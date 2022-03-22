U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.62
    +47.44 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,824.68
    +271.69 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,078.96
    +240.50 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.61
    +15.67 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.08
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.00
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3254
    +0.0086 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7510
    +1.2830 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,588.50
    +1,559.09 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.76
    +5.21 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Put the zoo in Zoom with these horrific 3D animatars

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but this image of Zoom’s newest feature can be summed up in just one: what?

Zoom is introducing a feature today that lets you show up to your work meetings as a bunny rabbit (or a dog, a fox, a panda, a horse — you get the point). The Avatars feature recognizes the shape of your eyes, nose and mouth to mirror your head movements and facial expressions, but Zoom is quick to note in its announcement that the feature does not use facial recognition, nor does it store biometric data. That would’ve really put them in the dog house.

These avatars are intended to give the Zoom fatigued among us a way to communicate body language and facial expressions without actually appearing on camera. On the flip side, imagine you’re a high school teacher and you log on to teach, but instead you find a sea of 25 bunny rabbits staring back blankly at you as though you’re a character in a pandemic-era reimagining of “Donnie Darko.”

Avatars will be available on both Windows and macOS desktop devices, as well as iOS mobile devices, so long as you’re running Zoom version 5.10.0 or higher (sorry, Android users who want to be horses). To use the feature, click the caret (^) symbol next to the start/stop video button. If you select either the “Choose Virtual Background” or “Choose Video Filter” option, you’ll see a tab that says “Avatars,” which will help you complete your inter-species transformation.

Avatars are compatible with virtual backgrounds. Importantly, your talking animal avatar can wear either a hoodie or a t-shirt.

At launch, animals are the only avatars available, but it’s easy to imagine other kinds of avatars that might get added (putting this completely unfounded prediction in writing now: Zoom partners with Universal Pictures, your boss turns into a Minion).

Zoom suggests that this feature may be useful for virtual pediatric appointments, children's science classes or “[breaking] the ice during virtual events." That last one might be a stretch. But if Zoom wants to cure our Zoom fatigue as we enter year two of a global pandemic, we have a few suggestions for how to spice things up:

  • Incorporate a voice modulator. Intimidate your colleagues by speaking to them as though you're Darth Vader.

  • Gamify Zoom by adding points. What do the points do for you? I don't know, I'm not a product designer.

  • Add an HP bar to time-limited Zoom rooms. As you approach the end of your time, flames appear on the side of the screen, then erupt into an explosion gif once your meeting is over.

  • Give the user base an adrenaline rush by informing them that one in every 100,000 Zoom callers will be sucked into the computer, "Tron"-style. The only way to regain control of your corporeal form is to send that email you've been putting off.

  • Fishing mini-game. Everything is better with a fishing mini-game, even enterprise software.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s Inside “Everyone Wins” Nominees Gift Bag: From Liposuction Treatments to Scottish Castle Stay

    Though not affiliated with the Academy Awards, Distinctive Assets’ “Everyone Wins” gift bags tend to generate a fair share of headlines every year because people want to know who gets them (acting and directing nominees!) and what’s inside (free stuff!). That means this year everyone from Denzel Washington and Steven Spielberg to Kristen Stewart and […]

  • Harness moves into chaos engineering with ChaosNative acquisition

    Harness, the developer-focused startup from Jyoti Bansal, has been working hard to build a more complete modern tooling platform for developers while taking a distinct shift into open source more recently. Today, the company took another open source step with the acquisition of ChaosNative, best known for the open source chaos engineering product LitmusChaos, which has been nurtured by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). While ChaosNative CEO and co-founder Uma Mukkara, writing in a company blog post announcing the deal, said the project was originally geared to Cloud Native projects built on Kubernetes, it has grown into a broader set of chaos engineering tools over time.

