Putin ordered 2 Western corporate giants to be seized after Kremlin-friendly businessmen expressed an interest in them: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an awarding ceremony for Russian team members who won medals at the Winter Paraltmpic games on March 17, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

Putin ordered Danone and Carlsberg seized after Kremlin-friendly businessmen expressed interest, per the FT.

A Chechen leader and a businessman close to Putin have taken over the companies' assets in Russia.

Observers say there's a "redistribution" of wealth in Russia to those friendly to Putin's regime.

Kremlin-affiliated businesspeople and oligarchs may be reaping the spoils from Russia's seizures of Western assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin passed an order to seize the local operations of the Western food and beverage giants Danone and Carlsberg after people close to his regime expressed interest in the assets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed people close to the Kremlin's decision.

Moscow appointed Yakub Zakriev — Chechnya's agriculture minister and a nephew of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov — as the new head of Danone, the Russian business-news outlet Vedomosti reported Tuesday.

The regime installed the businessman Taimuraz Bolloev as the head of Carlsberg's subsidiary in Russia, per the news outlet. The FT said Bolloev was "a longtime friend of Putin."

Russia seizing the local operations of Danone and Carlsberg was not the first time the country took control of Western firms. In April, Moscow took control of the subsidiaries of Germany's Uniper and Finland's Fortum.

Managers from Rosneft, a state-owned energy company headed by Igor Sechin, an ally of Putin, took over both energy companies.

Analysts told the FT that they expected more foreign assets to be parceled out to Putin loyalists.

A Russian oligarch who has known Putin for decades told the FT that "it's a new redistribution of wealth" to the president's circle.

Russia's takeover of Western companies comes amid a corporate exodus from the country because of the Ukraine war, with many firms writing down assets and selling their subsidiaries.

The independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported Thursday that Russian businessmen had bought the assets of 110 Western companies "that have fully or partially left Russia" at bargain-bin prices.

Russia has been making it increasingly difficult for foreign firms to exit the country. In December, the Kremlin started forcing corporate sellers to dispose of assets at a 50% discount.

Russia also imposed lengthy administrative processes and several other charges on exiting companies.

The political analyst Ekaterina Kurbangaleeva wrote on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace website on Friday that the corporate exits allowed Russia to acquire the abandoned assets at a massive discount and redistribute them.

"The middle layer of Russia's social structure will be shaped by the redistribution of assets among those well-off Russians forced to focus on the domestic market by international sanctions," Kurbangaleeva wrote.

"In return for their loyalty, they will receive high-quality assets at a significant discount, which may turn them into a pillar of the regime and a source of patriotic optimism and even radicalism," she added.

And this redistribution of assets could create "a new class of crony capitalists or oligarchs," Hassan Malik, a senior sovereign analyst at the Boston-based investment-management consultancy Loomis Sayles, told Insider in March last year.

Danone said in a Sunday statement that it was "preparing to take all necessary measures to protect its rights as shareholder." Carlsberg said on the same day that the seizing was "unexpected" and that the company was assessing "the legal and operational consequences of this development."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider