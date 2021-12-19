U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,620.64
    -48.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.44
    -532.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.68
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.93
    +21.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    -2.09 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1247
    -0.0091 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    -0.0200 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0083 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6960
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,346.67
    +402.58 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.86
    -21.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

Putin and Xi's evolving disinformation playbooks pose new threats

Jessica Brandt
·6 min read

The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project examines the increasingly intertwined relationship between the tech sector and global politics.

As the information domain becomes an increasingly active and consequential realm of state competition, two countries have gone all in. Both China and Russia have developed sophisticated information strategies to advance their geopolitical interests, and their playbooks are evolving. No longer primarily relying on proxy troll farms to generate large quantities of polarizing content, the Kremlin has turned to military intelligence assets to carry out more targeted information operations designed to circumvent platform-detection mechanisms. And motivated by concern that it might be blamed for a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than five million people worldwide, Beijing has become considerably less risk-averse in its use of “wolf warrior” diplomats to push conspiracy theories online. To sustain its vision of a free and open internet, Washington must develop a strategy to push back.

Moscow’s information manipulation playbook is evolving

Russia, a declining power by many measures, seeks to compensate for its relative weakness through asymmetric means, by disrupting the institutions, alliances and domestic politics of its neighbors and geopolitical competitors in the near term. With little to lose and much to gain from public awareness of its activities, the Kremlin is not particularly sensitive to attribution or concerned about repercussions. And so, in order to keep the transatlantic community distracted, divided and unable to carry out a confident, coordinated foreign policy that could be detrimental to its interests, the Kremlin uses disinformation to stoke chaos and promote disorder.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

To accomplish this, Moscow uses at least two techniques that represent a maturation of its playbook since its “sweeping and systematic” campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. First, it regularly co-opts domestic voices and institutions within target societies in order to cast information operations as authentic advocacy, often by hiding trolls within a target population, renting the social media accounts of local citizens or recruiting real activists to stoke protests. It does so partly to evade increasingly sophisticated platform-detection mechanisms and partly to exacerbate the politicization of content moderation debates within the United States.

Second, the Kremlin‘s disinformers recognize that they do not need to perpetuate an operation at scale in order to create the impression that they or others have, and that the impression alone is enough to sow doubt about the legitimacy of election results and exacerbate partisan discord. Moscow can thus leverage widespread concern about the potential for manipulation, particularly in an election context, to achieve its goals by claiming that manipulation has happened — even in the absence of a successful operation.

Beijing is taking a page from Moscow’s playbook — and writing some of its own plays

China, meanwhile, is a rising power with little to gain and much to lose from public awareness of its interference activities. Unlike Russia, it prefers a stable international order, but one that is more conducive to its interests than the current U.S.-led framework. As a result, its activities in the information domain are primarily geared toward promoting China’s image as a responsible global superpower and stifling criticism that would tarnish its prestige, while denting the appeal of democracy by casting the United States and its partners as ineffective and hypocritical.

For Beijing, pursuing these interests has entailed a three-pronged strategy of piggybacking on the propaganda networks of other strongmen, manufacturing the appearance of popular support and co-opting conversations on its rights record. Lacking an influencer network of its own, China regularly relies on the constellation of alternative thinkers, many of them Western, that are a fixture of Russian propaganda. Highlighting the difficulty of generating support for pro-China positions on a platform Beijing has banned at home, China’s wolf warrior diplomats regularly engage with false personas on Twitter. And in order to push back on criticisms of its rights record, it attempts to co-opt discussions on the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang using hashtag campaigns and slick videos.

Autocrats align — but only sometimes

Despite important differences in their long-term goals, Moscow and Beijing share multiple immediate objectives: denting the global prestige of democracy, weakening multilateral institutions and undermining democratic alliances. As a result, the two countries deploy several of the same tactics.

