Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

·1 min read

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin told state television in an interview.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are". (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

