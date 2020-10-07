U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,405.52
    +44.57 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,204.30
    +431.54 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,314.91
    +160.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,603.42
    +26.13 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    39.59
    -1.08 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.50
    -18.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7750
    +0.0330 (+4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2917
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9510
    +0.3280 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    10,634.97
    +35.92 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    226.56
    +11.38 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,951.57
    +1.63 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,422.82
    -10.91 (-0.05%)
     

Putin to keep talking to Azerbaijan's president about Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his dialogue with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after the two leaders spoke briefly by phone on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Peskov said Aliyev had called Putin to congratulate him on his 68th birthday and that the two men had used the opportunity to discuss the conflict.

Putin and Aliyev had not spoken since fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tétrault-Farbe Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Latest Stories

  • GE’s stock falls off a cliff after ‘Wells notice’ disclosure

    Shares of General Electric Co. took a sudden dive Tuesday afternoon, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission is considering civil action against the company for possible securities law violations.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    The stock markets are all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like these, those signs are more necessary than ever. One signal that has been correlated with a stock’s future performance is insider activity. This makes sense. Insiders, the corporate officers charged with running a company and producing profitable results for shareholders, are privy to far more information than the average stock investor – and they will use it to trade. Following an insider’s trading activity – buy or sell – is a viable strategy for investors.How can you find the hottest insider trading stocks right now? There is a simple answer: TipRanks’ Insider Hot Stocks tool. This collates all the recent insider transactions to reveal stocks with the most bullish insider sentiment. Plus all the insiders are ranked so you can make sure you follow only the insiders that are actually making money. With this in mind, here is the scoop on three beaten-down stocks that have seen recent multi-million purchase activity. Liberty Global PLC (LILA)First on our list is a major telecom company in the Western Hemisphere, Liberty Latin America. The company has its hands in broadband internet, mobile services, telephone services, and broadcast video, along with other entertainment services, and its main presence reflects its name: it is most active in Chile, Colombia, Central America, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Liberty Latin America is also active in Florida, where there is a large minority population drawn from these regions.The COVID crisis has had a heavy impact on LILA’s performance. The company’s financials hit bottom in April, at the beginning of Q2, when positive first quarter performance turned south. Q2 ended with a sequential revenue loss of 8.9%, and deep net loss in EPS. Share prices started falling at the end of February and beginning of March, and have failed to regain traction since. The stock is down 52% year-to-date.But management is confident that business is returning to normal. And that confidence attracted some strong insider buys during the Latin American recent stock sale. Three of those informative transactions were for million-dollar-plus buys.The largest came from Eric Zinterhofer, of the Board of Directors, who bought up over 2.96 million shares for a $21,149,572. Fellow Board member John Malone made the second largest purchase, of 2.74 million shares for $19,559,030. And finally, President and CEO Michael Fries, of the original parent company Liberty Global, bought 172,196 shares for $1.229,479. These purchases, along with several smaller, pushed the insider sentiment on LILA shares strongly positive.This was noted by Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Matthew Harrigan, who wrote, “…we believe LILA executed well against its business plan despite operating performance that has