U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,326.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,572.75
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.00
    -1.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.13
    -0.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.00
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,652.28
    -1,037.22 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.72
    -22.24 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,870.74
    +47.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Putting Zagreb on the TechCrunch map — TechCrunch’s European Cities Survey 2021

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

TechCrunch is embarking on a major new project to survey European founders and investors in cities outside the larger European capitals.

Over the next few weeks, we will ask entrepreneurs in these cities to talk about their ecosystems, in their own words.

This is your chance to put Zagreb on the Techcrunch Map!

If you are a tech startup founder or investor in the city please fill out the survey form here.

This is the follow-up to the huge survey of investors (see also below) we’ve done over the last six or more months, largely in capital cities.

These formed part of a broader series of surveys we’re doing regularly for ExtraCrunch, our subscription service that unpacks key issues for startups and investors.

In the first wave of surveys, the cities we wrote about were largely capitals. You can see them listed here.

This time, we will be surveying founders and investors in Europe’s other cities to capture how European hubs are growing, from the perspective of the people on the ground.

We’d like to know how your city’s startup scene is evolving, how the tech sector is being impacted by COVID-19, and generally how your city will evolve.

We leave submissions mostly unedited and are generally looking for at least one or two paragraphs in answers to the questions.

So if you are a tech startup founder or investor in one of these cities please fill out our survey form here.

Thank you for participating. If you have questions you can email mike@techcrunch.com and/or reply on Twitter to @mikebutcher.

Recommended Stories

  • Does every company really need social media accounts?

    For years, having a strong social media presence on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram was considered the default. But that might be changing, at least for some companies.

  • Active Manager Darts Hit Target in Decade’s Easiest Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decade of futility, active mutual fund managers are having the run of a lifetime in 2021’s can’t-miss stock market.With leadership in equities moving beyond megacap tech companies -- for once -- stock pickers are finding a reprieve from the dominance of their index-tracking rivals. Selective bets on undervalued stocks are paying off as unloved value and cyclical strategies fall into favor.The first quarter saw 58% of large-cap active funds outperform their Russell 1000 benchmarks, compared with the 44% historical average, Bank of America analysts wrote in a recent note. For core funds, which blend growth and value, 62% outperformed, the most in the first quarter since 2001 and the third-best since 1991, thanks in part to overweight positions in industrials, financials and materials.While proponents of active management may want to credit the big quarter to nimble stock picking, the performance is more accurately ascribed to the market backdrop. The first three months of 2021 have served up an especially rich landscape for anyone trying to beat a market-weighted benchmark, with equal-weighted indexes far surpassing their standard counterparts.“We’re in what used to be called a stock-pickers’ market,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said by phone. “The playing field has gotten more leveled for active investors or active fund managers -- maybe not to be able to outperform passive but a more-level playing field.”Those managers pursuing midcap and large-cap strategies have done particularly well, according to Jefferies’ analysts Steven DeSanctis and Eric Lockenvitz, with 56% of large-cap growth managers beating their benchmarks, helped by big tech names taking a step back while more reasonably priced growth stocks thrived.“For five-to-10 years, it was hard to outperform if you didn’t own big positions in the megacap tech names,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “Now, with the completely changed economic outlook, not only has value come back into favor, but there’s more dispersion among individual names, so it’s not just the big tech stocks dragging the market higher.”An equal-weight version of the S&P 500, where megacap hegemony is reduced, is having its best year relative to the classic market-cap weighted S&P 500 in more than a decade, besting it by more than 4 percentage points. A similar dynamic is playing out in the small-cap universe where an equal-weight index of tinier companies is besting the Russell 2000 by nearly 6 percentage points this year.Implied correlation for U.S. equities has also declined, with individual stocks moving independently to one another as of late. A gauge of projected correlation in S&P 500 stocks in the next month fell to 0.22, down from the 0.70 reading clocked ahead of the November elections. A reading of 1 means securities are moving in lockstep.“There were a few months there where if you bought a technology stock, you were pretty sure it was going higher -- and in most cases it did. Now you have to be a bit more selective, not only on your sector but even within technology,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “This is the time for the first time in a while where we’re seeing technology hit the brakes a little bit. And so with that, some of the value stocks are coming into play.”Actively managed exchange-traded funds are also attracting loads of cash, taking in more than $32 billion during the first quarter. That’s by far the best on record and up from only $3 billion during the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The success of Cathie Wood at Ark Investment Management is drawing attention to the category, which combines the low cost and tax advantages of the ETF wrapper with the benefits of stock picking. Her funds have taken in almost $18 billion in the first three months of 2021 alone, despite a recent slate of underperformance as Wood’s growth strategies faltered amid the spike in Treasury yields.“Active mangers could very easily continue to benefit from the reflation and could very much benefit from rotations that are taking place inside the market if they’re positioned properly,” said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group. “But I think the part of the active management story that was driven by theme-based investing -- some of these speculative, momentum stories -- is likely going to be fleeting especially if we see meaningful increases in interest rates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse's investment banking to be scrutinized by new chairman: CEO

