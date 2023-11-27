Putin unveils Russia’s new AI strategy to rival Western advances in artificial intelligence

Vladimir Putin has called on Russia’s tech sector to develop the country’s own advanced AI models, amid warnings that such tools could be misused by nations trying to influence others.

The Russian president claimed that Western AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbots “cancel Russian culture”.

Geoffrey Hinton, a British-Canadian computer scientist often dubbed the “godfather of AI”, referred to the Russian president in an interview earlier this year saying that “Putin or DeSantis” may “want to use them for winning wars or manipulating electorates”.

The Russian president addressed an AI conference in Moscow on Friday where he said Russian investment in AI development was being increased across all sectors.

Citing the example of Gazprom Neft, Mr Putin said one of Russia’s largest oil producers was using AI to slash the cost of oil well development and to address complicated logistics safety issues.

“I hope we will be more active in this area. When I say ‘we,’ I am referring not only to the government but also to the regions and industries, and individual plants,” Mr Putin said.

The Russian leader said the country would intensify its research into the domains of generative AI and large language models which currently lag behind the leading Western-developed tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbots.

To achieve such development, he called for the scaling up of Russia’s supercomputing power and for improvements to its top-level AI education programmes.

“Our domestic models of artificial intelligence must reflect the entire wealth and diversity of world culture, the heritage, knowledge, and wisdom of all civilisations,” he said.

English-speaking countries currently dominate AI development, with Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) claiming the US and UK were further ahead in the technology than the rest of the world.

A growing number of studies are revealing the bias in AI models developed in primarily English-speaking countries.

For instance, a study published in July in the journal Cell, showed that GPT detectors frequently classify actual writing by non-native English speakers as AI-generated.

Observers have also noted that OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 AI model excels in English, Spanish, Italian, Indonesian, and other Latin alphabet-based languages, while it struggles with Thai, Punjabi, and other languages with different alphabets.

Even Facebook parent company Meta warned in July that since most of the training data used for its updated AI large language model is in English, it “may not be suitable for use in other languages.”

The Russian president said such a “monopolistic dominance” of the technology was “unacceptable, dangerous and inadmissible”.

“Our innovations should rest on our traditional values, the wealth and beauty of the Russian language and languages of other peoples in Russia,” Mr Putin added.