U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.72
    +3.89 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,537.78
    +37.93 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,818.28
    +2.02 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.93
    -12.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.85
    -0.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    +24.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.65 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    +0.0061 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3100
    -0.0570 (-4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7600
    -0.6620 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,236.64
    +2,019.10 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,152.85
    +26.37 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.43
    +21.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Pushing for an 'apolitical' workplace is immoral (and unrealistic)

Mandy Andress
·4 min read

“We are not a social impact company. No more societal and political discussions on our company account.”

That’s been the recent message from a number of tech CEOs who have declared that they want the companies they run to be “apolitical” and employees to focus solely on the goals of growing revenue and driving profit.

That’s left me wondering: What might that mean for me as an LGBTQIA+ person in the workplace?

I don’t consider myself a particularly political person. I just want to do a good job, be a supportive team member and leader, and play a valuable role in the organization that employs me. I’m lucky to work as chief information security officer at Elastic, a software company that prioritizes inclusivity and acceptance for all employees, telling us to come as we are.

When we consider who gets to define what’s political or not, we need to think hard about the level of privilege they enjoy -- and whom they might be excluding from everyday workplace conversations.

But what if things were different?

If I worked for a different company, would being a gay woman who’s out at work make me “political?” Would talking with colleagues about my home life and my family be considered a political act?

It would all depend, I guess, on whom you asked. I’m well aware that, to certain people, being out in the workforce might be considered political -- but I’m just being open and transparent about who I am.

Staying in the shadows

When we consider who gets to define what’s political or not, we need to think hard about the level of privilege they enjoy -- and whom they might be excluding from everyday workplace conversations.

Managers and executives who insist on an apolitical workplace are inevitably asking some employees, particularly those belonging to historically underrepresented groups, to stay in the shadows, to keep quiet about who they are.

I’ve been there and I’ve felt the impact firsthand. Earlier in my career, I hid my sexual orientation. I wore a virtual mask at work, and it was exhausting and stressful to have to worry about who knew my “secret” and what might happen if the truth got out.

It was also a significant distraction from doing my job. Even if bosses aren’t concerned about the emotional impact of mandating an apolitical workplace on their employees, they might at the very least consider the productivity impact.

A recent survey from online careers site Glassdoor found that LGBTQ+ employees are less satisfied at work compared to their non-LGBTQ+ counterparts, and that while certain companies and industries are highly rated by LGBTQ+ employees, many others still have considerable progress to make.

Since it’s no secret that less satisfied employees are likely to be less engaged, that could potentially send corporate metrics that focus on productivity, performance and retention into a nosedive.

Conversely, a 2020 report published by strategy firm McKinsey suggests that diversity helps organizations increase innovation, reconsider entrenched ways of thinking and improve financial performance -- but also stresses that they only enjoy these benefits if all employees feel a sense of inclusion. The study’s authors define this as “the degree to which an individual feels that their authentic selves are welcomed at work, enabling them to contribute in a meaningful and deliberate manner.”

The firm’s survey of almost 2,000 employees, across a wide range of companies and industries worldwide, shows clearly that women, respondents from ethnic and racial minorities, and people who identify as LGBTQ+ still encounter additional challenges to feeling included.

Working from home

On top of all this, it’s not realistic to ask people to leave their personal lives and beliefs at home after huge numbers of employees began working from home on a full-time basis amid the pandemic, many for the first time ever. If strict lines between their personal and professional lives were clearer for some employees pre-COVID, those days are almost certainly over.

While the pandemic forced many organizations to restructure the workplace, I’ve been working in a fully remote, distributed environment since joining Elastic in 2018. This has shaped how I manage my team because every individual has their own perceptions and experiences, all of which can be more challenging to identify in a distributed workforce. In particular, I’ve learned that building an inclusive, high-functioning team starts with empathetic leadership.

For me, it’s all about being present, asking questions and not making assumptions. When everyone is working in their own environment, it’s easy to postulate about how someone’s feeling about their work or a particular project, because that’s human nature -- but the danger here is that we jump to the negative. Staying curious and seeking to understand is key at all times.

Above all, it’s about inclusion and acceptance. Giving everyone the freedom to express what’s on their mind. That’s how everyone should feel about their workplace, and it’s the environment I will continue to work to foster for my own team -- because oftentimes, the personal is political, and companies are made up of people, not products.

3 guiding principles for CEOs who post on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Senators ask Amazon how it will use palm print data from its stores (updated)

    Senators have asked Amazon's CEO how the company will use palm print data from One — they're concerned it might abuse the data.

