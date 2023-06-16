How Putin wrecked Britain’s net zero plan to ditch coal

Russian President Vladimir Putin - GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

The engineering crews and cranes have already arrived at the Drax power station in Yorkshire to dismantle two of the last remaining coal plants in the country.

Over the past decade, four of the facility’s six coal-fired units have been converted to run on wood chips with only two left that can burn coal.

Yet the end of coal combustion in Selby may now be delayed for the second year in a row, as the National Grid seeks to ensure that Britain’s lights stay on this winter.

On Thursday the Grid confirmed it is in talks with Drax about keeping the coal units going until April 2024, to provide an extra source of backup power for the country once again.

It is the latest example of how Vladimir Putin’s energy war continues to frustrate the UK’s attempts to ditch “King Coal”.

The “dirty” fuel was lambasted by Boris Johnson just two years ago at the Cop26 climate conference, with the Government vowing to phase it out completely by the end of 2024.

The promise has proved easier said than done, with the reality of the war in Ukraine colliding with best intentions.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has squeezed gas supplies to Europe, forcing countries including the UK to look to coal as a potential back-up option for generating electricity in the event of shortages.

Although Britain was never a large direct importer of Russian gas, it draws on gas piped from European storage tanks throughout the winter – making it vulnerable to supply shocks on the Continent.

The Drax power station is among several sites that have had their lifespans extended since Cop26, helping to shore up the nation’s power supply during times of stress.

One of the four coal-burning units at Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, in Nottinghamshire, was originally scheduled to close in September 2022 but is now being kept on until September 2024.

Likewise, EDF’s West Burton A power station in Lincolnshire was meant to be retired last September but was kept on until April.

The Grid paid all three plants to remain on standby throughout last winter to provide backup electricity, giving bosses a “last resort” option to stave off potential blackouts.

In the event, they were warmed up on seven occasions but only used once, in early March, with the contingency costing the Grid – and ultimately bill-payers – about £400m.

However, coal has not just been called upon during winter. The Grid has also relied on the Ratcliffe plant to boost supplies this summer, leaning on the facility this week as temperatures soared and households turned up the aircon.

The potential for coal plants to come to the rescue again this winter is much smaller simply because facilities are shutting.

Despite pleas to hold off from Grant Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, EDF is pressing ahead with the closure of West Burton A.

Meanwhile, one of Drax’s two remaining coal units in Selby is being dismantled and staff are set to retire, making it “unlikely but not impossible” the remaining one will return again, according to a source at the company.

The unit that was kept in reserve at Uniper’s Ratcliffe power station will now operate commercially, it was announced in January, making it unavailable as a contingency measure this winter.

Yet this all comes at a time when Britain’s electricity supplies are becoming progressively tighter.

An early forecast published by the National Grid on Thursday said there will be an estimated surplus of 4.8 gigawatts, or about 8pc of total capacity, during times of peak demand this winter.

However, that figure relies on Ratcliffe being operational and on Britain being able to depend on imports of electricity from Europe when it needs them most.

As with last winter, the Grid admits it cannot rule out the possibility of controlled blackouts in a worst-case scenario, where a cold snap causes a Europe-wide gas supply crunch.

Britain has much smaller reverses of natural gas than other European nations.

“All things being equal, the system is in good health,” says Jake Rigg, director of corporate affairs at National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO).

“But if any of those risks further materialise, for example if there was a shortfall of gas in Europe or in Britain, that could have significant impacts on the British energy system.

“The overarching message [is not] that we think that everything is fine. We are working on the basis that there is significant risk out there. And we are putting as many mitigations in place as we can.”

Kathryn Porter, an energy analyst and founder of consultancy Watt Logic, says losing both the Drax coal units and West Burton A will take about 2 gigawatts of generating capacity off the table at a time when the country can ill afford to do so.

In the coming years, other factors are also set to squeeze supplies, including the expected shutdowns of the Hartlepool and Heysham 1 nuclear power stations – which provide another 2 gigawatts combined – in 2025.

Their lifespans have already been extended and cannot be again.

“A really important question here is actually, what are we going to do next winter?”, says Porter.

“By law, all existing coal plants have to close next year, including Ratcliffe. So yes, you can try to secure the coal units again for this winter.

“But even if you manage that this winter, what happens next?”

Coal was burned to provide 60pc of the nation’s electricity needs as recently as 30 years ago but today it provides less than 5pc, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

Today, it has been supplanted by natural gas – which was used to meet about 40pc of Britain’s demand in 2021 – and a mix of energy from renewables and biomass.

The country’s growing reliance on less polluting but inherently intermittent sources such as wind and solar power comes with drawbacks.

These were highlighted last December when what the Germans dubbed “Dunkelflaute” descended on Britain.

Consisting of thick, heavy clouds and little to no wind, this type of weather caused output from wind farms to drop just as darker weather prompted households to turn on lights and ramp up electricity usage earlier in the days.

Likewise, the Grid ordered Britain’s coal plants to fire up in March amid another bout of low wind that coincided with a sudden cold snap.

There were also fears that strikes at EDF’s nuclear plants in France could reduce the amount of power available to import via interconnectors.

Porter believes that situations like these underscore precisely why the UK should delay the phase-out of coal beyond 2024, giving the Grid extra breathing space when electricity supplies become tight.

“The Government is the only entity that can change this [the 2024 phase-out] and I really think they ought to crack on and do it, because from an environmental perspective, one coal power station isn’t moving the needle,” she adds.

“It will not make the difference between climate change and not climate change, particularly when you’ve got countries like China building new coal power stations hand over fist.

“And it contributes a lot to energy security – including in the summer, as we’ve seen recently.”