been hampered by COVID-19 dislocations, especially in Chile. LILA also focuses on a Latin Emerging Markets region that is now decidedly out of favor with investors. This is as [the CEO and CFO] have made recent open market share purchases even beyond the rights offering.”Harrigan’s $17 price target suggests an impressive 93% upside for the stock, and supports his Buy rating. (To watch Harrigan’s track record, click here)Overall, Liberty Global has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a 1:1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock is selling for $8.81, and the average price target of $14.39 suggests a 63% upside in the coming year. (See LILA stock analysis on TipRanks)Continental Resources (CLR)Next on our list is a player in the North American oil and gas industry. Continental produced 340K barrel of oil equivalent per day last year, producing over $4.63 billion in total revenue. The company operates in Oklahoma, but its major presence is in the Bakken formation of North Dakota and Montana.Falling prices and falling demand during 1H20 hurt the company, as the COVID pandemic put massive downward pressure on the economy. Revenues slipped to just $175 million in Q2, generating a net EPS loss of 71 cents. But there is a rebound as the economy restarts, and the outlook for Q3 is better – a projected EPS loss of 27 cents. The company is in the midst of streamlining operations, shutting down unproductive wells to cut costs and focus efforts on the most profitable activities. Sliding 63% year-to-date, one board member sees better days ahead. Harold Hamm spent over $9.74 million buying up 769,235 shares in the company. His move made the net insider sentiment positive on CLR stock.MKM analysts John Gerdes believes the stock is undervalued at current levels, noting, "CLR has depreciated over 30% (vs. XOP -~25%) since early June and reflects over 40% intrinsic value upside... Our 3Q20 production expectation is ~295 Mboepd is in the upper half of guidance, and our YE20 production outlook of ~323 Mmboepd is 1% above the midpoint of guidance..."Gerdes sets his price target at $20, implying a 58% upside for the coming year, which fully backs his Buy recommendation. (To watch Gerdes’ track record, click here)The overall view on CLR stock is cautious; Wall Street’s analyst consensus rating is a Hold, based on 12 reviews breaking down to 3 Buy, 7 Holds, and 2 Sells. However, the average price target is $16.54, suggesting a 30% one-year upside from the current share price of $12.69. (See CLR stock analysis on TipRanks)Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)South Africa-based Net 1 is a is tech company, with a non-exclusive worldwide license for the Universal Electronic Payment System. The company is a leader in providing financial tech, payment solutions, and transaction processing in multiple emerging economies and across multiple industries. The company offers services through an alliance network with banks, card issuers, and retailers.Like the other companies on this list, Net 1 saw revenues and earnings fall when corona shut down the economy. The general slowdown in economic activity, especially in retail, was a hard blow. Q2 number reflected that, with the top line at just $25 million and EPS deep in negative territory with a 69-cent net loss. Share price has been volatile, and has not yet recovered from losses sustained early in the crisis. UEPS is down 20% from its peak in early February.There are some bright spots. The outlook for Q3 is better, with the EPS loss projected at just 9 cents. And the company ended the second quarter with no debt and unrestricted cash on hand of $218 million. This puts UEPS in a strong position to rebound as the economy starts revving again.Turning to the insider trades, Anthony Ball of the Board of Directors has the most recent informative buy. Last week, he purchased over 350,024 shares, laying out $1.2 million for the stock.Rajiv Sharma, of B. Riley FBR, has written the only recent review of UEPS on file, and he is upbeat on the stock. “We believe UEPS’ long-term investment portfolio holds solid promise, especially its MobiKwik investment in India and despite their illiquid status. Despite ST COVIDrelated setbacks to UEPS’ operating business in South Africa, we believe it holds promise as a valuable business given its hold on micro lending and a sizable potential subscriber market in South Africa. There is a good chance that UEPS could grow its customer base substantially from here and continue to add ancillary services to their core businesses.”Sharma rates UEPS share a Buy, and his $5 price target suggests room for 45% growth from the current share price of $3.44. (To watch Sharma’s track record, click here)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Could Be Headed to $10 per Share

