc. (US), Zello Inc (US), Yiip, Inc. VoiceLayer (US), VoxerNet LLC (US), International Push to Talk Ltd (iPTT) (England), Enterprise Secure Chat (ESChat) (US), AINA Wireless (US), S.L. (Azetti Networks) (Spain), ServiceMax, Inc. (US), PeakPTT (US), RugGear (China), and TeamConnect (US).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=113448870

Based on network type, the Push to Talk market has been segmented into LMR and cellular. Cellular segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PTT over cellular (PoC) is a wireless two-way cellular communication allowing instant and global mobile connectivity to communicate on the push of a key. PTT services delivered via the cellular mobile data network offer an unlimited geographic range and eliminate the need for repeaters to extend the analog system’s coverage.

The commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The commercial vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals in the PTT market. The availability of PoC solutions is driving the growth of the commercial vertical. The commercial vertical includes transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, construction, manufacturing, etc. Among these, transportation and logistics and travel and hospitality verticals are the major adopters of the PTT technology.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=113448870

By organization size, the Push to Talk market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises are estimated to hold the highest market share in 2021, The adoption of PTT solutions in large enterprises is higher than in SMEs due to a larger workforce that needs to be connected via PTT-enabled devices. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large.

Major vendors in the global Push to Talk market, AT&T (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Motorola Solutions (US), T-Mobile (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Bell Canada (Canada), Iridium Satellite LLC (US), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (England), GroupTalk (Sweden), Orion Labs, Inc. (US), Zello Inc (US), Yiip, Inc. VoiceLayer (US), VoxerNet LLC (US), International Push to Talk Ltd (iPTT) (England), Enterprise Secure Chat (ESChat) (US), AINA Wireless (US), S.L. (Azetti Networks) (Spain), ServiceMax, Inc. (US), PeakPTT (US), RugGear (China), and TeamConnect (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility & Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Enterprise Mobility Management Market by Component, Solution (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

 

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


