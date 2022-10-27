U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.66
    -4.94 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,152.16
    +313.05 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,871.89
    -99.10 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.30
    +20.97 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.40
    +1.49 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.54
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0098 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0900 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8280
    -0.5320 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,618.15
    -284.59 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.60
    -1.79 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.13
    +21.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Putin says Russia tried to 'be friends' with the West, NATO

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West rejected Russia's attempts to build good relations with the United States and NATO because it was set on making Russia vulnerable.

Moscow had wanted to "be friends" with the West and NATO, but would not accept attempts by the United States, European Union and Britain to hold Russia down, Putin said in a speech to the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

