U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,973.41
    +9.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,818.64
    +37.16 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,124.04
    +42.03 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.31
    -5.98 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.21
    +0.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +14.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.62 (+2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0620 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2660
    -0.3640 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,173.00
    +248.84 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.62
    -1.62 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.15
    +2.98 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Putin calls oil price cap 'stupid,' and says Russia is considering slashing oil production in response

5
Jennifer Sor
·2 min read
putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin.Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

  • Russia is considering slashing its oil production in response to the Western price cap, Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

  • The Russian president also said Moscow wouldn't be financially affected by the price cap, calling the mechanism "stupid."

  • If Russia cuts output, it could spur volatility and send crude prices higher, experts have warned.

Russia will consider slashing its oil output in retaliation to the G7 and European Union's price cap, according to President Vladimir Putin.

"We will think, maybe even about the possible, if necessary … reduction in production," he said at a press event on Friday.

Putin added that Russia's finances wouldn't be hit by the new measures and the West's implementation of a price cap was "stupid," Reuters reported. He also warned energy prices would "skyrocket" for any countries that participated in the price cap.

The defiant remarks come after Russia's central bank warned that the price cap and latest round of sanctions were "economic shocks" to the nation.

On Monday, the EU's embargo on seaborne Russian oil imports took effect, along with a $60-a-barrel price cap on Moscow's crude that is meant to prevent a supply shock and limit Putin's energy revenue.

Companies that abide by the price cap will be able to use European shipping and insurance services to send oil to Asia, where some countries have been snapping up Russian oil at hefty discounts since the invasion of Ukraine.

But Russia reducing its oil production could rock energy markets, experts have warned, worsening the supply shortage and hiking crude prices even higher. That scenario could cause oil prices to surge as high as $380 a barrel, JPMorgan previously predicted, though Russia is also reportedly considering a price floor.

Meanwhile, there have already been shipping disruptions as a result of the EU sanctions. Oil tankers have piled up off the coast of Turkey as ships were asked for proof of insurance coverage.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Illinois governor aims to get assault weapon ban proposal ‘done in the first half of the year’

    He says he wants a bill ready for his signature by the Fourth of July, 2023.

  • China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

    The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment. The plane, a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, is expected to make its maiden commercial flight next spring, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency. The plane delivered to China Eastern has 164 seats and was painted with "the world's first C919" on its side in Chinese and English.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is bad news for the Kremlin

    On Dec. 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh—Xi Jinping’s first visit there since 2016. He and his counterpart, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed meet more often and signed a number of deals broadly aimed at aligning the countries’ mid-term development agendas, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi’s Vision 2030.

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Oil Rallies Toward $73 as Putin Says Russia May Cut Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as Russia’s president said the country may cut production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStocks Wobbly With Swaps Priced for Fed Downshift: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023China Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take On Boeing, AirbusWest Texas Intermed

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Copper, zinc, and potash mining is really good business right now, and these two are some of the cheapest stocks in the mining industry.

  • DocuSign's Earnings Beat Gives It a Chance to Start Building a Base

    The provider of electronic signature software has been in a lengthy downtrend and still needs to prove itself.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.

  • Arista Networks Exceeds My Price Target, So It's Time for Another Look

    With the stock now above that price target, let's again check out the charts of the developer of cloud networking technology. In this daily bar chart of ANET, below, we can see that traders who took our buy recommendation were able to snag some nice profits by early August when ANET reached our $120 price target. ANET is pulling back as the end of year approaches but is still above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the slower-to-react 200-day moving average line.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • U.S. oil futures settle lower, but speculation of SPR refills emerge

    U.S. oil futures settled lower on Thursday, down a fifth straight session, but an oil leak that led to a shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline and talk of a potential buyback of oil to refill U.S. reserves helped to limit price losses. The White House said in October that the Biden administration intends to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when prices are at or below $67 to $72. U.S. benchmark WTI crude for January delivery (CLF23) fell 55 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $71.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says

    The Group of Seven countries' price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. Since the start of the month, Turkey has required vessels to provide proof of insurance covering their transit through the Bosphorus strait or when calling at Turkish ports, which is causing a logjam. The queues have coincided with the introduction of a plan this week by G7 countries and the European Union to stop insurers from helping to export Russian oil by ship unless it is sold at a capped price, in an attempt to reduce Moscow's oil revenues.

  • Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand: Kemp

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption. Front-month Brent futures prices have slumped to less than $78 per barrel from a recent high over $98 just a month ago on Nov. 4. The collapse of spot prices and spreads is consistent with a cyclical downturn in the oil market and the onset of a business cycle slowdown or recession.