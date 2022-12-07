U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.15
    -3.11 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,657.23
    +60.89 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,939.67
    -75.22 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.62
    -4.96 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.57
    +0.32 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.55 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    -0.0540 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6360
    -0.3240 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.19
    -169.09 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.01
    -7.03 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.56
    +6.17 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Putin says risks of nuclear war are on the rise

·1 min read

(This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the risk of a nuclear war was rising, but insisted Russia had not "gone mad" and that it saw its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.

Neverthless, Putin said Russia would defend its territory and its allies "with all available means", adding that it was the United States, not Russia, that had deployed so-called "tactical" nuclear weapons in other countries. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Ethiopia's Tigray

    Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world. The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires Ethiopia’s federal government to restore basic services to Tigray, which has been mostly without phone, internet and banking services since war erupted two years ago. On Tuesday, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported that Tigray’s capital, Mekele, had been reconnected to the national power grid following maintenance to a transmission line.

  • Janusz Walus: Killer of South African anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani freed

    Janusz Walus was stabbed last week by another inmate, delaying his release from prison in South Africa.

  • Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.

  • Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot

    Thomas Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President, was poring over the latest inflation-related data one morning this June after breakfast with bank interns when he saw an alarming sign. Barkin said the data, which triggered a U.S. bond market sell-off, prompted him in a call with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give his support for a bigger interest rate increase than the one the Fed had all but promised to announce days later. "Move as fast as possible without breaking things," Barkin said in an interview last month of his message to Powell.

  • Mitch McConnell criticizes year-end push for cannabis banking bill, and it’s left out of big defense package

    The top Senate Republican's criticism isn't a good sign for advocates focused on a cannabis banking bill and an unrelated measure aimed at energy permitting

  • Jamie Dimon Sounded the Recession Alarm Again. This Metric Backs Him Up.

    The JPMorgan Chase CEO first predicted a slowdown in October, saying a U.S. downturn would arrive in six to nine months.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Consumers remain the Fed's biggest problem: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

  • Bank of Canada Hikes Rate to 4.25%, Signals Potential Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada raised interest rates aggressively for a sixth straight time, while opening the door to pausing its hiking cycle.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026Policymakers led b

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Georgia runoff, defense bill, Biden visits chip plant: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    Here are three stories to watch on the political front this week.

  • Philadelphia gas station owner divides city by hiring heavily armed guards

    ‘We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs’

  • Russia's December wheat exports close to record, experts say

    Wheat exports from Russia, the world's largest supplier, will be close to record highs in December, if disruptions caused by storms in its main sea route the Black Sea are limited, analysts and an association of exporters said. Over the entire 2022/23 July-June marketing season, however, Russia is likely to export less than its huge crop would potentially allow because of complications related to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, some added. Although the curbs do not target grain, Russian officials have said sanctions imposed on the Russian financial sector over what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine have made it harder for grain exporters to process payments in banks and obtain vessels, trade finance and insurance.

  • Marketmind: Crude deflation?

    With everyone on Wall St seemingly hand wringing about stagflation next year, the price of crude oil has plummeted by up to 10% this week to its lowest since early January - offering some relief in an otherwise murky outlook. Even though China proceeded to lift its strictest COVID curbs on Wednesday and incoming U.S. and G7 economic numbers continue to come in ahead of forecasts, Brent crude plunged below $79 per barrel for the first time since Jan. 4. Crucially for inflation worriers, year-on-year crude price gains - which were running at 50-100% between February's Ukraine invasion and midyear - have now fallen to just 4% and could soon be a disinflationary force in consumer price baskets.

  • US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years

    The Army has selected who will build its Future Long Range Assault Aircraft to replace the iconic Black Hawk helicopter.

  • The Fed should keep hiking rates, but talk about it less

    Federal Reserve policy makers should not waver in their pursuit of 2% inflation but talk less about it. China’s ambitions in the Pacific, industrial policies, and strict COVID policies are inspiring a decoupling of U.S.-Chinese commerce. It would be curious to know how the Fed raising interest rates can bring peace to the Ukraine, remove CO2 from the atmosphere, speed up mine and smelting investments, and alter China’s imperial ambitions.

  • Each rail worker kept in a job during pandemic 'cost taxpayers £300,000' - live updates

    Taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during Covid, the Transport Secretary has claimed.

  • Warnock defeats Walker in Georgia runoff

    Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) won Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

  • JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement

    BettmannThe CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination. The allegation from Morley, wh

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Weighs Sanctions, Putin Talks Oil With UAE

    (Bloomberg) -- Ambassadors to the European Union are due to discuss a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on the drone sector, as well as on other technologies and components used by Moscow for military purposes.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Co