    The structure of Credit Suisse's investment bank will be scrutinised closely by incoming chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, CEO Thomas Gottstein told a newspaper, as the bank aims to boost risk management after billions in losses on U.S fund Archegos. "That is with certainty one of the core strategic themes that the board under the new chairman, together with the bank's executive leadership, will be focusing on," Gottstein told Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Tuesday. Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced it was overhauling risk and investment banking leadership as it booked a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from deals with U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management that imploded.

  • With $1 Trillion of Distress Gone, Debt Pickers Find Scraps

    (Bloomberg) -- For investment firms that profit by buying the debt of troubled companies, it looked like the opportunity of a lifetime: a $1 trillion pile of distressed bonds and loans in the Americas alone as the pandemic sent markets into meltdown last March.But after a massive federal bailout and rock-bottom interest rates kept even some of the shakiest companies afloat, those juicy targets have shriveled to less than $100 billion. That’s left distressed-debt specialists -- who at one point last year had $131 billion to spend -- rummaging for increasingly elusive bargains. Even the real estate sector, which was hammered after the pandemic shuttered offices, hotels and stores, has managed for now to avoid an epic wipeout.So, how are distressed-debt investors -- often among of the savviest in the markets -- deploying all that cash? A few, like Caspian Capital, decided to return some money to investors because the rewards wouldn’t justify the high risks anymore.Others are looking farther afield. Olympus Peak Asset Management is dipping into things like unpaid vendor claims in firms that are already bankrupt. Arena Investors is picking through convertible bonds and real estate loans cast off by banks. And giants of the business like Oaktree Capital Management are rustling around in Asia for opportunities.“People aren’t investing, they’re just chasing,” said Adam Cohen, Caspian’s managing partner. And this comes with an extra helping of risk, according to Oaktree co-founder Howard Marks, the dean of distressed investing. “To get to higher returns these days, you have to be willing to extend credit to somebody who is not clearly coming back,” Marks said in a Bloomberg TV interview.The money nevertheless continues to roll in, and managers have made some progress at finding new places to put it. About 40 funds -- from Oaktree to Angelo Gordon & Co. -- collected about $35 billion between this year and last, according to consultants at Preqin.For Arena Investors, a $2.2 billion investment firm, going smaller and nimble has had its advantages, said Chief Executive Officer Dan Zwirn. That’s because 80% of distressed companies in early April had less than $1 billion of debt outstanding, and about 60% of the companies that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year owed less than $500 million. That’s left too many larger firms chasing the few big situations that are left.“When you’re writing checks above $100 million, the level of competition is excessive,” Zwirn said.Arena deployed almost all of the $519 million it raised for a special opportunities strategy last year, targeting industries dislocated by the pandemic. Among the things they’ve been active in: real estate loans, special-situation lending in energy and aviation and litigation finance.Tighter LendingFund managers like Olympus Peak are also looking at companies that are too small to tap into the seemingly limitless bond and equity markets, which were supercharged last year by the unprecedented wave of federal stimulus.Large public-market borrowers have been mostly picked over by now. Smaller companies, on the other hand, have relied more on banks for liquidity. And the percentage of banks making it tougher to get a loan is still high at 11.4%, according to the Federal Reserve, well above the 1.9% average since the great financial crisis.“If you can only do public-market distress, you just have to hold your position, because if you sell it, there’s nothing else to buy,” said Jason Dillow, chief executive officer at the $8.4 billion Bardin Hill Investment Partners.Biggest Distressed/Special Situations Funds of 2020-2021Either way, distressed fund managers are trying a variety of tactics to drum up returns, according to people familiar with the portfolios:Bardin Hill raised $600 million for privately negotiated credit in early February and deployed about 78% of it. The cash went into high-end cruise lines, fitness, technology, health care and education, along with alternative assets such as insurance-backed claims.Olympus Peak, which runs a $1.4 billion hedge fund, started a $300 million fund this month focused on vendor claims that arise out of bankruptcies. So-called trade claims are often small, illiquid and labor-intensive, and thus less attractive for a larger fund.Angelo Gordon collected $3.5 billion at the beginning of the pandemic and invested all of it, plus $1 billion in recycled capital. It favored privately negotiated financings with high yields and strong protections for its investment written into its agreements.Centerbridge Partners’ Special Credit III strategy invested $1.8 billion in March and April of 2020. It has since traded out of 90% of those positions. The cash was redeployed into growth companies such as HCI Group Inc. and rescue financing for businesses such as cinema chains, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., its U.K. subsidiary Odeon, and Cineworld Group Plc.As of February, Monarch Alternative Capital had invested more than 60% of the $3 billion it raised last year for its latest distressed credit fund. The firm lent to bankrupt businesses after the pandemic shut them down temporarily. The roster included a franchisee for Wendy’s and Pizza Hut, Ann Taylor’s parent company Ascena Retail Group, and the owner of Chuck E. Cheese, with Monarch looking beyond the pandemic and at times boosting its investment to keep the companies afloat.D.E. Shaw & Co. raised $1 billion for its latest private credit fund that targets stressed assets and financings with a 5-year investment window, the firm said Tuesday.For Cohen’s $3.5 billion Caspian Capital, distressed-debt investing is too narrow a mandate in today’s world, so the firm broadened into firms that are merely stressed. It’s looking for 10% to 15% yields, or credits that trade between 70 and 90 cents on the dollar but aren’t in default.Even with that wider purview, Caspian decided to close its $500 million dislocation strategy fund after cashing out when prices rebounded. Investors got back $565 million.