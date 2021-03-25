U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,907.57
    +18.43 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,598.65
    +178.59 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,972.58
    +10.69 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,172.82
    +38.56 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.32
    -2.86 (-4.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1550
    +0.4210 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,000.64
    -4,326.40 (-7.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,040.84
    -3.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Pussy Riot shows the cypherpunk power of feminist NFTs

Leigh Cuen
·4 min read

It might seem like everyone and their mom is selling a non-fungible token (NFT) these days, but Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova is one of the few strategizing beyond the hype cycle.

The NFT market is just getting started, but where is it headed?

“I’ve been using cryptocurrency before this,” Tolokonnikova told TechCrunch, noting Pussy Riot members have been interested in blockchain technology since around 2015. “Masha [Alyokhina, Pussy Riot co-founder] had problems with her bank accounts. Whenever she would open one, the government would shut it down because she would use some of her money for protestors. Right now she can’t even have her own credit card.”

Now Tolokonnikova is raising hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of ether this month by dropping a four-part series of NFTs for the group’s newest music video, “Panic Attack.” She says these profits will be donated to a clandestine women’s shelter in Eastern Europe, which caters to women who violated social norms.

“Women in this region are still being treated as property. There’s a stigma. A lot of these women are queer or did something like smile at a stranger, things that are associated with shame on the whole family. If we publicized the location of this shelter, it would motivate people to find the shelter and try to destroy it,” Tolokonnikova said. “As an activist, it’s really exciting to see a tool that’s not controlled by any government.”

It might be easy to dismiss this NFT initiative as a publicity stunt for Pussy Riot’s first studio album, “Rage,” scheduled for release in May. Plus, the NFT platform the group is using, Foundation, could censor the group and make it difficult for buyers to view or trade NFTs. Crypto collectibles, and any corresponding cryptocurrency earnings, are only censorship resistant when held in a creator’s personal wallet, not on a private company’s platform.

On the other hand, Tolokonnikova said her “interest in the technology is long-lasting,” and that she’s already exploring ways to utilize crypto tools to subvert sexist power structures. In addition to donating cryptocurrency to activists, Pussy Riot is also sponsoring an NFT scholarship program to cover the Ethereum transaction fees for feminist artists.

“Right now it’s now only for activists and political art works,” she said. “It’s also about educating the Pussy Riot community … we are looking at ways to make NFTs more accessible at a lower price point.”

Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

In the meantime, the group is working on collaborations with other NFT artists like Viktoria Modesta, known for avant-garde fashions for people with disabilities. From Tolokonnikova’s perspective, NFTs offer a way for women artists to gain recognition from the traditional art world. She said that because Pussy Riot focused on performance art and digital art, traditional galleries and collectors rarely took her work seriously. Now, with crypto collectibles, museums and galleries are taking note.

“That is a game-changing dynamic for so many artists who, for the first time in their careers, will be recognized as artists,” Tolokonnikova said. “Before, as part of Pussy Riot, I would use speaking fees or other types of event fees and use that to fund the performance art. I was never paid for the art directly. Now I’m focused on these NFT drops and I’m treating it really seriously.”

While many of the NFT boom’s breakaway stars are white men with traditional credentials and years of professional experience, like Beeple and Trevor Jones, women like Tolokonnikova are a fast-growing segment of the crypto ecosystem. Crypto exchange surveys show women make up roughly 15 to 50 percent of tallied users, depending on the region. Organizations like Metapurse, She256 and Meta Gamma Delta offer some mentorship and funding opportunities for women, as well.

"Metapurse is already doing some of this work, but we want to make our own tiny steps to bring more female and queer artists in the space,” Tolokonnikova concluded. “I think it provides amazing tools for the business of the creators’ market. It’s more than just for art. It enhances a creator’s power.”

NFTs could bridge video games and the fashion industry

Recommended Stories

  • Is Atari The Next Great NFT Company?

