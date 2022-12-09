Putin says further prisoner exchanges with United States are possible

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that further prisoner swaps between the United States and Russia were possible, and that contacts between the two countries' intelligence services would continue.

Putin was speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, a day after the United States freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner in the most high-profile prisoner exchange between the two countries in years. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)