Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine- U.S spy chief

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine and a Russian victory in the Donbas in the east of the country might not end the war, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told lawmakers.

She added that Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)