    Atari SA (OTC: PONGF), the classic video game company that's the owner of brands such as Pong, Asteroids and Centipede, could be shaping up to have the next big non-fungible token (NFTs) offerings with several items planned in the cryptocurrency space. Metaverse Launch: Bondly Finance was announced as a partner with Atari on a collection of NFTs that will be combined into a new gaming platform. Bondly has helped launch NFTs for several well-known collaborators, including Logan Paul. “Overall, NFTs and digital collectibles will be the core component of the Atari Metaverse experience,” the company said. The NFTs will be available to buy using native tokens of Atari coin (CRYPTO: ATRI), Bondly coin and other major cryptocurrencies. The Atari Metaverse will combine legacy gaming property aspects and current entertainment creators in music and gaming. Creators will be able to “mint their own NFT” inside the Atari Metaverse and “distribute to fans.” Related Link: Is Funko The Next Big NFT Winner Atari Coin: Atari launched its own cryptocurrency with the Atari Token. The coin is owned by Atari Chain, which is 50% owned by Atari. The token is based on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) platform. Atari could be successful in the NFT and cryptocurrency markets through the ownership of digital assets and its own currency. Other NFT Platforms: Back in November, Atari announced it was launching NFTs on the Wax Blockchain using original Atari video game box art, thus capturing the golden age of classic video games. This launch came prior to the huge increase in popularity NFTs saw at the start of 2021. Atari partnered with RTFKT Studios on a digital sneaker collection. The collaboration had six artists design digital shoes that users could virtually try on using Snapchat, owned by Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Atari partnered with Decentral Games, the owner of a crypto-based casino, with Atari part of “Vegas City,” an Ethereum-based Decentraland virtual world. Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC). Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) CEO Ron Thomson recently discussed a partnership between his company and Atari on Benzinga’s “Power Hour.” PONGF Price Action: Shares of Atari were down 0.85% to 81 cents at publication Wednesday. Disclosure: Author is long shares of PONGF. (Photo: Atari) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWant To Launch A SPAC? With 0,000 You Might Be Able To: Report3 Stocks At 52-Week Lows That Could Bounce© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stipe Miocic talks Francis Ngannou rematch: 'It's heavyweight so anything can happen'

    Kevin Iole chats with Stipe Miocic ahead of the UFC heavyweight champion's title defense against No. 1-ranked contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on Saturday, March 27. [New ESPN+ members can bundle UFC 260 with one year of ESPN+ for $89.98]

  • UFC’s Francis Ngannou Bets on Himself With Conditional NFT Drop

    UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou has a custom-designed, unique piece of digital art that he will auction as an NFT this weekend, but only if he wins his title fight first. A day before he faces Stipe Miocic in UFC 260’s main event on Saturday night, Ngannou will release an open edition digital art card for […]

  • 'Total War: Rome Remastered' revives an RTS classic on April 29th

    Rome: Total War, one of the best real-time strategy games ever released, is getting a remaster.

