U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,669.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,112.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,585.50
    +4.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,178.00
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.06
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.83
    +0.22 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6340
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,829.15
    +112.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.76
    -49.12 (-4.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.01
    -7.27 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Putin, after Kazakh unrest, says Russian-led bloc will stymie any coups

·1 min read

NUR-SULTAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that unrest in Kazakhstan had been exploited by destructive internal and external forces, and that the Russian-led CSTO military alliance would not allow other forces to destalibilise them.

He said the deployment of CSTO troops had prevented armed groups from undermining the basis of power in Kazakhstan and that they would be withdrawn once their mission was complete.

The events were not the first and would not be the last attempt to meddle in the region, he said, and the CSTO would not allow "colour revolutions" to take place, a reference to several revolutions in ex-Soviet countries over the last two decades. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

Recommended Stories

  • President of Kazakhstan says he has weathered attempted coup d'etat

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that his country had weathered an attempted coup d'etat coordinated by what he called "a single centre" after the most violent unrest since the Soviet collapse. In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led CSTO military alliance by video link, Tokayev said that order had now been restored in Kazakhstan, but that the hunt for "terrorists" was ongoing. Demonstrations against a fuel price rise began just over a week ago before erupting into a wider protest against Tokayev's government and the man he replaced as president, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev.

  • Kazakhstan unrest: Internet returns to Almaty following a five day outage

    Days of violent anti-government protests saw nearly 8,000 people detained, officials say.

  • Ferrari unveils new management team to face electrification challenge

    Ferrari unveiled on Monday details of leadership changes aimed at boosting technology and product exclusivity as the luxury sports car maker embraces electrification under new chief executive Benedetto Vigna. Vigna, a tech industry veteran and a former top executive at chip maker STMicroelectronics, took the CEO role at the beginning of September with a task to drive Ferrari into the new era of cleaner, silent and interconnected mobility. In one of Vigna's first major moves Ferrari last month said it was shaking up its leadership, with three top executives leaving the company, including Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters.

  • US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

    Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city. Moscow has sought to wrest a string of concessions from the U.S. and its Western allies, including guarantees that NATO will no longer expand eastward into former Soviet states like Ukraine, along whose border Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops in steps that have raised concerns about a possible deeper military intervention there.

  • Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

    A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition following an October coup. At least one demonstrator, meanwhile, was killed when security forces violently broke up anti-coup protests in the capital, activists said. The move is a blow to international efforts seeking an end to Sudan's political deadlock, and suggest that relentless street protests are likely to continue.

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

  • Turkmenistan's president orders closure of the 'Gateway to Hell'

    Turkmenistan's strongman president has ordered the 'Gateway to Hell' to be closed as he demanded a giant desert crater that has been on fire for decades be extinguished.

  • Iran sanctions more than 50 Americans for 2020 Soleimani killing

    Iran on Saturday sanctioned more than 50 U.S. officials over the 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani, one of the regime's most powerful military figures.The big picture: The additional sanctions announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday come after the second anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone strike that killed Soleimani, the commander of Iran's regional network of proxies and international intelligence and terror operations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseThe Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four time

  • Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic

    Serbia may soon decide to annul all contracts related to mining group Rio Tinto's $2.4 billion lithium project in the country, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Saturday, as green groups blocked roads across Serbia protesting against the plan. Rio Tinto wants to develop the mine near Loznica in the western Jadar valley, but the local municipality has already scrapped a plan https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/rio-tinto-pause-lithium-mine-serbia-after-protests-report-2021-12-23 to allocate land for it. The development is part of Serbia's efforts to bring in investment and boost economic growth.

  • Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine

    Russia’s decision to send paratroopers into Kazakhstan, where a crackdown on violent anti-government protests has left dozens dead, injects additional uncertainty into upcoming talks over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The question is whether the unrest in Kazakhstan has changed the calculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he weighs his options in Ukraine. The instability in Kazakhstan may even add new urgency to Putin's desire to shore up Russia's power in the region.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran will face severe consequences if it attacks Americans, the White House said on Sunday, including any of those sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's sanctions on Saturday came as Tehran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East. "We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran," Sullivan said in a statement.

  • How will history judge former President Trump?

    A panel of historians is releasing its third collection of essays analyzing and assessing the accomplishments and failures of a presidential administration. But for the first time, a former president, Donald Trump, spoke to the historians to offer his own take on his time in office. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Princeton University's Julian Zelizer, who assembled the panel, and with the academics who unpack history's first judgment of the 45th president.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 9, 2022

    Readers share their views on voters' privacy and lack of the same; child welfare case managers leaving the profession; and the Jan. 6 committee

  • Kinzinger says Jan. 6 panel already has 'powerful and substantive narrative'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol already has a "powerful and substantive narrative," months into its probe of the fatal riot.Asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" how much of the Jan. 6 story the panel would have today if it did not receive any additional information, Kinzinger said the congressional investigators "know a lot of the...

  • Australia agrees to $3.5 billion tank deal with US: report

    Australia has agreed to a $3.5 billion deal with the U.S. to acquire more than 120 tanks and other armored vehicles to upgrade its military fleet, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton will confirm the new deal Monday after the U.S. initially approved the purchase last year. Australia will commit to buying 75 new M1A2 abrams tanks, 29 explosive-clearing assault breacher vehicles, 17 assault bridge vehicles...

  • Iowa says it won't enforce federal COVID vaccine-or-testing mandate for employers

    The Biden administration's vaccine mandate is under court review. If it's upheld and Iowa refuses to enforce it, the federal government could do so.

  • Opinion: A year after Jan. 6, readers sound the alarm on ailing U.S. democracy

    Jan. 6 has been one of the most discussed topics by our readers in the past year, but the anniversary of the attack brings a sharper focus.

  • Finland and Sweden 'closer than ever' to joining Nato after Putin's threats backfire

    Russian demands that the US ban Sweden and Finland from joining Nato have backfired with both countries pledging to build closer links with the military alliance. A belligerent Kremlin threatening a possible invasion of Ukraine has given fresh impetus to the push to join Nato in the two countries, which are militarily unaligned and tried to avoid taking sides in the Cold War. Vladimir Putin’s aggressive rhetoric in recent weeks has caused shifts in long standing party policies and convinced some