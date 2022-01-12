Putting The Human Aspect Back Into Coffee, 787 Coffee Created A Different Kind Of Farm To Table Coffee Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Much of the world runs on coffee. Whether it is to enjoy throughout the day, provide an excuse to get out of the house and see a friend, or to wake up with at the beginning of the day, coffee is present in many people's lives. However, many of us are grabbing quick coffees that often prioritize speed over convenience. While there is nothing wrong with that on the average day, sometimes we are looking for something more than just our average cup of coffee.

This is what 787 Coffee specializes in. 787 Coffee is not just about the beans and means of production, but rather, their focus is on people and creating the coffee equivalent of farm to table operations that provide a different and more fulfilling coffee experience. Their team is spread all throughout the world. A team is based in Maricao and San Juan Puerto Rico, with three coffee shops ready to be opened and a coffee farm in full production and expanding, 5 open coffee shops in New York city and two more under construction.

It is not just the team that loves their coffee, however. 787 Coffee was just awarded "The Best Coffee People's Choice Awards'' for this past year at the Coffee and Chocolate Expo in Puerto Rico. What makes them a grade above the rest and what allowed them to win this award is the dedication and prowess they are willing to put into the coffee.

The team at 787 Coffee started their business because of their love for coffee and their love for people. They wanted to provide that fresh farm to table experience that has been missing from much of the coffee world. Seven years later, it is still about the coffee and the people and the experiences that they share. The team hustled and worked hard to build what they have, but never lost that connection and taste, which allowed them to place first in this distinguished competition.

More than just the people who enjoy the coffee, the shop is also built on a family of workers that emphasizes treating all staff with dignity and respect. Forfeiting the traditional profit-seeking business model, their goal is to make sure that all staff and customers feel like they have their own seat at the table in the experience. This kind of mentality, love, and care translates directly into the taste of their coffee.

After winning this prestigious award, 787 is not slowing down or just sticking to what they know. In the new year, they are also working towards the goal of setting up cabins and amenities so that those who are interested can visit their coffee farms directly and see how their coffee is actually made while interacting with the faces behind the actual process. They are calling this venture Hacienda Iluminada.

The creator of 787 Coffee is Brandon Ivan Peña. Brandon has specialized in numerous business ventures before creating this business. They have helped him with many of the technical aspects involved in making a business succeed, but at the end of the day, he is mostly concerned with the human side of the business.

"I am Mexican American. Born and raised in the El Paso/ Juarez region. I lead 787 Coffee, from farm to cup coffee experience. At 787 Coffee we love creating memories so we focus on human interactions. We own the coffee farm in Puerto Rico, in the farm we grow, process and roast our own coffee beans, making them the freshest cup," Brandon explains.

To find out more about 787 coffee, check out their website here and check out their Instagram here .

