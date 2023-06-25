Putin increases charges for flying over Russia in scramble to raise cash

President Vladimir Putin has signed off on a 20pc uplift on the fees levied on airlines - Gavriil Grigorov/AP

Vladimir Putin is increasing airline charges to use Russian airspace by a fifth as he scrambles to raise hundreds of millions of dollars more for the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin had signed off on a 20pc uplift on the fees levied on airlines from Russia’s allies and neutral nations in recent weeks, following a loss of income from Western carriers that have been forced by sanctions to take a detour.

The revelations come as Ukrainian aviation officials began laying the groundwork to reopen parts of the war-torn country’s airspace within the next 18 months – whether or not the war is continuing.

Meanwhile analysts are watching closely for any market reaction in Russia to the weekend’s aborted mutiny, when troops commanded by the mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin got within hours of Moscow before turning back when an agreement was reached.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in the Russian capital as part of security measures, although the stock exchange will be open as normal.

Prior to the war, charging airlines so-called overflight charges was a lucrative business, generating $1.7bn (£1.3bn) for the Kremlin’s coffers each year owing to the country’s size and importance as an east-west flight route.

However, Western sanctions mean many airlines have been forced to avoid Russian airspace since Mr Putin ordered his forces to attack Ukraine 16 months ago, adding hours to their journey times.

Senior industry sources said that Mr Putin had been forced to increase the amount charged to those airlines that continue to use Russian airspace to compensate for this lost money.

In Ukraine, aviation sources said that the airport at the eastern city of Lviv is likely to be the first to be reopened, providing an air bridge for people and goods going to and from the West. Discussions were held during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London last week.

Air India boss Campbell Wilson has defended the decision to continue flying over Russia - Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

The decision to fly over Russia or not is one of the most contentious issues in the aviation industry.

Chinese airlines, all backed by the state, use Russian airspace en route to Europe and the UK. Such flights have not been significant until recently as China’s borders slowly reopen following President Xi’s zero-Covid policy reversal.

Meanwhile, the boss of Air India earlier this year defended flying over Russia by comparing the move to the UK allowing Russian oligarchs to buy up vast tracts of property in London.

Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways also make use of Russian airspace. Some also continue to fly to Russian destinations.

Asked on his views on the situation, Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways – which has a 25pc stake in British Airways owner IAG – said: “It’s a very politically charged question and I would not like to answer.”

Although he refused to be drawn on the topic of Russian overflights, Mr Al Baker attacked environmental campaigners that have called for greater curbs on flying.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at the Paris Air Show last week, he said: “Aviation is not the culprit of the CO2 emissions.

“We are absolutely supporting sustainable aviation growth. Ships are a lot more. Cars, a lot more power plants, a lot more. But we are the biggest target of this CO2 emission exercise.

“And I would really like the aviation industry... to give the correct information to the general public that aviation is not the culprit of the CO2 emissions.”

Aviation is only responsible for 2.6pc of the total CO2 emissions in the world, Mr Al Baker said.

