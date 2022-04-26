U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Putin agrees to U.N., ICRC help to evacuate civilians from Azovstal plant - U.N.

UNITED NATIONS, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to U.N. and International Committee for the Red Cross involvement in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

    (Bloomberg) -- As teachers navigated the daunting task of shepherding students through a public health and education crisis, their average pay dropped to the lowest in at least a decade.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Brey

    One of the weapons showcased at the brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square was North Korea’s biggest and newest ICBM, the Hwasong-17.

    North Korea has began a much-anticipated military parade in its capital marking the 90th anniversary of its army’s founding

    North Korea's leader spoke at a military parade which also saw banned missiles displayed.

  • U.N. wants to coordinate efforts to save lives in Mariupol, U.N chief tells Russia

    "Thousands of civilians are in dire need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance, and many have evacuated," Guterres told a news conference in Moscow after talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "The United Nations is ready to fully mobilise its human and logistical resources to help save lives in Mariupol," he said, proposing coordinated work with the Red Cross to allow those holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to leave.

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams proposed a $99.7 billion budget on Tuesday, pitching a pandemic recovery without the tens of billions of dollars from Covid stimulus funds that padded previous spending plans.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses the Ukrainians' efforts in fighting back Russian forces, and says the U.S. will do everything it can to push back on President Vladimir Putin's aspirations. Washington has approved $165 million sale of ammunition to Ukraine and will also provide more than $300 million in financing to buy more supplies. Psaki speaks at a news briefing.

    President Biden is doubling down on U.S. commitments to Ukraine while digging in for a long-term fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin. We’ll share the steps the U.S. has taken to this moment and it’s latest commitments to Kyiv, plus a new Navy investigation into the deaths of seven sailors and Biden’s push to address veterans’ toxic…

  • War in Ukraine: Mariupol residents shelter beneath steel plant

    New footage released by the Azov Battalion in conjunction with the Ukrainian military shows the dire conditions of the remaining civilians sheltering in besieged Mariupol. The videos were reportedly recorded in the subterranean levels of the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout from Russian control, where hundreds of women and children say they have been hiding for months.

    Caterpillar Inc is expected to report higher sales in its energy and mining businesses when it reports results on Thursday, aided by rising commodity prices sparked by the war in Ukraine, which could add to the large-equipment maker's reputation as an inflation hedge. The global re-routing of energy flows amid an intensifying war in Ukraine has been costly for gas-intensive companies, with commodity inflation increasing input costs for manufacturers. But with Europe and the United States vowing to sideline Russian oil and gas, prices for Brent crude oil sky-rocketed to a record $127.98 a barrel in March, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude peaked at $123.70.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva’s performances could not have been achieved with the help of any banned substances.

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre sits down with Mark Yusko, CEO & CIO of Morgan Creek Capital Management to discuss the current state of the stock market, value investing, cryptocurrency, and where the U.S. economy is heading.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Russia to Halt Gas to Poland on Wednesday in Major Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will cut off the gas to Poland on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretire

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the ongoing battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the company's Orlando theme park lost its ‘special status’.

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss assumptions that President Trump would return to Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover.

    Here's why Jeff Bezos is talking about problems between Twitter and Teslas.

    He shared his plans during a 90-minute White House meeting with the Hispanic Caucus Monday.

    Russia will halt natural gas flows to Poland on Wednesday in an escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine, according to news reports Tuesday.

    For a stock down by around 50% over the past six months, investors would no doubt like to hear that from its current standing, the upside is “compelling.” Fortunately for those backing Palantir (PLTR), that is exactly what Piper Sandler’s Weston Twigg thinks about the big data specialist. Twigg’s confident outlook for the company is based on a recent analysis of Palantir’s U.S. government contracts; what he found helps to solidify the bull-case. “We noted broadening traction among government age

    Florida Republicans aiming to punish Disney have hit their own voters instead.