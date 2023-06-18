Putin can only survive in a state of total war

Russian President Vladimir Putin - Contributor / Getty Images

In Ukraine, the tide of history is full. While Europe frets about immigration and inflation, and while the US groans at the choice between Biden and Trump, Ukrainians are fighting for their very existence.

Now that the country’s long-awaited counter-offensive has begun, tens of thousands of troops – in many cases armed by the US and trained by the UK – are advancing on multiple fronts.

Their Russian foes are resorting to ever more desperate tactics, from blowing up dams to the threat of deploying tactical nukes.

On the banks of the Dnipro, in the ashes of Bakhmut, we are witnessing the return of battle. Mankind’s most archaic, atavistic yet archetypal invention is reclaiming its hegemony over our imagination.

The warlords have once again taken centre stage.

The world has seen action since Homer’s Troy and Joshua’s Jericho. Now, after what with hindsight we can see was a fleeting postwar hiatus, Europe is getting accustomed to a new reality: one of blood and guts, crusades and cruelty.

Mars, the god of battles, is back and he is here to stay.

The Keegan contention

As recently as the 1970s, the assumption was that pitched battles –perhaps even war itself – were on the way out.

The outstanding military historian of the day was the late Sir John Keegan, who for many years until his death in 2012 was the Telegraph’s defence editor.

Like other younger colleagues at the paper, I benefitted hugely from John’s wisdom, friendship and encouragement.

Keegan approached war not as a biological imperative but as a cultural phenomenon. War was artificial rather than natural, the cultural creation of men – emphatically not of women – and hence as much a product of civilisation, or its absence, as art or science.

Drawing on his experience as a lecturer at Sandhurst, where he educated a generation of British officers, he published in 1976 what remains one of the imperishable classics of military history, The Face of Battle.

Though severely disabled by orthopaedic tuberculosis in his youth, John evoked the terrifying experience of battle better than almost anyone who had actually endured it.

In the final pages, Keegan speculates about the future of battle. His conclusion, characteristically bold, is that, after the sufferings of the two world wars, “the usefulness of future battle is widely doubted”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

Pointing to the reluctance of the younger generation to accept conscription and the active opposition of many to the Vietnam War, he then turns to the military establishment of his day, which he knew so well.

“It remains for armies to admit that the battles of the future will be fought in never-never land. While the great armoured hosts face each other across the boundary between east and west, no soldier on either side will concede that he does not believe in the function for which he plans and trains.

“As long as states put weapons in their hands, they will show each other the iron face of war. But the suspicion grows that battle has already abolished itself.”

What one might call the Keegan contention – that battle was obsolete and war obsolescent – does not fit well with the bitter life and death struggle on the plains and steppes of Ukraine today.

Many eyewitnesses have commented on how reminiscent of both world wars the conflict has become. The early phase of the war, in which Russian armoured columns attempted a Blitzkrieg, resembled the “war of movement” of 1939-45.

Once this initial thrust had been repulsed by the Ukrainians, however, the Russian invasion soon degenerated into trench warfare, dominated by artillery, with sieges lasting many months.

For Mariupol or Bakhmut, read Verdun or Stalingrad. This war of attrition harks back to the Great War, only fought with far more precise 21st-century technology.

Even if Ukraine’s counter-offensive succeeds in breaking through the Russian defences, it only serves to remind historians of how little has changed since the gargantuan battles that raged across the same landscape, known as “the Eastern Front”, during both world wars.

That era came up with a phrase for this kind of struggle that was borrowed from political ideology, in particular from totalitarian regimes. They called it “total war”.

At the level of individual combat, total war is characterised by violence on a literally unimaginable scale. In the face of battle, our ancestral vocabulary drew on animal imagery to describe its violence: “brutal”, “bestial”, “lions led by donkeys”.

But such comparisons pale when machines, made and deployed by man, are infinitely more destructive than any beast.

Poets and novelists of the past two centuries have tried, and mostly failed, to do justice to the ordeal of battle.

