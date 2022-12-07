Putin says risks of nuclear war are on the rise

(This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the risk of a nuclear war was rising, but insisted Russia had not "gone mad" and that it saw its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.

Neverthless, Putin said Russia would defend its territory and its allies "with all available means", adding that it was the United States, not Russia, that had deployed so-called "tactical" nuclear weapons in other countries. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)