U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,369.32
    -150.78 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

On putting toothpaste back into the tube

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Good news! We're not talking about crypto, Elon Musk or SaaS multiples today. We're also not talking IPOs, global venture capital trends or the like. Instead, we're going to talk about putting toothpaste back in the tube. Sound fun? Let's go.

China's technology industry

Since the Ant IPO was pulled and the Chinese Communist Party executed off a flat-wild period of regulatory action in 2021, you have probably heard less about China's technology. That's because the companies that tended to make the biggest splash in foreign media were concerns like Alibaba, ByteDance and the like -- tech companies that touched lots of individuals, including folks outside the country's national borders.

China's government decided that such companies had too much influence, and thus needed to be cut down to size. This meant, variously, the decapitation of the for-profit edtech sector, social media regulation, the effective curtailment of foreign listings, punitive data reviews, video game limits along with a long pause in new titles, new rules regarding algorithms and more.

Wrapped in red tape, China’s startups give up their mainland dreams

After a period of comparative freedom to innovate, compete and, yes, at times act anticompetitively, China's domestic tech industry entered 2022 in a very different state than it kicked off 2020. (This isn't to discount the impacts of COVID-19 on Chinese tech companies; but the move toward remote work and the like was global, and for our purposes today we care more about the regulatory environments shifts in particular.)

The result of the fusillade of regulatory action, a full nelson of top-down control, was probably about what you expected. Some recent headlines for flavor:

Those should paint a fair enough picture of market sentiment regarding the crackdown. In more monetary terms, the value of many Chinese tech companies fell sharply. After peaking at more than $300 per share in late 2020, Alibaba is worth less than $100 per share today. Didi, which got caught between the Chinese government and the American markets after its IPO, saw its shares peak at a penny over $18 per share. Today it's worth less than $2 per share.

Stories began to crop up about layoffs and other misery from Chinese tech companies. A few more headlines for context:

Given that this was pretty much what anyone with a pulse might have expected from the Chinese government throwing its absolute control around like gravity in a rollercoaster, pushing to remake one of its key economic engines by autocratic fiat in a short period of time, you are probably not surprised. And yet it appears that the Chinese government is, at least to some degree!

How do we know that? Well, observe:

The context here is that while the rest of the world is largely figuring out a path out of COVID, China's government is locking down hundreds of millions of its citizens as it chases an impossible goal of zero COVID-19 cases. (The government previously touted its success at keeping the pandemic at bay as evidence of its superiority; such a stance makes any retreat from the goal difficult.) The result of lockdowns and a sharply diminished local tech industry is, surprise, economic malaise.

As China shakes up regulations, tech companies suffer

Not that the Chinese government intends to accept that. After indicating that besting American economic growth is a priority, debt-fueled infrastructure spending is back on the table, along with more real estate speculation, and, it appears, some softening of the rules deluge that its domestic tech market has been forced to endure without complaint.

Good luck?

Can the Chinese government put the tech toothpaste back in the tube? We'll find out, but if I was an investor or founder I would not build inside the country. Sure, it's a big market, but not one that you can count on. More when we get Q2 2022 Chinese venture capital data.

Has China’s signaled regulatory reprieve come too late?

Recommended Stories

  • Hollywood’s COVID Safety Negotiations Continue as Agreement Expires, Current Protocols to Remain in Effect

    Negotiations will continue next week regarding modifications to Hollywood’s COVID-19 Safety Agreement, which expires this weekend (April 30). The protocols in the current agreement between the industry’s major guilds and studios will remain in place until a new agreement is reached. But even without an announcement, insiders don’t expect drastic changes to the latest version […]

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profits More than Halved in Q1

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ), run by billionaire Warren Buffet, suffered a loss during the first quarter as the economy weakened due to the ongoing global pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks and high inflation rates. The company reported on Saturday net earnings at $5.46 billion, which plummeted by 53% from $11.71 billion compared to last year. Thousands of investors and fans of the Oracle of Omaha and vice chairman Charlie Munger are in Omaha, Nebraska for the company's annual shareholder meeting.

  • Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

    President Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022. There were technical reasons for the decline that likely obscured the actual health of the economy, yet the drop clearly put the president on the defensive after he has said repeatedly that the booming job market means the U.S. can withstand inflation at a 40-year high. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was supposed to propel the economy to new heights that Democrats could then sell to voters in this year's midterm elections.

  • Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Actors With Witty Monologues and Hilarious Tunes Command the Race

    Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider […]

  • Lilly’s experimental obesity drug may be a ‘multibillion-dollar opportunity’

    Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.’s (LLY) promising new weight-loss drug is taking aim at a sector that’s littered with once-promising therapies that have failed to deliver on their promise to help people lose weight. The company made two announcements on Thursday; it shared its first-quarter earnings as well as top-line Phase 3 clinical trial results for the experimental weight-loss drug, tirzepatide. More than 96% of patients taking a 10-milligram or 15-milligram dose reported at least 5% weight loss, executives said.

  • Wife screams after husband surprises her with winning South Carolina lottery ticket

    The man was on his way to a home improvement store when he stopped to buy the ticket, lottery officials said.

  • Vulnerable Democrats press Pelosi to reverse rejection of gas tax holiday

    Embattled Democrats are pushing back on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) decision to reject a gas tax holiday, urging party leaders to reconsider a proposal as lawmakers take a beating over sky-high gas prices. The grumbling is especially pronounced among lawmakers facing tough reelection contests in November, who are eager to bring home a policy they…

  • Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default

    Prices for Russian credit default swaps — insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default — plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday. The cost for a five-year credit default swap on Russian debt was $5.84 million to protect $10 million in debt. Russia used its foreign currency reserves sitting outside of the country to make the payment, backing down from the Kremlin's earlier threats that it would use rubles to pay these obligations.

  • Aid group reports surging numbers in child abuse in Pakistan

    A Pakistani aid group dedicated to child protection said Friday its data shows assaults and sexual abuse of children have surged by nearly a third in the country last year. The organization’s director said she fears an increase in “dark web” gangs trading in child pornography and buying and selling children are to blame for the increase, along with lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. The group has been tracking child sexual abuse and working on child protection programs for more than 25 years.

  • Jack Dorsey: ‘Nothing that is said now matters’

    Jack Dorsey shared another rambling tweetstorm, in which he mused about Twitter’s shortcomings, user trust and whether or not the platform should be permanently banning users.

  • Read About Tencent's Latest Move At Battling Misinformation

    Tencent Holding Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) popular messaging service WeChat will begin revealing users' locations when they post on the platform, Reuters reports. Recently, a popular social media platform, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), introduced the same settings permanently after more than a month of testing. The new setting aimed to combat misinformation related to recent "domestic and overseas hot-topic issues." Also Read: Here's Why Alibaba, JD Led Broad Rally In Chinese Tech Equities WeChat look

  • Judge Torres Brings Forward SEC v Ripple Calendar to November

    XRP remains under intense selling pressure despite Judge Torres bringing hopes of an end to the SEC v Ripple case by the end of this year.

  • How Crypto Could Spearhead Retail Payments in 2022

    Attracted by its reduced fees, faster transactions, and choice selection, here's how retailers could move to embrace the booming industry, which shows no signs of slowing down.

  • Justice Department Sues Paul Manafort Over Foreign Bank Accounts

    The U.S. government is seeking roughly $3 million in penalties and fees from the former Trump campaign chairman.

  • India seizes $725 million from Xiaomi

    India has seized assets worth approximately $725 million from Xiaomi India after the country’s anti-money laundering agency found the subsidiary had broken local foreign exchange laws.

  • DeFi Lender Rari Capital/Fei Loses $80M in Hack

    Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms Rari Capital and Fei Protocol suffered a more-than-$80 million hack early Saturday. The hacker exploited a reentrancy vulnerability in Rari's Fuse lending protocol, according to a tweet by smart contract analysis firm Block Sec. The root cause is due to a typical reentrancy vulnerability.

  • Comcast’s Peacock Added About Four Million Subscribers in First Quarter

    The cable giant said the number of paying subscribers to its Peacock streaming service jumped by more than 40%, thanks in part to a jam-packed February of top sporting events.

  • Tencent's WeChat to reveal user locations on public account posts

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's most popular messaging service WeChat said on Friday it will start revealing the location of users when they post on a public account. Tencent-owned WeChat said that it would soon begin testing the setting, which applies only to users of its "public platform", where they may comment on news, essays and other written content published by official accounts. The new settings will display the province or municipality of users in China posting on public accounts.

  • Personal Loans Are Back After an Early Pandemic Slump

    Borrowers took out $222 billion in personal loans in 2021, a 31% increase from a year earlier. It was the highest level for a full year going back to at least 2011.

  • Drone maker DJI becomes first Chinese company to openly halt business with Russia and Ukraine

    Global drone maker DJI has become the first Chinese company to openly cease operations in Russia and Ukraine, citing “current hostilities” as its reason for doing so. Ride-sharing giant Didi was reportedly the first Chinese company to announce a Russian exit, but it backpedaled days later without explanation. Ahead of its announcement, DJI, which is currently the world’s top drone manufacturer, has been accused by Ukrainian authorities of helping Russia wage its war.