Artists, photographers and filmmakers have perhaps done better. But the very idea of heroism – the golden thread that runs through all narratives of human conflict – seems to have been tarnished by modern warfare.

What dark forces drove the Australian Ben Roberts-Smith VC, a man awarded the supreme accolade for his courage, to kill three unarmed Afghans, according to the judgment of the Federal Court in Sydney?

Roberts-Smith, who lost his civil case against three newspapers for defamation, is unrepentant. But his heroism in battle has been eclipsed by his alleged war crimes.

Do such cases damage the concept and status of gallantry? Are military decorations becoming merely decorative?

Not in Ukraine, at any rate. There the old martial virtues are more highly respected than ever before.

No public utterance by President Volodymyr Zelensky is complete without the salutation: “Slava Ukraini!”

The correct response to this is: “Heroiam Slava!” (“Glory to the heroes!”) Maybe all nations with their backs to the wall value heroism above anything else.

Another great work by Keegan, The Mask of Command, deals with generalship. And because war leaders must inspire men to die for them, its focus is on heroism.

In pre-heroic society, Keegan suggests, it is the role of wise elders to restrain the warriors from wreaking unnecessary havoc.

Greek heroism, he wrote, was “ultimately self-indulgent, self-flattering, solipsistic”.

In the Grecian cosmos, Alexander the Great’s star glittered more brightly than any other hero, but his “dreadful legacy was to ennoble savagery in the name of glory”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky - President Volodymyr Zelensky

One who embraced that legacy was Napoleon, the “embodiment of that principle of personal will”. His antithesis was Wellington, who thought only of duty: “He was to risk his life on 30 battlefields in performance of that duty.”

The Duke’s “anti-heroic personality” was deliberately cultivated. And Hitler’s supreme command, under Keegan’s scrutiny, emerges as “no more than a charade of false heroics”.

If Keegan was premature in predicting the abolition of battle, he wrote with great prescience about “post-heroic command” in the nuclear age.

In the US, “the president is, in short, like the wise elder of a pre-heroic society, an inhibitor of conflict, not its instigator, director or leader”.

Perhaps fortunately, Keegan did not live to see Donald Trump in the White House.

But he did warn of the possibility that the leader of a nuclear-armed state “will at some time in the future yield to the temptation of false heroics and seek to play the tactician, just as Hitler did”.

He was writing in 1987, when the new-fangled antidote to the Cold War was Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative, otherwise known as Star Wars.

Keegan was underwhelmed. What mankind needed, he thought, was “not new hardware, but a change of heart. It needs an end to the ethic of heroism in its leadership for good and all.”

The underground man

In many ways the post-Cold War era has indeed also been post-heroic. For the triumphant West, there was seemingly no appetite for heroes and certainly no need.

But in the Russian rump of the Soviet Union, envy and hatred of the victors have spread like a virus, fuelled by fantasies of revenge.

The face of this viral vindictiveness is that of Vladimir Putin. In almost a quarter of a century, this imperial imposter has fought at least four wars, depending on whether the present one began in 2022 or, as Ukrainians would argue, in 2014.

No present Western leader has fought even one war.

It is an understatement to say that war is the sole animating force in Russian society and culture under Putin. Since Ivan the Terrible’s Muscovy, the Tsar has always been first and foremost a warlord.

The Great Patriotic War, as Russians call the struggle against Hitler that for them began only in 1941, is omnipresent. Putin the poseur has remade Russia in his own martial image.

As Sergei Medvedev, the Russian émigré, argues in his new book out later this month, A War Made in Russia (Polity Press), “Today’s Russia is a zombie copy of the USSR, risen from the grave, that very ‘Evil Empire’, in Ronald Reagan’s words, that can bring nothing to the world but war – which has become its national idea, both its purpose and its final farewell.”

Putin himself is the living embodiment of Keegan’s nightmare: a man with a mission to prove himself a hero, with a huge nuclear arsenal at his disposal. How closely do his “false heroics” resemble Hitler?

