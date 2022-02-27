Putin's nuclear move could make situation "much, much more dangerous," U.S. official says

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert during his invasion of Ukraine is escalatory and could make things "much, much more dangerous," a senior U.S. defense official said on Sunday.

"It's clearly, essentially, putting in play forces that, if there's a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)