Both use “whataboutism” to paint the United States as hypocritical, particularly on issues of race. Both use clickbait content to generate large followings on Twitter, recognizing that an audience is a strategic asset. Both regularly traffic in multiple, often conflicting, conspiracy theories to cast doubt on official accounts of political events, evade blame for their activities and create the impression that there is no such thing as objective reality. Both operate extensive propaganda apparatuses that spread their preferred narratives.

They also deploy many of the same narratives. Both countries have worked to diminish confidence in the safety record of certain Western COVID-19 vaccines and portray the United States and its allies as ineffective. That said, Russia is primarily focused on pushing divisive content that deepens polarization and diminishes trust in institutions and elites, all while pushing back on what it characterizes as anti-Russian bias in established media. China, for its part, is primarily interested in highlighting the benefits of its governance model, while painting critiques of its rights abuses as hypocritical. Kremlin state media almost never cover Russian domestic politics. Moscow’s goal is to drive audiences away from the political West, not pull them toward Russia. For China, the opposite is true.

Much has been made about the state of cooperation between Russia and China in various domains of their respective competitions with the United States. Evidence suggests there is very little formal coordination of their information activities beyond largely symbolic agreements to distribute one another’s content. That is not entirely a surprise. Beijing doesn't need to formally cooperate with Moscow in order to amplify Kremlin-promoted narratives or to emulate other successful elements of the Kremlin’s information strategy.

What’s to come

Both Russian and Chinese information strategies are evolving. Russia’s disinformation activities are becoming more targeted and harder to detect, while China is taking a more assertive, less subtle approach than before. For Russia, these changes appear to be driven by growing awareness of its activities since 2016, which simultaneously prompted the implementation of new platform policies and detection mechanisms and ushered in an era of partisan debates over election legitimacy that reverberate today. For China, changes to its information strategy seem to be primarily motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a global crisis of unique salience to its geopolitical standing that will continue to create opportunities for Beijing to test new approaches.

Recognizing these consequential changes to the way Russia and China approach the information domain, the United States needs a playbook of its own. A robust strategy would include harnessing truthful information to highlight the failures of repressive rule, deploying American cyber capabilities to prevent or impose costs on those who would conduct destabilizing disinformation campaigns and implementing legislation that would make platform transparency, particularly with trusted researchers, the norm. Finally, because it is good for democratic societies and creates challenges for their authoritarian competitors, the United States should more forcefully defend freedom of information worldwide.

In the consequential contest between democratic and authoritarian societies, autocrats have seized the initiative. This collection of measures represents a starting point for bold and responsible action to ensure that the United States regains it. To succeed, the U.S. and its democratic partners must act quickly.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months -Ifax

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin is convinced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognise Russia's flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within a few months, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday. The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia had still not handed over all the information needed for the vaccine to be approved by the WHO because of differences in regulatory standards.

  • Republican governor says Trump reelection bid would be 'bad' for GOP and US

    Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday that a reelection bid by former President Trump would be "bad" for the GOP and the nation."Fox News Sunday" host Bret Baier asked Hogan if he believed that the Republican Party could win in 2024 with Trump as its nominee."I think that'd be bad for the party and bad for President Trump and bad for the country. So I don't think he's gonna run and I would - my advice be that he did not," Hogan...

  • 4 dead in collapse of highway flyover in central China

    Four people died and eight were injured after a section of a highway flyover in China’s central Hubei province collapsed, according to Chinese authorities. The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters (1,640 feet) of the bridge built over an expressway collapsing onto the roadway below, according to transport and police authorities. Three trucks on the bridge fell off it and one car was crushed under the debris, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, which cited local authorities.

  • Over 130 miners being evacuated after fire at Russian mine -TASS

    A fire broke out on Sunday at a Siberian coal mine, Russia's TASS news agency cited the emergency services as saying, with operations underway to bring 139 miners to the surface, weeks after a blast at a mine in the same region killed 51 people. There were conflicting reports of the number of miners underground. RIA initially reported that there were 128 miners underground.

  • Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

    Even in normal times Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, with fewer than two million people and plenty of jobs to go around. Now Gov. Pete Ricketts, who frequently expounds on the value of work, is confronting an intriguing question: Can a governor force citizens to work, even if they apparently aren’t eager or able to do so? Ricketts is certainly trying every option imaginable to get Nebraskans into jobs, including requiring people to confer with job coaches before seeking unemployment benefits.

  • U.S. sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official

    The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday. The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department's director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.

  • Omicron and Delta Could Coexist. What That Would Look Like.

    A recent rise in Covid-19 infections has raised concerns that Omicron could soon outpace Delta as the leading variant in the U.S.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Irresistibly Cheap. Investors Might Want to Hold Off.

    At first glance, Alibaba Group Holdings might seem like a tempting deal. Alibaba, and other Chinese businesses, continue to face uncertainty around stock delistings, geopolitical tensions and China’s regulatory crackdowns. As Barron’s previously reported, some money managers have recently started buying shares of Alibaba.

  • Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening.Most Russians aren’t buying it.Domestic propaganda levels have reached near-hysteria this year after anti-Putin protests swept the country following the attempted murder and imprisonment of oppo

  • Opinion: We Voted For Mediocrity, And That's What We're Getting

    Joe Biden campaigned for student loan forgiveness, but now the president won’t even extend student loan relief.

  • Ohio State football's toughness, called out by Michigan, to be Utah target in Rose Bowl

    After being pushed around in the trenches in a loss at Michigan, the Buckeyes will look to show their muscle in the Rose Bowl.

  • As spending bill stalls, Democrats begin new push to pass voting rights legislation

    Negotiations between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and President Joe Biden on the social and climate spending package have stalled, holding up other legislative efforts such as the voting rights legislation the president and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about with a group of Democratic senators virtually Thursday. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports and CBS News political contributor Molly Hooper joined CBSN to discuss the latest on Capitol Hill.

  • Nike earnings preview: Analyst concern shifts from supply chain to China

    Nike, which is reporting quarterly earnings on Monday, is expected to thrive long term, but analysts highlight the challenges for the coming quarters.

  • Experts: Potter missed chance to explain Taser-gun mix-up

    The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright alternated between tears, statements of remorse and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist. One legal expert who spoke to The Associated Press said the defense may have been intentionally vague on that point, but others said it appeared to be a missed opportunity for Potter to tell jurors how a mix-up might have occurred and what she was thinking — something jurors were likely waiting to hear. “I didn’t think they pulled enough out of Potter because we did not get into her mind,” said Marsh Halberg, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is not connected to the case.

  • Florence Pugh Just Dyed Her Pixie Cut Platinum Blonde

    Tinker Bell, is that you?

  • TikTok-driven 'National Shoot up Your School Day' panic leads to several closures but no shootings

    TikTok-driven 'National Shoot up Your School Day' panic leads to several closures but no shootings

  • European Gas Drops on Russia’s Bookings, Higher LNG Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices retreated from a record close after Russia topped up fuel to the region for Friday at the last minute and as cargoes started diverting away from Asia.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveEngland Has Hundreds of Thousands of New Omicron Cases DailyAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceVaccine Data Gaps Poin

  • Zen for Daily Living: Different religions, one family

    Like some of our family members, we could have tried to force our children to follow our own religious paths, but that would have only hurt them and pushed them away. Instead we embraced our daughter’s path.

  • Pet of the Week: Tazz is a strong, smiley dog, ready to whirl into a new home

    The Pet of the Week is Tazz, a male American Staffordshire/bulldog mix, who is about 5 years old.

  • Lord Frost resigns as Brexit Minister over Covid Plan B and direction of Boris Johnson's Government

    Lord Frost has told Boris Johnson that he is resigning from the Cabinet due to "disillusionment" with the direction of the Government.