Unlike Hitler, Putin has no first-hand experience of the battlefield. Like Hitler, however, he is what Medvedev calls “Bunker Man”: a solitary recluse, who has hidden himself away for three years: first from Covid, now from the failure of his “special operation”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik/Alexey Filippov/Pool via REUTERS

Putin is, as Medvedev observes, descended from one of Dostoyevsky’s most memorable characters: the unnamed narrator of Notes from Underground.

This insignificant clerk, filled with resentment of his superiors, daydreams of destroying Western civilisation.

Now Putin has become the “underground man” of our time: an embittered enemy of Western democracy who, in Medvedev’s words, “wants to turn his inferiority complex into a Herostratus complex, fanning the flames of a global fire”.

This is all too familiar from the psychopathic career of Hitler, who did not merely fantasise about, but almost succeeded in, annihilating those he had designated as enemies – above all, the Jews of Europe.

If he had possessed nuclear weapons, Hitler would have used them. What, then, should we make of the nuclear blackmail on which Putin has come to rely ever more heavily to assert his authority?

Destructive fantasies

As Russia has emerged from the shadows since February 2022, the genocidal and ever more apocalyptic threats emanating from the Kremlin have become incessant.

These threats are then rehearsed by a retinue of propagandists on state television, reinforced by acolytes in the Kremlin and echoed by hordes of online trolls.

Britain has been a favourite target of such threats. One of the most lurid is the idea of using Poseidon nuclear torpedoes to cause a radioactive tsunami, killing the entire population of the UK and Ireland.

Dmitry Medvedev, Putin’s presidential and prime ministerial stand-in, dogsbody and useful idiot, has warned in recent days that Russia is prepared to cut the underwater communication cables on which the West relies.

Many of these cables converge on the UK.

There is a long history of such fantasies of vengeance against Europe’s offshore islanders.

British defiance turned Hitler’s Anglophilia to Anglophobia, resulting in the Vergeltung (“retribution”) weapons: the V1 flying bombs and the V2 rockets, which killed thousands of civilians.

Already in 1915, during the First World War, the German propaganda machine published Hindenburgs Einmarsch in London (Hindenburg Marches on London).

In this account of an invasion of England, the British are routed and the capital surrenders – though not before it has been bombed into submission by Zeppelins.

Curiously, Russian propaganda does not seem interested in such a conquest of London – only in its destruction.

A few weeks ago, the UK’s delivery of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Kyiv prompted Putin’s satrap in Crimea to warn that if they were used against Russia, London would be “devastated” by a nuclear attack.

This is sabre-rattling with a blunt and very rusty sabre. From the outset, the shortcomings of “the world’s second most powerful army” have been manifest.

Partial mobilisation has provided more cannon fodder, but done nothing to halt the decline of the regular armed forces.

The ascendancy of two private armies – the Wagner Group and Kadyrov’s Chechens – may now be irreversible.

It is significant that the Duma voted last week to oblige the army to offer to pardon criminals after a few months’ service.

The same offer will be made to offenders before they stand trial. Such policies make a mockery not only of military discipline but also of the rule of law. If it means more boots on the ground, the Kremlin couldn’t care less.

A history of atrocities

Not only are criminals recruited for the front line, but the methods used in the war are themselves criminal. Among these has been the attempt to either steal or ruin Ukraine’s most important export: grain.

Ever since the EU acquiesced in the banning of Ukrainian imports by its Central European members to appease their angry farmers, the Russian naval blockade on Ukrainian exports to the rest of the world has resumed.

Putin’s obsession with Ukrainian grain recalls Stalin’s genocidal famine of the early 1930s, known in Ukraine as the Holodomor.

The full enormity of this catastrophe was revealed in Robert Conquest’s 1986 book, The Harvest of Sorrow: Soviet Collectivisation and the Terror-Famine.

Conquest proved that at least seven million people died in the famine, including three million children. Soviet collectivisation and confiscation of grain together killed at least 11 million people – more than the First World War.

