Putin’s block on grain exports puts falling food inflation at risk, warn supermarkets

Vladimir Putin’s block on grain exports from Ukraine threatens to stop food price inflation in Britain from falling, supermarket chiefs have warned.

There are signs that rampant rises in food costs are slowing, as supply pressures from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fade.

Food prices in August are up 11.5pc compared with this time last year, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), a marked slowdown from 13.4pc recorded in July and its lowest level since last September.

Pressure is easing particularly for meat, potatoes and some cooking oils, said the BRC, which represents retailers including supermarkets.

But Russia’s decision to scrap the deal to allow some exports from Ukrainian ports threatens to reverse the promising signs, according to Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC.

She said: “While inflation is on course to continue to fall thanks to retailers’ efforts, there are supply chain risks for retailers to navigate.

“Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities, as well as poor harvests across Europe and beyond, could serve as potential roadblocks to lower inflation. A potential £400m hike to business rates bills from next April would certainly jeopardise efforts to tackle inflation unless the Chancellor intervenes.”

She added that tax changes have also put more pressure on shoppers by pushing up prices of some drinks: “These [inflation] figures would have been lower still, had the Government not increased alcohol duties earlier this month.”

Other inflationary pressures may also push up living costs later this year.

Fears over strikes at Australian LNG export facilities have faded, after initially pushing up natural gas prices in wholesale markets, but the sensitivity of the price to shocks underlines the risk facing households and businesses this winter.

Meanwhile the UK’s household energy price cap has come down, but the removal of much support for families to pay their bills and the increase in the standing charge means just over one in three will see their energy costs rise compared to last winter.

However, wages now appear to be rising faster than prices, according to official data.

Average earnings in June were up 8.5pc on the year, the Office for National Statistics said. This outstripped the 7.9pc increase in consumer prices over the same period, indicating living standards are improving at last. Since then inflation has fallen further to 6.8pc, raising hopes of a sustained increase in workers’ spending power.