    A wedge pattern on the chart for Delta Air Lines (DAL) suggests that the stock is poised for a significant move.

  • These restaurants have filed for bankruptcy and many more are at risk

    Restaurant bankruptcies are starting to pile up.

  • DraftKings Just Sold 32 Million Shares. More Stock Could Be Coming on the Market.

    The discounted price of the (DKNG) $1.7 billion equity offering may reflect the prospect of additional stock for sale later this month, heavy marketing spending, and the recent run-up in the shares. On Wednesday, DraftKings (ticker: DKNG), the leading pure-play online sports gambling company, sold 32 million shares at $52 each, a discount relative to Tuesday’s closing price of $56.79 and appreciably below Friday’s close of $63.78, the trading session before the announcement of the equity deal. It looks as if the buyers of the offering got a good deal, as DraftKings is trading Wednesday morning at $53.84, down $2.94, or 5.2%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump 200 Points On New Trump Stimulus Tweets; Apple's New iPhone Set For Reveal

    Dow Jones futures were in focus after the new stock market rally sold off on President Trump's stimulus tweets. The new Apple iPhone is set for reveal.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you get through COVID-19 financially

    The billionaire investing guru has shared these money tips for the coronavirus era.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Have Over 70% Upside Potential

    Markets are on a roller coaster lately, up one day and down the next, as Wall Street’s pros and investors alike try to make sense of the constantly shifting news cycle. To wit: In the first week of October, we’ve seen a pretty good September jobs report, President Trump spend three days at Walter Reed Hospital with a case of COVID-19, and on his discharge the President withdrew from negotiations with House Democrats on a new COVID economic stimulus package. It’s enough to make your head spin.It’s also enough to send the S&P up 60 points one day and down 60 points the next day. Investors are nervous; no one wants to see another economic tailspin, no one wants to see the Administration handicapped by coronavirus, and whether there will be a stimulus package or not, of $1.6 trillion, or $2.2 trillion, or just $400 billion, Wall Street would simply like to have some idea of what’s in the cards.Watching everything from Wells Fargo, senior global market strategist Sameer Samana summed it all up when he wrote, “While risks remain, such as election and COVID-19-related uncertainty, we believe investors should continue to remain fully invested and we favor U.S. large- and mid-cap companies, and the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Healthcare sectors.”With Samana’s outlook in mind, we took a closer look at three stocks backed by Wells Fargo. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the firm sees at least 70% upside potential in store for each, and all three have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street.Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)First up is Northern Oil and Gas, a small-cap oil and gas exploration company operating in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The company’s active plays include wells in the Bakken formation, the region that helped put fracking into the national consciousness. Northern’s reserves include 7.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil, and production, at 1.5 million barrels per day, has increased 30% over the past three years.Despite the solid production growth, low prices and low demand during the corona crisis have put damper on 1H20 revenues. Earnings, however, are turning around. EPS was just 5 cents in Q1, but jumped to 20 cents in Q2 and is forecast to hit 38 cents in Q3. Unsurprisingly, these gains come as several states are loosening COVID restrictions and overall consumer demand is increasing.Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes sees the company’s sound acquisition plan – and adherence to it – as the key.“As NOG improved its balance sheet and cost structure, the E&P sector moved in the opposite direction, particularly within its primary basin of focus (Williston). After closing a ~$300mm acquisition in 2019, NOG has selectively sought what it describes as “Ground Game” opportunities, or smaller, bite-size parcels offering near-term CF accretion due to: (1) superior acreage productivity analysis and (2) a better understanding of upcoming development plans. Since 2Q19, these have totaled >$90mm, and NOG is now on the hunt for more.” Hughes wrote. The analyst concluded: “While a smaller-cap operator, we believe NOG’s limited beta to near-term oil price volatility provides strong FCF assurance, while a strong (and improving) balance sheet brings optionality to capitalize in a buyer-short market.”To this end, Hughes gives NOG shares an Overweight rating (i.e. Buy) along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests a 90% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)Wall Street agrees with Hughes on the potential here; the analyst consensus rating of Strong Buy comes from a unanimous 5 positive reviews. Shares are priced at $5.30 and have an average price target of $14, giving an impressive upside potential of 166%. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks)Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI)Next up is Bonanza Creek, another small-cap oil and gas explorer in the North American energy sector. This one operating in the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies. Bonanza Creek has active wells in the Wattenberg Field, using fracking and horizontal drilling to extract oil and gas from formations first put into play in the 1970s.During the second quarter, BCEI reported a 40% sequential decline in revenues, to $36 million, and an EPS net loss of $1.87. At the same time, the stock has managed to retain its value; shares are trading now at the same level they were before their ‘corona collapse’ in early March.The second quarter also saw capital expenditures come in at the low end of guidance, and debt fall to $58 million. The company expects to repay that outstanding balance by year’s end. That rosy prediction is predicated on meeting annual production guidance – which has been raised to the range of 24 to 25 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. For the quarter, sales volume averaged almost 25K barrels of oil equivalent daily.At Wells Fargo, analyst Thomas Hughes is impressed by this company’s balance sheet and production opportunities.“With a net cash balance expected by YE20 and PDP net of debt underpinning a valuation above where the stock trades, we view BCEI as a rare SMID value opportunity which also benefits from low leverage risk… BCEI lacks the scale required to land itself amongst the ranks of Shale 3.0 operators, but in our opinion, this might not necessarily matter given the clear value disconnect… an unlevered balance sheet provides significant dry powder to transact in a market ripe with distress-driven opportunities. Until then, non-operated development should help stabilize volumes until higher oil prices (we estimate $45-50/bbl) warrant development of the company’s Legacy acreage,” Hughes commented.Hughes’ written opinion supports his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating – and his $33 price target suggests a robust 72% upside in the next 12 months.Overall, BCEI’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 4 reviews, breaking down to 3 Buys and 1 hold. The stock is selling for $19.16, and its average price target of $31 implies it has room for 61% upside growth ahead of it. (See BCEI stock analysis on TipRanks)Devon Energy (DVN)Devon Energy, the last stock on this Wells Fargo list, is another North American energy play. This mid-cap company operates in mainly in the New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma area, with some additional operations in Wyoming. As of the end of 2019, Devon held over 1.8 million acres of mineral rights and 10,800 producing well. Net production last year was 323 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and reserves totaled 757 million barrel of oil equivalent. Approximately two-thirds of this total is liquids, with the rest as natural gas.Like the other companies above, Devon is struggling with low oil and gas prices, falling revenues, and low earnings. In Q2, revenues fell sequentially from $2.09 billion to just $394 million. EPS dropped into negative territory with an 18-cent per share net loss.But there was good news, too. Devon reported greater operational efficiency in the quarter, pushing total capex down to $203 million for the quarter, a savings of 10%. Oil production in the quarter beat the guidance by 3,000 barrels per day, reaching 153K barrels. But most importantly, the company finished Q2 with no debt maturities until 2025 and $4.7 billion in available liquid assets, including $1.7 billion in cash.Since the second quarter ended, Devon has made two important moves that bode well for future performance. First, Devon completed the sale of its assets in the Barnett Shale, netting $320 million in cash at the closing. And second, the company announced it will enter a ‘merger of equals’ agreement with competitor WPX energy. The merger is an all-stock deal and will create the largest unconventional oil and gas producer in the US.Analyst Thomas Hughes was impressed by Devon’s merger, and what that transaction says about the company’s overarching plan. Referring to the near-term.“Management expects to generate ~$575 million of annual cash flow improvements by YE21 through initiative already underway at Devon (~$300mm) and synergies from the [WPX merger],” Hughes wrote. Looking ahead, Hughes sees Devon following a careful plan with a clear goal in mind.“We believe the huge portfolio transformation Devon has undergone over the past 5+ years has been an impressive look at how a large-cap, diversified oil producer can pivot its focus. Acknowledging the challenging road Devon has traversed, "New Devon" looks to further focus operations on core parts of U.S. shale by divesting Canadian Oil Sands and Barnett assets (also Rockies CO2). We see the target of "New Devon" as achievable with the remaining U.S. Shale assets being above average, anchored by a strong position in the Delaware.” the analyst noted.In line with these comments, Hughes rates DVN as Overweight (i.e. Buy). His $18 price target is indicative of an 106% one-year upside potential. All in all, the 17 recent reviews on DVN include 14 Buys and 3 Holds, supporting the Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock’s average price target of $15.56 implies a 60% upside from the current trading price of $9.75. (See DVN stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • My husband of 20 years is having an affair. He told friends he wants a divorce and does NOT want to pay alimony. What should I do?

    ‘There is a huge pay gap between us, as my husband has more education and has an uninterrupted work history as he has continued to climb the corporate ladder.’

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) Could Break Out to New Highs

    NVIDIA (NVDA) stock bounced strongly at support in September and could rally into the $600s in coming weeks.