  • Top Belgian Soccer Team Shelves Initial Public Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Belgian soccer team Club Brugge has postponed an initial public offering in Brussels, citing market conditions.Club Brugge announced its decision in a statement Thursday. The team had originally planned to price the IPO Thursday and begin trading Friday on Euronext Brussels, according to a prospectus filed last week.Bloomberg News reported earlier that Club Brugge was considering shelving the listing due to weak investor demand. Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with a listing at a later date, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.Grizzly Sports NV, an investor group led by Chairman Bart Verhaeghe, had planned to sell at least 30% of the company in the IPO.Club Brugge’s shares were being offered at 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros apiece, giving it market value of 229 million euros ($271 million) at the midpoint, according to its prospectus. The scrapped listing won’t affect the team’s plans for a new stadium, as Club Brugge wasn’t raising any new funds in the IPO.Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berenberg and Belfius Bank worked on the listing.Read more: Top Belgian Soccer Team Has Star Power at Heart of IPO Pitch (Updates with confirmation of postponed IPO from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mexico Inflation Spike Cools Rate Cut Talk: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at a four-year low in a tight decision Thursday, after inflation surged beyond all expectations and pushed economists to revise their predictions.The bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to resume its easing cycle in February, cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. Despite inflation steadily accelerating in recent weeks, nearly half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this week projected a quarter-point cut, as prices for non-volatile core goods stayed stable and the bank’s board seemed focused on domestic growth.However, four economists who previously thought easing would continue told Bloomberg News they now expected no change in the key rate after inflation sped beyond the 4% target ceiling to 4.12% in data posted Wednesday. Sixteen of 23 analysts now see the bank holding at 4% and seven see a quarter-point reduction.The inflation data “will surely leave those who supported a cut with a more fragile argument,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, who now thinks a hold is more likely than a cut. “This surprise is a shame -- both due to its magnitude and that it comes from the core side.”Mexico’s economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century, and the bank’s easing has provided the only substantial form of economic stimulus during the crisis.Some still expect a cut, however, arguing that inflation is artificially high at the moment since it is being calculated against last year’s heavy slump in prices.“We do think that the economy needs it -- in the absence of fiscal support -- and that inflation will be higher mainly due to a base of comparison effect and not really by substantial inflationary pressures,” said Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte.What Bloomberg Economics Says“It is true that inflation (headline and core) have increased, but data remains in line with central bank forecasts that show both inflation metrics falling in the second half and next year. Results imply risks, that is what the market is repricing, but policy makers are unlikely to change their outlook if data is in line with what they expected.“-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America EconomistEasing Over?Banxico watchers will be looking closely for any suggestion in the board’s post-decision statement that the bank’s record easing cycle is over. Analysts’ views vary over whether the bank will cut again later in the year, stay on hold, or even hike rates in line with recent moves in Brazil, Russia and Turkey.Before Wednesday’s inflation print, traders expected 52 basis points in rate increases by year-end. They now price more than 90 basis points in hikes, with rising U.S. Treasury yields adding additional pressure to raise for global central banks.In addition, if the central bank signals its intention to hold for longer, the Mexican peso -- which is Latin America’s most-traded currency -- may be in for further pressure. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreigners out of the nation’s local bonds.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • London Stock Exchange Readies Jumbo Three-Currency Bond Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to offer bonds in dollars, euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The company hired Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as global co-ordinators to arrange calls with bond investors on Wednesday, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The exchange seeks to offer U.S. debt with maturities ranging from three to 20 years, euro notes due in four to 12 years, and nine-year sterling notes, the person said. The group priced 500 million euros ($593 million) of nine-year notes in its latest bond offering that took place in November 2018.The stock exchange completed a $27 billion purchase of financial-data provider Refinitiv this year, starting a new era in which most of its revenue will come from data. Last month it agreed a $6 billion package of mixed-currency bank loans to refinance debt following the acquisition. In early March the group said it would spend more on its integration with Refinitiv in 2021.A company spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News by phone.The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • President Biden is considering major tax hikes — what would they mean for you?

    The proposed increases would help fund a $3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

  • Manufacturers Would Gain SBA-Backed Capital under Rubio Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Small U.S. manufacturing startups would gain new access to federally backed venture capital under a proposal from Senator Marco Rubio.The Florida Republican is introducing legislation to expand a Small Business Administration program to direct more venture capital to growing manufacturing enterprises. Rubio, a member of the Small Business Committee, has argued that that private equity is too heavily skewed to information technology companies.“As we move to the rebuilding phase, we must help small manufacturing firms that face a debilitating lack of access to critical finance,” Rubio said in a statement . “The success of these companies is critical to confronting the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party’s economic ambitions and to bringing good jobs back to America.”The program provides long-term debt to privately owned and managed Small Business Investment Companies licensed by the SBA that invest in small businesses with prospects for rapid growth. Rubio’s bill would provide $10 billion to SBICs focused on manufacturing by allowing the Small Business Administrator to purchase bonds from participating SBICs.Rubio, who was the Small Business chairman last year, was instrumental in building support for the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the 2020 stimulus packages and that Congress is set to extend. His proposal for spurring investment in manufacturing comes as President Joe Biden is set to unveil next week his administration’s broad economic plan, for which he’ll be seeking bipartisan support.The SBIC program, founded in 1958, has allowed qualified investment managers to bolster private capital with government-guaranteed debt. The current program matches each $1 of private investment funding with $2 in debt up to a cap of $175 million. According to the SBA, 5,641 small businesses received investments from SBICs from 2014 to 2018.In fiscal 2020, the program had $32 billion invested in small businesses, with the SBA share of the risk at $13.4 billion. A total of $4.89 billion was invested in that year to 1,065 small businesses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Traders Keep Buying the Dip, Blockchain Data Suggests