“Money always burns a hole in your pocket,” Cohen said. “The best thing you can do now is not make a mistake. That can save you a lot more money than mediocre trades can make you.”To be sure, firms with patient capital don’t have to invest right away, and there could be a bigger wave of opportunities after policymakers scale back economic support, according to JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Lebovitz.In the meantime, Oaktree is looking to raise $15 billion for its latest distressed fund and put its money to work outside the U.S. So far, public filings show, only about 10% of its pledged capital was drawn as of February. Oaktree’s pitch to investors cited almost $5 trillion in opportunities across Asia, mostly China, including non-performing loans, bonds, shadow-banking loans and leveraged loans.The lingering question is whether the distressed assets that remain are destined for a recovery, or whether they’re simply being kept afloat by an historic dead-cat bounce that won’t last.“If you had a fundamentally strong business, you could’ve found the liquidity to make it through the challenges of 2020,” Chris Acito, chief investment officer of Gapstow Capital Partners, a New York-based firm that specializes in picking credit-fund managers. “Many of the businesses which are still in distress have flawed business models that will be difficult to revive.”(Updates with D.E. Shaw in final bullet. A previous version corrected the name of Arena Investors)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • Archegos Stocks Rise as Traders Shrug Off Fresh Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher on Tuesday as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.ViacomCBS Inc. erased early losses and gained 3.4%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd. rose 5.8% and Farfetch Ltd. 4.7% on Tuesday after the Swiss bank was said to have unloaded shares. Credit Suisse also advanced 0.9% in U.S. trading after rising earlier in Zurich, even after the bank said it will take a 4.4 billion-franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.Shares of companies involved in earlier block trades totaling more than $20 billion have had a rocky ride after Hwang and his private investment firm became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time. A basket of equally weighted shares linked to the fund has slumped more than 30% since hitting a peak on March 22, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The aftermath of the Archegos Capital meltdown appears to be mostly priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Prime brokerages will have to deal with further regulatory reviews and greater transparency may end up being required to avoid family offices from circumventing federal security laws. The worst from the Archegos Capital blowup should be behind us.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond as banks tallied their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos. Last month, giant block trades were initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley after Archegos failed to meet margin calls. That left Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse facing potentially significant losses.About 34 million shares in ViacomCBS were offered on Monday, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch. That’s only a fraction of the size traded by banks at the end of March.(Updates share price moves.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline in Slowest Trading Day of This Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in the slowest trading day of 2021 after a rally that drove the equity market to all-time highs. Treasuries climbed.Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year. Tech companies led losses in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, offsetting gains in retailers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.Trading has slowed in recent days as investors grappling with wild rotations awaited the start of the earnings season. Traders bought stocks in record amounts in the first quarter of 2021 as a combination of generous stimulus and bets on an economic recovery drove $372 billion into global equity funds, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. The data confirm the bullish market sentiment that has pushed shares to fresh highs, with optimism over vaccination efforts outweighing concern that higher bond yields can interfere with the rally.“Stocks’ momentum is strong, no doubt about that,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “But the market may be ready to take a breather as investors digest all the good news, determine how much of that is priced in and weigh it against uncertain risks like inflation.”On the economic front, data showed U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February, led by gains in some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund upgraded its global growth forecast for the second time in three months, while warning about a divergence between advanced and lesser-developed nations.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro increased 0.5% to $1.1875.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 109.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased five basis points to 1.65%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.32%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.3% to $59.43 a barrel.Gold rose 0.9% to $1,743.63 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hon Hai Revenue Jumps 44% on Stay-at-Home Demand for Gadgets