  • The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

    The world’s last major onshore oil discovery could be made in a country where no oil has ever been produced, and the upside potential for the company that exploits it should be remarkable

  • Is Thinkorswim Sunk Now That Schwab Owns TD Ameritrade?

    Charles Schwab closed its purchase of online brokerage rival TD Ameritrade Tuesday. But there's some murky news for traders: What happens to Thinkorswim?

  • I’m a software engineer at Uber and I’m voting against Prop 22

    Before joining Uber, I worked a range of low-wage jobs from customer service at Disneyland to delivering pizza with no benefits. At work, management tells us that passing Prop 22 is for the best because it is critical for the company’s bottom line. Uber claims Prop 22 would be good for drivers, but that depends on Uber the company treating drivers better.

  • Loan forgiveness underway for SBA's Paycheck Protection Program

    The Small Business Administration is in the process of forgiving potentially millions of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program that were approved to support small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, expecting the process will proceed efficiently.

  • Chevron vs. Exxon: Which Is a Better Buy?

    Oil behemoths Chevron Corp. (ticker: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM) have struggled in 2020 as the beaten-down sector faced many challenges as demand shrunk rapidly this spring, tanking crude oil prices. Oil prices dipped again recently and are hovering around $40 a barrel. Both oil companies are good buys for their traditional base of investors who seek yield and dividends, says Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.

  • This videogames giant is ‘materially undervalued’ and could become the ESPN of games streaming, according to $1.3 billion investment fund

    With the videogames industry in an intense battle to capture millions of players, EA’s content is “materially undervalued” by investors, according to the managers of a $1.3 billion investment fund.

  • Poland fines Russia's Gazprom $7.6 billion over pipeline

    Polish antitrust authorities have fined Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom $7.6 billion (6.5 billion euros) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, saying the project hurts Polish consumers and increases Europe’s dependence on Russian imports. Gazprom said it will appeal the decision by Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection. The regulator on Wednesday also fined five other international companies participating in the project a total of $61 million (52 million euros).

  • DraftKings prices 32 million share offering at $52 a share

    Fantasy sports and online betting site DraftKings Inc. said Wednesday it has priced a previously announced offering of 32 million shares at $52 a share. The company is selling 16 million shares, while selling shareholders are selling another 16 million, for a total offering size of $1.664 billion. DraftKings will not receive any of the proceeds from the shares being offered by selling shareholders. Underwriters Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs have a 30-day option to acquire up to 4.8 million additional shares. Shares fell 3.7% in premarket trade, but have gained 431% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 4%.

