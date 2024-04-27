Putting out the welcome mat: Residence Inn by Marriott adds rooms to Lodi's inventory

Apr. 27—Lodi's newest hotel is officially open for business this weekend after Diede Construction and American Hospitality Services hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

Located at 2855 Reynolds Ranch Parkway, Residence Inn by Marriott adds 83 rooms to Lodi's growing inventory of lodging spaces.

The 68,000-square-foot extended stay hotel provides studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom guest rooms with full kitchens; a 1,000-square foot state of the art gym; and a patio with barbecues and fire pit.

"The Residence Inn brand is an institutional grade asset," Ryan Ranchhod of American Hospitality Services said. "It isn't easy to secure the brand from Marriott, let alone find an open market for a local franchisee to pursue this significant investment. The Residence Inn product is truly unrivaled within the extended stay segment and permits business guests and families alike to stay comfortably for long periods of time."

When AHS purchased the site in 2018, it was confident the building would fill a luxury hotel void along the Highway 99 corridor.

The Residence Inn is the sixth hotel project Diede Construction has built in the last four years, and it is estimated that the development created 80 construction jobs over the 18-month build, as well as at least 40 indirect jobs and 20 on site positions.

"It's a special day when you get to see a project of this magnitude and degree of difficulty open its doors," Cody Diede said.

Diede managed the design, entitlement and construction of the property.

"It's a proud day for Diede Construction and American Hospitality Services and we look forward to continuing to design and build successful commercial real estate projects throughout Northern California and Hawaii," he added.

The city's latest hotel is located next-door to its sister property, the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, which the Diedes and Ranchhods opened in 2020. The sites are slated to share amenities with one another.

"Marriott is a global leader in lodging, particularly extended lodging, which this facility is," Lodi mayor Lisa Craig said. "And being a business traveler, I spend a lot of time in Marriotts, so I'm really glad to see we have two quality properties here for trades people, for business professionals, and even our families and visitors to stay in."

Craig added that Friday's celebration was not just about welcoming another Marriott brand to Lodi, but to recognize the efforts of the Diede and Ranchhod families.

She noted Diede Construction has not only built and designed hotels in Lodi, but other buildings residents see and use every day, including the Lodi Public Library's Teen Scene room, the Lodi City Hall annex, and Lodi Fire Department's Station 2.

The firm also redesigned the Grape Bowl and helped restore the Lodi Woman's Club clubhouse.

"What we find with our small businesses, is they just don't just provide services," she said. "They donate time, serve as leaders on our boards... or give money, or labor. That's what really matters. This company has supported this city, and its nonprofits and its families for 50 years."

Diede and AHS are currently developing various commercial projects together throughout Northern California, including self-storage properties, gas stations, hotels and retail and entertainment developments.

"This is a community of partners and you've got to have people such as (the Diedes), that truly do care about the community," San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding said. "My job and Lisa's job, most of the time, is to make sure people don't get in your way. You don't need our help to do things, to get that done. The Diede family has always been there."