    (Bloomberg) -- IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% on robust demand for Apple Inc.’s new 5G devices and other gadgets that help consumers stay connected at home during the pandemic.Revenue in the three months through March rose to NT$1.34 trillion ($47 billion), the Taiwanese manufacturer reported Tuesday, in line with the average analyst estimate. Sales in March climbed to NT$441.2 billion. The stock jumped as much as 1.6% in Taipei on Wednesday.The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data-center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.However, Hon Hai warned in late March that component shortages could persist until 2022 and affect under a tenth of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.Shares of Hon Hai gained 60% over the past six months as the company announced its ambitions to venture into the electric-vehicle business, inking manufacturing deals with partners such as Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc.Annual shipments of Hon Hai’s EVs may reach 1.1 million units, or around 10% of global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated in March. Its auto businesses could generate $35 billion in revenue by that year, according to analysts including Sharon Shih.(Adds shares in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos Losses Test Japanese Bank Risk Controls, Fitch Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The losses announced by some Japanese banks from dealings with a U.S. client will test the robustness of their risk controls, especially overseas where they’re seeking to offset a subdued domestic market, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.Banks “could face not only financial and reputational risks, but also regulatory scrutiny or redress if authorities determine there were material governance deficiencies or risk management weaknesses,” Fitch said in a statement on Wednesday.Mizuho Financial Group Inc. last week emerged as the third Japanese bank to face losses stemming from the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management under the weight of billions of dollars in leveraged stock bets. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it stands to lose as much as $2 billion, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities unit is booking a $270 million loss.Other Japanese financial institutions could face similar losses, though their exposure may vary, Fitch said.Risk AppetiteAlthough Nomura is yet to confirm exactly how much it will lose from Archegos, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts led by Masao Muraki this week said that Japan’s biggest brokerage may post a 95 billion yen ($866 million) loss in the fourth quarter as a result of the trades.Such losses “also bring into focus these institutions’ risk appetite while in search of profit and whether they are adequately compensated for the risks involved over economic cycles,” Fitch said.Fitch last week placed the bbb+ Viability Ratings of Nomura and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., on rating watch negative, due to the potential losses.The agency said it doesn’t expect there to be a substantial impact on MUFG’s financial profile, but warned that the losses could affect the bank’s “long-term earnings contribution from its securities business should it revise its risk appetite in the overseas securities business.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla’s Blowout Deliveries Lift Shares Even as Smaller Peers Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. first-quarter delivery numbers blew past analysts’ estimates, helping the stock fend off a slide in the broader electric vehicle industry amid growing skepticism about the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed up 4.4% in New York, leaving it down 2.1% year to date. Over the past 12 months, the stock has advanced more than 600%. Other EV stocks like Workhorse Group Inc. and Lordstown Motors Corp. dropped on Monday.EV companies overall have received some good news in the past week, including a big push into electric vehicles in the infrastructure spending bill unveiled last week, and the estimate-crushing delivery figures from Tesla. But that may not be enough to stop a decline in the stocks that has seen investor interest wane this year. Auto stocks, EV and otherwise, have also been plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors.“The rhetoric around Biden’s infrastructure stimulus is what’s creating the weakness,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview, discussing the EV selloff. “There is low certainty this will pass as proposed,” the analyst said.However, the underperformance in EVs is probably misplaced, Irwin said, noting that both political parties like the domestic success story of Tesla and would welcome a revival of Detroit with EVs.Biden’s infrastructure bill has already started facing its challenges, with Republicans saying they want no part of the corporate tax hikes needed to pay for the plan and some progressive Democrats saying the package would not spend nearly enough.Most EV companies’ shares fell on Monday. Workhorse lost 6.4% and Lordstown Motors closed down 4%. Nikola Corp. tumbled 7.8%, while Fisker Inc. and XPeng Inc. both ended the day 2.5% lower.Tesla on Friday said it delivered 184,800 cars worldwide for the first quarter of the year, outpacing the 169,850 average of analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. While the company does not break out sales by geography, the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the company said it was “encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China.”‘Sentiment Shifter’“These delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note, calling Tesla’s delivery numbers a “jaw dropper.”Models 3 and Y, which accounted for almost all of the sales in the period, are manufactured in Tesla’s plants in Fremont, California, and in Shanghai, China.“Receptivity to the Model Y in China was always a gray area in our minds since there was never disclosure on deposit/interest levels from Tesla,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note, adding that the strength in that country appeared to have driven sales.Several Wall Street analysts raised their estimates and price targets on Tesla after the sales results. JPMorgan Chase analyst Ryan Brinkman said its ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the last three months of 2020, stands out in the industry, given global light vehicle production is estimated to have declined about 16% sequentially in the same period because of the chip shortage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Steady Near $59K; Gains in Altcoins Push Crypto Market Cap to $2T