  • Las Vegas High-Speed Rail Bonds Test Wall Street’s Risk Appetite

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortress Investment Group plans to sell a record $3.2 billion of unrated municipal securities next week to finance a passenger train to Las Vegas. The pricing will signal how far investors will go for higher returns amid persistently low rates and economic uncertainty.Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter, intends to set pricing terms next week, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The deal is listed as day-to-day. Samantha Kreloff, a spokesperson for Morgan Stanley, declined to comment on the timing.The company’s Brightline Holdings expects the rail to ultimately extend to Los Angeles. For now, the bond issue will cover a 169-mile (272-kilometer) line connecting Las Vegas to a southern California desert town called Apple Valley, 90 miles away from downtown. The venture plans to raise a total of $6.5 billion in debt for the $8 billion project. The first high-speed, fully electric rail in the U.S. will run in 2024, according to offering documents.Success of this deal will show that “there’s a lot of people looking for yield in this low-rate environment and people are comfortable with the risks of infrastructure projects,” said Dan Solender, head of municipal debt at Lord, Abbett & Co.In a video to prospective buyers, Brightline predicted profit margins of at least 70%. Its train would provide a comfortable and environmentally friendly ride to Las Vegas and take about three hours, compared with up to six hours by car, and entail less hassle than flying. Potential pitfalls listed in the offering documents include construction delays and diminished demand because of the coronavirus pandemic and more specific issues like Richard Branson’s Virgin Enterprises Ltd. challenging Brightline’s termination of their branding agreement.Brightline had said it planned to sell the debt for the Las Vegas rail by Sept. 30 to meet a California deadline, but it received an extension to Dec. 1. In September, Brightline sold $1 billion in short-term securities to preserve its federal allocation of so-called private activity bonds that it will refinance next year, according to offering documents.Last week, Morgan Stanley pitched corporate junk-bond buyers and overseas investors on the offering and suggested yields as high as 7.5%, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as the talks were private. That yield on a 30-year bond would be about four times what the highest rated state and local governments pay, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Ben Porritt, a Brightline spokesman, declined to comment on the deal.Fortress, owned by Softbank Group Corp., has invested more than $30 billion in infrastructure-related assets over the past decade. Officials in California and Nevada, which awarded the company the ability to issue tax-exempt debt, have touted the prospect of jobs and economic development the project could bring. The company is considering adding a commuter station in Hesperia, California along the line. Office workers could use the rail instead of driving, said Jim Colby, senior municipal strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp.“Long-term, this has some aspects that are positive, and not just driven by tourism,” Colby said. “Pandemic aside, this probably can be a profitable enterprise.”Profits haven’t materialized for the company’s previous venture, the first privately funded intercity passenger train in the U.S. in a century. The luxury rail line in Florida has struggled to meet revenue estimates and has suspended service because of the pandemic. The company is looking to boost future ridership by adding stations.Fortress last year raised a then-record $1.75 billion of unrated municipal debt for the project under the name Virgin Trains USA. Those securities were sold at initial yields of as much as 6.5%. The price of its bonds due in 2049 has slid to an average of 87 cents on the dollar.For the Las Vegas to Los Angeles venture, the company projects $1.1 billion in annual revenue in 2027, after three years of operations, according to the offering documents. It expects about 11 million one-way trips that year.The securities are being marketed as green bonds because they’re financing clean transportation and environmentally friendly buildings. Besides eliminating tons of carbon emissions annually by replacing car trips, the company will pledge to plant a tree for every ride.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nokia (NOK): 100 5G Deals Fail to Cover up One Big Miss

    With the ramping up of global 5G networks, Nokia (NOK) is staking a claim to be one of the field’s main players. The Finnish company was once one of the world’s leading mobile phone makers, but that was long ago and over recent years has reinvented itself as a telecom equipment provider. The move appears to be paying off as it has just notched its 100th 5G deal.While Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold considers hitting the milestone as “great progress,” the analyst has reservations about Nokia becoming one of the leaders in an industry expected to boom as the new decade progresses.“We continue to regard 5G as an investment theme, but with the recent loss at Verizon, Nokia's Mobility unit continues to face challenges,” the 4-star analyst said. “We will monitor progress with its expanding chip portfolio (Reef Shark) and look forward to hearing from the new CEO regarding his vision for the company.”Last month, Nokia lost out to Samsung to be Verizon’s supplier of choice for 5G equipment. Samsung has stated its goal is to reach 20% of market share by next year. While Leopold considers this “as a stretch goal,” he nevertheless believes “Nokia likely loses several points of market share.”Despite signing off on 17 new 5G deals in Q3, Nokia is actually losing market share in the mobility market. According to Dell'Oro, over the TTM (twelve trailing months), Nokia had a grip on 20% of the market, down from 21% in 2019 and 24% in 2017. In fact, Leopold points out “the shift toward 5G has degraded Nokia's position.”While the company held 18% of 5G market share in 2019, that figure has dropped to 15% over the TTM.“The trend stimulates questions regarding a sufficient scale to remain competitive,” Leopold summed up.As a result, the analyst sticks to a Market Perform (i.e. Hold) rating for now. Leopold currently has no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Leopold’s track record, click here)Overall, NOK has drawn optimism mixed with caution when it comes to consensus opinion among sell-side analysts. Out of 7 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 3 are bullish on NOK stock, while 4 remain sidelined. With a potential upside of 32%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $5.16. (See Nokia stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.