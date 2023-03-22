Puttshack Expands Presence in the Midwest with New Lease in Minneapolis

Tech-Infused Mini Golf coming to trendy North Loop District

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, today announced the signing of a new lease at CEDARst's second venture in Minneapolis's North Loop District neighborhood. The new venue will mark Puttshack's first foray into Minnesota and feature Puttshack's craft cocktails and dishes inspired by flavors from around the world. Puttshack Minneapolis is slated to open in late 2024.

Puttshack Minneapolis will expand across more than 20,000 square feet at the corner of 3rd and 7th in the North Loop. This new location will feature three highly engaging and competitive nine-hole mini golf courses, accentuated by a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe featuring local DJs. For those craving expertly handcrafted drinks and globally inspired dishes, the space will feature two bars and a main dining area. Like each Puttshack location, Minneapolis's menus will be deliberately constructed through hands-on research to represent the city's unique tastes and styles. A private event space with capacity for up to 70 guests will also be available for those in search of an exclusive space for a variety of gatherings from company outings to birthday parties and more.

"The North Loop neighborhood is a vibrant, trendy warehouse district with several exciting entertainment concepts. Puttshack will soon be a top attraction in the area for locals and visitors alike to experience our one-of-a-kind game and unrivaled food and beverage program," said Puttshack President, Dave Diamond. "We're excited to be a crucial part of CEDARst's development strategy and to work with our partners at CEDARst to develop the second phase of this project."

Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Founded by the creators of TopGolf, Flight Club, and AceBounce, Puttshack combines its patented Trackaball™ technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge, high-energy experience that is unlike anything currently on the market. Surrounded at every turn by colorful and eclectic décor, the brand's ground-breaking technology is integrated throughout the game experience ensuring the gameplay experience is elevated by seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more.

Located at 246 7th Avenue North inside CEDARst's newest North Loop development, a 360-unit apartment community, Puttshack Minneapolis will be ideally located in the heart of the city's vibrant North Loop District, a lively neighborhood known for its start-up vibes, innovative restaurants, and boisterous nightlife. Puttshack will also serve as the ideal meet-up destination before or after premier sporting and entertainment events, as the Minnesota Twins', Minnesota Timberwolves', and Minnesota Vikings respective venues are only a short distance away.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has five locations in the United States- Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis- and four in the U.K. Minneapolis is one of 13 new locations that have already been announced to open through 2023 and beyond- with Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Scottsdale projected to open in the coming months.

Already proven in attracting a younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's 2022 growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The capital will allow Puttshack to expand into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game within an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company outing. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has and five U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, and St. Louis, along with four London locations, with additional global expansion plans. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a U.K. headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

About CEDARst Companies

CEDARst is a national multi-family developer. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in San Diego and Miami, CEDARst employs over 130 employees across its integrated model which includes: development, design, general contracting, and property management. Its founders are seasoned real estate professionals with combined experience in excess of 75 years. CEDARst manages $4B in real estate, across eight states throughout the country. CEDARst is committed to providing high-quality, well-managed housing at affordable pricing. Over one-third of CEDARst's current portfolio consists of natural occurring affordable housing, or "NOAH." Cedar was an impact investor before the phrase was coined. Throughout its affordable initiative, AOZ platform, and commitment to environmentally sound development practices, CEDARst is rooted in generating investor returns alongside a social benefit.