    As altcoins rise, bitcoin’s market dominance is down to around 57% from near 73% at the beginning of the year.

  • India court says ByteDance must deposit $11 million in tax evasion case

    An Indian court on Tuesday said China's ByteDance must deposit around $11 million that authorities believe the company owes in an alleged case of tax evasion, a decision the government said bars the firm from using existing bank funds for other purposes. An Indian tax intelligence agency in mid-March ordered HSBC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze accounts of ByteDance India as it investigated some of the firm's financial dealings. ByteDance, owner of the TikTok video app, has said in court it does not owe the tax government is demanding and does not agree with the tax authority's decision to freeze its accounts.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • Deliveroo shares up 2% on first full trading day as rider strike begins

    Wednesday marks the first day of trading for 70,000 retail investors, as well as strike action for some UK riders.

  • Amundi Agrees to Buy SocGen’s Lyxor in $980 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amundi SA agreed to buy Societe Generale SA’s fund management arm Lyxor in an 825 million-euro ($980 million) cash deal that would make it the second-biggest provider of exchange-traded products in Europe.The Paris-based firm has entered into exclusive negotiations with the lender and expects the deal to close by February of next year, according to a statement Wednesday. Bloomberg reported earlier that Amundi was the leading bidder for Lyxor.For Chief Executive Officer Yves Perrier, who is set to step down in May, the acquisition caps more than a decade at the helm during which he used deals to build Amundi into Europe’s largest asset manager. Lyxor is one of Europe’s largest providers of exchange-traded funds and would add about 124 billion euros under management, giving Amundi about 14% of Europe’s ETF market, second only to New York-based BlackRock Inc.“The acquisition of Lyxor will accelerate the development of Amundi,” Perrier said in the statement. “It will reinforce our expertise, namely in ETF and alternative asset management, and allows us to welcome highly recognized teams of people.”Amundi rose 2.6% at 9:01 in Paris trading, bringing gains this year to 8%. SocGen rose 0.2%.Amundi, whose majority shareholder is French lender Credit Agricole SA, had about 1.7 trillion euros under management at the end of December. The firm was formed in a merger of SocGen’s and Credit Agricole’s fund management operations. SocGen later sold its stake and now offers investment products via a range of partnerships with external asset managers.For SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea, who’s been trying to shore up the bank’s capital buffers and boost profitability, the transaction boosts his ability to return capital to shareholders. The bank said the deal will result in a capital gain, net of taxes, of about 430 million euros. It has vowed to resume payouts even after its worst year in decades.(Adds shares in fifth paragraph, Amundi history in penultimate.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Decision Time for Longs at 92.380

    Rising stocks and a falling U.S. Dollar may be a sign that market conditions are changing.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes

    The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as economy-linked and tech stocks gained ground on confidence that the U.S. economy is on its path to a roaring rebound. Among major S&P sectors, energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples outperformed. The S&P 500 and the Dow reached record levels with the CBOE volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by fiscal stimulus packages and swift COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States that led to blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But those gains could come undone quickly if consumer demand is hit due to curbs on movement, such as those imposed in the capital New Delhi and by the state of Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of the national output.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.(updates survey details in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.