  • 4 strategies to minimize taxes in retirement

    For at least 25 years, the conventional wisdom has been that it’s safe for retirees to base portfolio withdrawals on the 4% rule. Managing taxes is, in my opinion, at least as important and, for many high-net-worth families, it’s much more important. As you plan for retirement—or if you’re already there—below are some key tax concepts to keep in mind.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Painters and postal workers in demand as UK faces labour shortage

    There were 1.7 million active job adverts in the UK in the first week of August.

  • Google staff who work from home could face pay cuts: report

    Employees who decide to work remotely and move to less expensive areas of the country may be subject to a pay cut

  • Working Moms Are Neglecting 401(k) Rollovers. Why Advisors Should Help.

    Rolling over a 401(k) account when switching jobs can be so cumbersome that many people procrastinate on consolidating their accounts. As a result, they may pay excessive account management fees, suffer weak returns because portfolios aren’t optimized, or in some cases, lose out on funds they forget to claim. For women, consolidating their retirement accounts has an added layer of urgency.

  • Work From Home Gigs You Didn’t Know Pay Weekly

    As children prepare to return to school in the fall, many workers are also being called back to the office. But 34% of workers said they would rather quit than go back to commuting, according to a...

  • Google employees could face pay cuts if they choose to permanently work from home

    A report by Reuters found Google employees could receive a pay cut up to 25% for remote work. Experts say the pay cuts will not be received well.

  • Google may cut pay of staff who work from home

    The tech giant has developed a calculator that lets staff see the effects of remote working.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 10 Questions You Should Ask Before Accepting a Job Offer

    When it comes to your daily job, money isn't everything. Sure, a salary bump can make a significant difference in whether you accept a job, but it shouldn't be the only factor you're considering. Find...

  • Don't Let This Common Stock Market Mistake Ruin Your Retirement

    The sequence of those returns can be very important for retirees to address the biggest risks. Poor stock market returns can create big problems if they occur early in retirement. Most people start withdrawing from their retirement account once they've stopped working since they no longer have earned income to cover monthly bills and lifestyle expenses.

  • Should new hires be offered 'golden hello' joining bonuses?

    Employers may offer signing-on bonuses to attract jobseekers to positions they are struggling to fill.

  • How to be happy at work

    In the spirit of full-disclosure, I also interviewed Jones on camera for her book trailer. Kerry Hannon: How can learning new things make us happy on the job? Bev Jones: ‘Engage in continuous learning’ is classic advice for anyone who wants to enjoy meaningful work at retirement age and beyond.

  • PwC's 22,000 staff share record £128m bonus pot

    Payouts to staff soared as the auditing and consultancy giant enjoyed a rebound in demand for its services.

  • How to hire your first employee

    Here are six things business owners should do first. If you’re “personally at capacity” and receiving more orders than you can handle, it may be time to hire someone, says Phelan Spence, a services and financial analysis associate at JumpStart, a Cleveland-based nonprofit that works with entrepreneurs. Hiring may also be on the horizon for business owners who are missing deadlines, fielding customer complaints or thinking about taking on a big project.

  • Amtrak will require COVID vaccines or weekly testing for employees

    Amtrak told its employees Wednesday that they must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or agree to submit to weekly testing, Axios has confirmed.State of play: Starting on Oct. 4, new hires will need to show proof of vaccination before their first day of employment. Employees will not be required to return to in-person work until Nov. 1.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company said it has restored pay protections for fully vaccinated employees who need to

  • This Overlooked Expense Is Waiting to Gouge Your Retirement Savings

    If asked to list your retirement expenses, you'll probably remember housing, food, transportation, and even recreation. While there are many retirement accounts, they all fall into one of two categories: tax-deferred or Roth.

  • 50 Shades of Freelance

    Photo by Robinson Greig on Unsplash Freelancers compromise about 36% of the entire U.S. workforce. Freelancing opportunities have been growing for several years, but the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has boosted an influx of young, highly-skilled, first-time freelancers seeking part-time and full-time work. Now more than ever, the variety of freelancer segments is on the rise. People of all age groups and backgrounds are finding freelance opportunities in a wide range of different fields. Ne

  • More job postings come with COVID-19 vaccination requirement

    The share of job postings per million that include COVID-19 vaccination requirements are up 34% in the first week of August compared with the same time period in July, according to a new analysis by Indeed Hiring Lab.