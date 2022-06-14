U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Putin likely still wants much, if not all, of Ukraine, Pentagon official says

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin likely still wants to capture much if not all of Ukraine but has had to narrow his tactical objectives in war, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Tuesday.

"I still think he has designs on a significant portion of Ukraine, if not the whole country. That said, I do not think he can achieve those objectives," Kahl said, speaking at an event hosted by the Center for New American Security.

"They may make tactical gains here and there. The Ukrainians are holding up. I do not think the Russians have the capacity to achieve those grandiose objectives." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

