Putin says time will come when I name my possible successor

·1 min read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Wednesday that the time would come when he would name his possible successor in the Kremlin, but said the choice would ultimately lie with voters.

Putin, 68, has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century. His current six-year term in the Kremlin is due to end in 2024. His comments are being closely parsed for clues as to whether he plans to extend his rule.

Last year, Russia changed its constitution allowing him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin, potentially remaining president until 2036. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

  • Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road

    President Joe Biden will look to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday, hoping to boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs. Biden will travel to La Crosse, population 52,000, and tour its public transit center, followed by a speech about the infrastructure package announced last week. The president presented his message to Democratic donors on Monday that the agreement was a way for the United States to assert the principles of democracy and the economic might that can come from dramatic investments in the country's economic future.

  • Biden to visit site of Surfside building collapse on Thursday

    The president told reporters of his plans to visit South Florida as he left the White House on Tuesday to head to Wisconsin.

  • Bitcoin Set for Record Second-Quarter Price Drop

    Bitcoin's second-quarter decline looks like a technical pullback, one observer said.

  • China manufacturing slows as supply shortages roil Asia industry

    The chip supply crunch has hammered other manufacturing powerhouses in Asia. Industrial output in Japan and South Korea slumped in May from the previous month as auto production declined due to semiconductor shortages, adding to concerns of flagging momentum in their respective economies. China's June official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased slightly to 50.9 versus 51.0 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

  • Windfall of big bank dividends point to more shareholder return

    The large banks are raining dividends on their shareholders after getting a clean bill of health from the Federal Reserve. And bank analysts say the windfall of capital returns is only just beginning.

  • The vaccine most widely used in Africa and India isn’t part of Europe’s vaccine passport

    Millions of people are receiving the version of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, but right now it doesn't qualify for Europe's vaccine passport.

  • Morgan Stanley Places Bullish Bet on Bitcoin, Buoys Price

    Morgan Stanley in an SEC filing revealed one of its funds has scooped up shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

  • Australia's Telstra to sell 49% of tower business for $2.1 billion

    Australian telecom firm Telstra Corp said it will sell a 49% stake in its mobile tower business for A$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion) and return half the sale proceeds to investors, sending its shares to their highest level in over a year. A consortium of Australia's sovereign wealth Future Fund and pension funds Commonwealth Superannuation Corp and Sunsuper would buy the stake in InfraCo Towers, Telstra said, in a deal valuing the entire business at A$5.9 billion. The deal would allow Telstra to focus afresh on its retail business after years of costly competition in infrastructure with its ageing poles and wires pitted against the state-owned broadband network, analysts said.

  • Stock market faces two big headwinds: Goldman Sachs

    Is the stock market poised to lose momentum heading into year end?

  • Biggest China Bank Abandons $3 Billion Zimbabwe Coal Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest bank dumped a plan to finance a $3 billion coal-fired power plant in Zimbabwe, dealing a blow to coal developers in Africa that see the Asian country as the last potential funder of their projects.Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. told Go Clean ICBC, an ad-hoc body representing 32 environmental groups, that it won’t fund the 2,800-megawatt Sengwa coal project in northern Zimbabwe, according to a June 18 email seen by Bloomberg that was sent to 350.org, o

  • U.S. Commerce chief says Taiwan's TSMC asked for help getting COVID vaccines

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday said she had spoken with the chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and that he had asked for help getting access to COVID-19 vaccines. Taiwan said two weeks ago it will allow officials from Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • US STOCKS-Tech stock rally sends S&P and Nasdaq to record highs

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 headed to all-time highs on Monday, fueled by tech stocks as interest rates remain low, while investors awaited data on the U.S. labor market due on Friday. Big tech companies including Facebook Inc, Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Nvidia Corp were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

  • After Cairn, Devas sues Air India to recover $1.5 billion award

    Shareholders in Devas Multimedia have sued Air India in an effort to recover sums Devas won in arbitration awards against the Indian government and seize its flagship carrier's foreign assets, according to a U.S. District Court filing. The shareholders said Devas and its affiliates were owed more than $1.5 billion by the Indian government.

  • GFG Alliance says it can pay back creditors after major restructuring

    LONDON (Reuters) -The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Monday it was progressing with a major restructuring which will allow it to pay back creditors after its main lender Greensill Capital collapsed in March. "This in turn will allow GFG to refocus its business, protect jobs and develop further its remaining assets," it said in a statement. GFG has been under pressure to find refinancing for its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency.

  • Deutsche Bank China Investment Bank Vice Chair Leaves After 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Rowena Chu, vice chair of Greater China investment banking coverage at Deutsche Bank AG, has left the firm after working there for 20 years, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Hong Kong-based managing director recently retired from the bank, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on her departure. An email sent to Chu’s work address returned an error message.Chu was name

  • Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf to Buy 30K Bitmain Mining Machines

    The Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro will be delivered from January to June of 2022.

  • Euro zone inflation eases before expected march higher

    Euro zone inflation eased this month, levelling off for the summer months before an expected move well above the European Central Bank's target towards the autumn on higher commodity prices. Consumer price growth has accelerated this year but mostly on one-off factors, such as rebounding oil prices, a German tax hike and the statistical impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors will continue to push inflation higher and price growth is likely to peak above 2.5% towards the end of the year, according to the ECB's projections.

  • Spain Considers National Digital Currency Alternative to Euro

    The ruling party PSOE presented a non-law proposition in the Spanish Congress.

  • China Industry Grinds to a Halt to Celebrate Communist Centenary

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pausing industrial activity from coal mining and steel making to even some port operations to clear air pollution ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary celebration later this week.Some, such as coal mining, will be closed for as long as a week in the country’s key producing hubs. Others like steel are being put on hold for just one day. Port operations are also being suspended, with trucks delaying loading fuel until Thursday afternoon in some refiners.

  • It’s a Busy Day ahead. The EUR, Loonie, Pound, and the Dollar Will Be in Focus

    A busy day ahead on the economic calendar will keep the markets busy. Central bank chatter will also need monitoring on the day, however.