Putin, Xi, agree to step up efforts to combat Afghanistan threats -Kremlin

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to step up efforts to combat the threats of "terrorism" and drug trafficking from Afghanistan, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders said it was important to prevent instability spilling into neighbouring countries from Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)