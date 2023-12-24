Putin clears Rosbank's purchase of Societe Generale's Russian assets

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Sunday a decree clearing the way for the purchase by Rosbank of stakes in leading Russian companies owned by Societe General.

The decree said that Rosbank will be able to buy Societe General's stakes in leading energy producers such as Rosneft and Gazprom as well as in metals companies including Norilsk Nickel and Severstal and other leading Russian enterprises.

Societe Generale was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Companies from so-called "unfriendly" countries - those which announced sanctions against Russia following the Kremlin's decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022 - need special dispensation from Moscow for transactions involving Russian assets.

Interfax news agency said each separate stake in a given Russian company is relatively small. For example, it's 0.04% in Gazprom and 0.02% in Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond-producing company.

However, the combined value of the assets under consideration are in "billions of roubles".

Societe Generale pulled out of Russia and closed the sale of its local unit Rosbank to the Interros group, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, in May 2022.

($1 = 92.1205 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Paris; Editing by Hugh Lawson)