Putin says Russia tried to 'be friends' with the West, NATO

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West rejected Russia's attempts to build good relations with the United States and NATO because it was set on making Russia vulnerable.

Moscow had wanted to "be friends" with the West and NATO, but would not accept attempts by the United States, European Union and Britain to hold Russia down, Putin said in a speech to the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)