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Soccer Star Factory Joins String of Flops With Shelved IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Club Brugge SA’s run at defying the historical trend of stock market underperformance from Europe’s listed teams has stalled before the opening whistle.Chairman Bart Verhaeghe was betting that Club Brugge’s buy low, sell high approach to player management would help draw investors to a market where its peers have struggled to keep pace with leading benchmarks.But the top professional club in Belgium shelved its Brussels IPO on Thursday, citing market conditions. Club Brugge had set a price range of 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros per share, which gave it a value of 229 million euros ($270 million) at the mid-point. Trading in the stock was scheduled to begin on or around March 26.“We regret this, but we look to the future with an open mind,” Verhaeghe said in a statement.While Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with a listing at a later date, the setback adds another page to the chequered history of the world’s most popular sport in the public markets. An index of listed European soccer clubs compiled by Bloomberg has fallen 0.58% over the last three years, compared with a 15% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600.The reason for the sector’s sluggishness lies in part with the stratospheric sums that clubs now pay to build and bankroll squads that can keep them competitive in the modern game -- outgoings that often exceed revenue from media, match days and merchandise.“Investors invariably lose money in sports teams because there is often poor cost control as clubs chase talent,” said Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in soccer finance at the University of Liverpool.It is exactly this chase that could set Club Brugge apart. Adopting a data-driven approach to spotting and nurturing talent when it is young and cheap, the Belgian team is happy to sell its best players on to elite clubs for big money. Its regular participation in top European soccer competitions has provided a shop window for prized assets and recent deals involving Brazilian attacker Wesley Moraes and Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba saw it rake in millions of euros in profit.For now, it looks like investors will need more convincing.The Covid-19 pandemic has dented a willingness among clubs to write big checks for players. Even extravagant spenders Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., both backed by oil-rich Arab states, adopted a frugal stance in the latest transfer window.“We have certainly seen greater adoption of a ‘try before buy’ approach from bigger clubs seeking to take players on loan before making substantial player purchases,” said Sam Boor, a senior manager in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group. “A business model overly-reliant on transfer fees to drive profitability does come with challenges, given how much it has the potential to vary season by season.”In its IPO prospectus last week, Club Brugge said that its operating income was considerably dependent on the ability to develop talented players and then sell them on for a capital gain. Club Brugge generated operating income of 119.6 million euros in the year ended June 30, 2020, 41% of which came from player disposals.“The club has a strong track record of transfers, completing on average eight outgoing transfers per year over the last five seasons,” Bob Madou, Club Brugge’s chief business officer, said in a statement responding to Bloomberg queries this week. “Covid has impacted overall volumes for the sector, but where transfers have taken place the price does not appear to have been impacted.”Even before Covid, history offered a cautionary tale for investors in soccer stocks, especially during a club’s first year in the public markets. Of the 10 largest clubs to have listed, more than half saw their share prices plummet by double-digit percentages in year one, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The 1990s and early 2000s saw a number of established European names launch IPOs at a time when the game’s globalization at club level was taking hold. While some, notably the U.K.’s Manchester United F.C. and Italy’s Juventus FC, continue to trade today, others like Newcastle United F.C. have moved back into private ownership.“Going public was something of a trend in the 1990s, but many of the clubs that did so went private again after they performed badly on the stock market,” said Maguire. “They weren’t making sufficient returns from an investor perspective to justify the listing and compliance costs.”(Updates with statement from chairman in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Quit?

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Commodities Take a Hit as Stronger US Dollar, Bearish Fundamentals Weigh on Demand

    Crude oil prices plunged, pressured by a sharp rise in the Dollar, concerns over lockdowns in Europe and an unexpected rise in U.S. fuel inventories.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Position for Gains (to $80K?) in Historically Bullish April

    Theoretically, the $80,000 call represents a bet that bitcoin would settle above that level on April 30.

  • ‘It’s survival for people. It’s self-respect’: Americans need to file a 2020 tax return for their children — here’s why

    An estimated 6.7 million kids, disproportionately in minority communities, miss the Child Tax Credit because their families make too little money.

  • Payments Firm Wirex Pauses New Customer Onboarding on FCA Orders

    The crypto-friendly firm will use this pause to strengthen its anti-money laundering controls.