U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,549.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,231.75
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.70
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.98
    -1.27 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.40
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.19 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.49
    -2.77 (-11.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3131
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2800
    -0.4080 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,011.61
    +1,042.71 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.00
    +19.36 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.85
    +4.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Putin to weigh security options if Finland, Sweden join NATO - Kremlin

·1 min read

April 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will consider a range of measures to bolster Russia's security if Finland or Sweden join NATO once the defence ministry presents him with its proposals on the subject, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the ministry still needed time to put the proposals together.

Peskov's comments come after Dmitry Medvedev, one of Putin's closest allies, warned NATO that Russia would have to bolster its defences in the region if Finland and Sweden joined the U.S.-led military alliance. (Reporting by Reuters)

Recommended Stories

  • Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt

    The Justice Department is improving language access to its programs to help people with limited English proficiency better report crimes. The Interior Department is providing technical assistance to Native American tribes to help them apply for grants. The Energy Department is helping low-income households access programs to weatherize their homes and save energy.

  • UN watchdog installs new cameras at Iran centrifuge workshop

    The United Nations atomic watchdog said Thursday it installed surveillance cameras to monitor a new centrifuge workshop at Iran's underground Natanz site after a request from Tehran, even as diplomatic efforts to restore its tattered nuclear deal appear stalled. The start of work at the new workshop comes after Iran's centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June.

  • Durban floods: South Africa floods kill more than 300

    KwaZulu-Natal authorities say the storm is one of the worst in South Africa's history.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia warns 'nuclear free Baltics' will end if Sweden and Finland join Nato

    ‘Heroic defenders’ of Mariupol regroup for last stand Sweden and Finland look set to join Nato 'I stopped my wife from opening our mutilated daughter’s coffin' Why Biden might be right to call Putin’s actions a ‘genocide’ Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Pres

  • Reducing inequality, hiking minimum wage could boost U.S. economy -White House

    Boosting enforcement of antidiscrimination and antitrust laws, raising the federal mininum wage and higher unionization rates could substantially boost U.S. economic growth, a new report by President Joe Biden's top economic advisers concludes. The annual Economic Report, prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers, argues for restoring the public sector as a partner in long-run growth, and adoption of policies aimed at curbing the disproportionate market power of companies and employers that limits economic equality. “The government has a role to play in reducing inequality,” Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the council, told Reuters, stressing that ending lingering disparities in the U.S. labor market and racial wealth gaps would "absolutely" boost U.S. growth and competitiveness after years of weak progress.

  • As Supreme Court weighs abortion, Christians challenge what it means to be 'pro-life'

    The Republican Party, evangelical Christianity and the antiabortion movement have long been inextricably linked. Some Christians want to change that.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    If you want to eventually retire comfortably, it's important to start investing early, reinvest your dividends, and keep adding steadily to your portfolio.

  • Somalia's elections - where the people don't vote

    Somalia's new MPs are being sworn in following an election in which the people did not vote.

  • NFL draft: Why Round 1 run on WRs feels likely — even if this class lacks a surefire star

    The position will likely be popular at the draft, and it's because of what's already happened this offseason.

  • Finland to decide on NATO membership 'within weeks'

    Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Finland would now decide quickly on whether to apply for NATO membership

  • Ukraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship Damaged

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced $800 million in additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine and the European Union agreed to provide more cash for weapons, as Russia repositions its forces for renewed attacks in eastern and southern parts of its neighbor.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: P

  • Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

    An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified Wednesday that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said he took to websites after being laid off from his exterminator job in March 2020 and in his pandemic doldrums fell under Trump’s sway as he bought into conspiracy theories and “went down the rabbit hole on the internet.” On trial in U.S. District Court in Washington, Thompson testified that the claim that the election was stolen seemed credible to him because it was coming from the president.

  • Stop Putin or Baltics may be next

    Putin sees Ukraine as part of Russia's sphere of influence, so if he wins, he'd likely move on to war against the Baltic states.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Judge allows Durham to move forward with Sussmann prosecution

    A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Special Counsel John Durham can proceed with his office’s prosecution against a lawyer with ties to Democrats for making a false statement to the FBI in 2016. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper denied a motion from Michael Sussmann to dismiss the single charge against him, which stems from…

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Says Moskva Cruiser Will Be Towed to Port

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may roll back more of the capital controls imposed to stabilize markets after its invasion, now into its 50th day. President Joe Biden announced $800 million in additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine, and the European Union agreed to provide more cash for weapons.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have D

  • European Gas Prices Decline Ahead of Putin Energy Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting on energy Thursday, which may provide more clarity on payments for the country’s fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks

  • Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates

    Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.