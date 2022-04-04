U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,548.49
    +2.63 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,689.16
    -129.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,370.14
    +108.64 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.88
    +3.61 (+3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +11.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    -0.0056 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3840
    +0.0070 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7010
    +0.2110 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,166.38
    -317.35 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.32
    +2.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.90
    +20.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Putin spokesman says he uses a VPN in Russia, where the news and social media are heavily censored

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Putin spokesman says he uses a VPN in Russia, where the news and social media are heavily censored
Peskov, Putin
The Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he uses a VPN because it wasn't "banned."

  • Russia has blocked its citizens from accessing Western news outlets and social media over its response to the Ukraine invasion.

  • Russia has also been blocking VPN services in the country.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said he uses a VPN, as Russia continues to heavily censor citizens' access to the internet and foreign news.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the remarks in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV channel — a state-media outlet in Russian-allied Belarus — published Saturday.

The host asked Peskov: "You installed a VPN, right?"

He replied: "Yes of course, why not, it's not banned."

Peskov did not say what he was using a VPN to access.

Russia's government blocked access to Western news outlets like the BBC, Bloomberg, CNN, as well as social media sites like Facebook and Twitter this year, in response to their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has also been cracking down on the use of VPNs in the country.

Russian news agency Interfax reported in mid-March that around 20 popular VPN services had been blocked in the country, and that officials said more would be blocked soon.

Demand for VPNs has been increasing in Russia after the new internet restrictions due to the Ukraine invasion, Euronews reported last month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's Isn't the Only Regime Leveraging Fossil Fuels for Aggression

    Even as the war in Ukraine has the world’s attention, another conflict also shines a light on how fossil fuels can be a weapon of coercion

  • Reliable death tolls from the Ukraine war are hard to come by – the result of undercounts and manipulation

    The body of a serviceman near a destroyed Russian military vehicle. Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty ImagesThose who initiate wars often begin with an overly optimistic assumption that the fighting will be quick, controllable and that casualties will be low. When many bodies start coming home or are left on the battlefield, it is a sign that the war is none of those things. The Kremlin’s first statement on Russian military casualties in their invasion of Ukraine, on March 2, 2022, noted that 498 soldi

  • Dueling Dragons: Program works to build trust between children and law enforcement officers

    Local teenagers are hitting the water with the help of Orlando police officers.

  • Elon Musk Buys 9.2 Percent Stake in Twitter, Sending Stock Soaring

    The stake was worth around $2.89 billion, based on the company's last closing price.

  • Does war in Ukraine justify an even bigger U.S. military budget?

    The U.S. already spends hundreds of billions more than any other country on defense, but some argue that's not enough in today's volatile world.

  • Trump's Truth Social app branded a disaster

    Donald Trump's social media platform was supposed to be "fully operational" by the end of March.

  • Trump Can’t Help But Swipe at John McCain While Endorsing Sarah Palin for Congress

    The former president's vendetta against the dead senator will never end

  • Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

    Top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed COVID-19, the church's support of non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and legacies of racism at the faith's first in-person conference since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The nearly 17 million-member faith, which is widely known as the Mormon church, is hosting about 13,000 people at its 21,000-seat Salt Lake City conference center over two sessions on Saturday. President Russell Nelson, the Latter-day Saints' 97-year-old prophet, on Saturday told listeners gathered at the church's Utah headquarters and those tuning in remotely that the troubles afflicting the world reaffirmed the need for faith and devotion.

  • Suddenly, Tesla's Elon Musk is Twitter's biggest stakeholder

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder after raising questions about the social media platform’s dedication to free speech. The ultimate aim of Musk's 73.5 million share purchase worth $2.9 billion, based on the closing price Friday, is not clear. “We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter," Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said in a client note early Monday.

  • Mackinac Bridge reopens after closure for hazardous ice

    The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after falling ice forced its closure for several hours Sunday, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

  • Jamie Dimon letter outlines three "important and conflicting forces" shaping economy

    JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon writes in his annual letter to shareholders, which is closely read on Wall Street, that consequences of the war in Ukraine could affect the world for decades."America and the rest of the world are facing the confluence of three important and conflicting forces," Dimon writes:Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."a strong U.S. economy, which, we hope, has COVID-19 in its rearview mirror.""high inflation, which means

  • Street-Fighting Insurgency Gives Ukrainians a Slight Edge

    Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty ImagesOn March 25, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of staff for the Russian Army, announced a startling shift in Moscow’s strategy. Instead of continuing its drive on Kyiv, the capital, with a view to toppling the government of Volodymyr Zelensky and establishing control over all of Ukraine east of the Dnieper River, the new objective is to “liberate” the entire Donbas region in the southeast of the country. In 2014 and 2015, Russian-backed separatist

  • Hillary Clinton says 'More' can be done to hurt Putin, help Ukraine: 'Double down'

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praised the job that President Biden has done in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while asserting that there is more that the U.S. should be doing to make a difference in the region.

  • Exxon Says Russia Far East Exit May Cost $4 Billion

    The cost of exiting a liquified natural gas project off the eastern coast of Russia could reach $4 billion, ExxonMobil said Monday.

  • New York Mayor Eric Adams calls for more federal help to fight gun crime

    New York Mayor Eric Adams says the city needs more help from the federal government to keep guns off the streets.

  • Documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius killed in Mariupol

    A Lithuanian documentary filmmaker was killed while trying to leave Mariupol, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's information agency tweeted Saturday.Details: Mantas Kvedaravicius directed "Mariupolis," a documentary about life in Mariupol, as the southern port city battled Russian-backed fighters in 2014. He was 45 years old.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKvedaravicius also directed "Barzakh," a documentary about Russia's war in

  • South Carolina women's basketball team wins NCAA championship

    The USC Gamecocks won another national title under coach Dawn Staley in Sunday night’s game against the UConn Huskies, 49-64.

  • Could Home Depot Help You Become a Millionaire By Retirement?

    Home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the greatest stocks of all time. A $10,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 1981 would be worth more than $230 million today. Now worth more than $300 billion, Home Depot is probably too big to replicate those returns.

  • Jerrod Carmichael Says It Feels Like Will Smith Oscars Slap 'Happened Years Ago' in 'SNL' Opening Monologue

    The comedian and actor spoke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards this past Sunday without saying any names or even the word "slap."

  • Russia-Ukraine war creates halo effect for defense stocks

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Russia-Ukraine conflict is changing the conversation around investing in the business of defense.Why it matters: Defense contractors are polarizing, and often take heat for profiting from armed conflicts. But Eastern Europe's turmoil underscores the dirty but necessary work of waging war and appears to be thawing investor attitudes toward the sector. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Case in point: At least one inves