  • Steam (officially) comes to Chrome OS

    This may feel like déjà vu because Google itself mistakenly leaked this announcement a few days ago, but the company today officially announced the launch of Steam OS on Chrome OS. Before you run off to install it, there are a few caveats: This is still an alpha release and only available on the more experimental and unstable Chrome OS Dev channel. The number of supported devices is also still limited since it'll need at least 8GB of memory, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

  • Cityblock Health names co-founder Toyin Ajayi as new CEO

    Primary healthcare provider Cityblock Health has named co-founder Toyin Ajayi as its new CEO. The company, which has raised nearly $900 million and has a valuation just shy of $6 billion, focuses on delivering comprehensive, quality care to the underserved population relying on Medicare and Medicaid in the U.S. Having previously served as the company's president, Ajayi takes over from co-founder Iyah Romm, who took a temporary leave late in 2021 to focus on his own experience with "depression and the long-term effects of trauma."

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • SEC Looks for an Extension of Time in the Case Against Ripple Lab

    XRP finds early support today, with the market sentiment towards the SEC case against Ripple delivering XRP with momentum.

  • Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

    Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

  • Apple App Store faces new laws from global regulators

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the Digital Markets Act and how this will affect Apple's App Store as well as Google and Amazon.

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • The Future of Ethereum Sucks, and I Feel Fine

    Ethereum is going to eat the global economy. The price of that growth, however, is going to be a slow drift away from the decentralized, fully open ideal we started with.

  • Bernstein Explains How Apple Could Produce $10B In Incremental Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi acknowledged that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) had quietly built a small but growing ad business. However, Sacconaghi estimated that Apple's ad revenue was well under 2% of its overall revenue. Most of Apple's ad revenue came from the App Store ads, with modest revenue from display ads in its Apple News and Stocks apps. Apple's revenue from the Google deal and direct sale of ads account for 30% of Apple's services revenue and more than 40% of gross profits from the

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Smartphone Giant Xiaomi Beats Estimates After Holiday Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates after the Chinese smartphone giant defied component shortages to boost sales during the busy holiday season.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 J

  • iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version

    Apple’s 2022 iPhones will bring the first significant lineup change since 2020. That’s when the iPhone 12 series added a new mini size to the roster. The iPhone 14 will reportedly mark the demise of the mini, as Apple won’t release an iPhone 13 mini successor this fall. Instead, Apple will supposedly introduce a brand … The post iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Podcasts to Launch Follower Metrics for Creators, Stepping Up Challenge to Spotify

    Apple is adding new tools for podcasters to track audience trends, as well as boosting support for podcast subscriptions, among other feature aimed at letting creators manage their podcast businesses on Apple Podcasts. The moves show that the Silicon Valley giant is getting more serious in making Apple Podcasts a more robust rival to Spotify. […]

  • Microsoft and Okta are investigating potential attacks by the Lapsus$ hacking group

    Attackers reportedly obtained source code for Bing, Bing Maps and Cortana.

  • 5 Things About the iPhone SE 3 That Could Be Better

    Apple recently announced it’s coming back hot into the affordable phone market, and the iPhone SE 3 is finally hitting the markets. With an attractive price tag and aesthetic reminiscent of years past, the new model combines features new and old in its small frame. The latest affordable iPhone is certainly a great fit for …

  • Florida Power & Light welcomes Daytona startup to its 35 Mules innovation hub

    A Central Florida startup is one of seven companies chosen to join Florida Power & Light Co.’s 35 Mules program – an in-house innovation hub based in FPL’s Juno Beach headquarters. The local firm is Daytona Beach-based Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc., which has an office with 11 employees at 1 Aerospace Blvd. It provides autonomous monitoring of industrial systems using artificial intelligence-enabled technology for harsh environments — it develops and makes wireless, high-temperature, gas turbine sensors to measure heat transfer data for customers in several industries, including energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, glassmaking, aviation and aerospace. Founded in 2015, Sensatek Propulsion is funded by the National Science Foundation, and its blade tip sensors have been tested and verified around the world.

  • Biden Sees Risk of Russian Cyberattack on U.S. as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned Monday about new indications of possible Russian cyberattacks, pumping up the volume on weeks of growing concern about a possible Kremlin-ordered response to crushing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes Wi

  • Should you keep using Kaspersky? As some governments warn antivirus could be ‘dangerous’, experts are silent

    Anti-virus software has been infiltrated in the past and Kaspersky’s company history has led to concerns from governments in the UK and US