For Russia to sabotage the grain harvest in Ukraine again, deliberately echoing the starvation policy of the 1930s, is unspeakable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters

In other ways, too, Putin is repeating the Soviet crimes against Ukrainian children, thousands of whom have been deported to Russia.

Stalin’s undeclared war against Ukraine is the precursor and paradigm for Putin’s “special operation”. But the thirst for liberty, justice and independence which the Holodomor engendered is also the reason why Putin cannot succeed.

Conquest concluded that even the Holodomor only temporarily crushed Ukrainian nationalism. Writing while the USSR was assumed to be a permanent fixture, he added that “the true spokesmen of Russia itself, Andrei Sakharov and Alexander Solzhenitsyn, insist that Ukraine must be free to choose its own future.”

Incarcerated in a penal colony to which he was consigned by Putin’s judges, Alexei Navalny is the nearest counterpart to Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn in today’s Russia.

From his isolation cell, where he has defied the Kremlin for what will soon be 900 days, Navalny makes a mockery of the war against Ukraine.

His supporters are still being hounded – Lilya Chanysheva, for example, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for “extremism” in Kirov last week.

But only Russians who follow Western media will know anything about Navalny, his critique of Putin, or even the existence of a Russian opposition.

Russia today supports Putin’s total war because it sees no alternative. There is little sign of enthusiasm for

a conflict that has already cost the lives of up to 200,000 young Russians, yet the opposition is unable to mobilise the masses.

Ordinary people have no access to an alternative narrative that might persuade them to reject Putin’s glorification of war and his denial of Ukrainian statehood.

It is simply easier to go along with the immersive propaganda that proclaims an anti-Nazi crusade in Ukraine, while all around Putin’s state mimics the actual Nazis.

Even as the Ukrainian forces advance, despite the scorched earth tactics of the retreating Russians, a monstrous parody of past victories is paraded before the population.

The systematic destruction of cities, the inundation of the land by the demolition of dams, the gratuitous sacrifice of civilians: all are justified by the need to repeat the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany.

The horrific crimes of the Russian occupation, first uncovered in Bucha, but repeated everywhere else, are not accidental.

The Russian army is a microcosm of the degradation of Russia under Putin. That degradation is now being visited upon Ukraine: a nation that suffered atrocities for seven decades under communism, yet was expected to welcome as liberators barbarians in uniform.

Putin’s ‘Hammer of Vengeance’

We are witnessing in the killing fields of Ukraine a reductio ad absurdum of the conventions of combat that have helped form civilisation since Homer.

As Robin Lane Fox argues in his book out next month Homer and his Iliad (Allen Lane), the Greek and Trojan heroes of Homeric epic are all aristocrats, adhering to a code of ethics that is formed in fighting.

They battle “face to face, not [in] a distanced modern war”.

Heroic ethics are competitive, the individual pursuit of kudos, glory, and the avoidance of dishonour at all costs. Yet Hector fights not solely for himself, but also for his homeland, his wife and his child.

Even Achilles, that most egotistical of heroes, “refers to his sufferings at heart while risking his life in battle and to his many sleepless nights before his bloodied days”.

This kind of Homeric heroism in battle is implicitly evoked by Zelensky; never by Putin.

Such a tradition has nothing in common with the conduct of the Russian army’s campaign in Ukraine. Its soldiers have no notion of ethics, no conception of heroism.

Battle is back, then – but with a vengeance. The Russian weapon of choice is the sledgehammer.

It was used to kill a deserter from the Wagner group in an online video, “The Hammer of Vengeance”, posted on the orders of its commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

He called this barbaric public execution “a beautifully made film”. Shared online by millions, its hideous sadism was intended to send a message to the Russian people and to the world.

Look at us, Prigozhin, is saying: we Russian warriors will smash your face in, too.

From The Iliad to “The Hammer of Vengeance”: this, for Russia, is the face of battle today.

The war that is raging in the heart of Europe is about much more than the sovereignty of one nation. It is a battle for Ukraine, yes, but a battle for nothing less than the survival of civilisation.

