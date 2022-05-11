U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Puttshack Signs Lease at Village on the Parkway in Dallas

·4 min read

New lease announcement marks second location in Texas and will premiere a new element to the upscale, patented tech-driven mini golf experience

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, announced today the signing of a new lease at Village on the Parkway, an open-air shopping destination within the Dallas metropolitan area. Located at 5100 Belt Line Road in Addison, this new location joins Puttshack's growing list of upcoming destinations and will be the second in Texas, opening in Summer 2023.

Puttshack Oak Brook (Chicago)
Puttshack Oak Brook (Chicago)

Puttshack will be a major entertainment destination for Dallas area residents and visitors alike. With 28,000 square-feet expanding across a two-story space, Puttshack Dallas will offer a never-before-seen game component within Puttshack's mini golf experience. It will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses, powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology that keeps score for you as you play.

The game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu, signature cocktails and full-service bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe. The new location will hold multiple private event spaces for exclusive parties, including a mezzanine area. The main bar itself will extend across two floors.

"The Puttshack Dallas location will be a unique, high-energy space with multiple floors and include brand-new features for our tech-infused mini golf experience. It'll be a premier destination for everyone in the Dallas area," said Logan Powell, Global CFO & UK President of Puttshack (and former Partner of Dallas-based Copper Beech Capital). "We were drawn by Village on the Parkway's local and well capitalized ownership group who has a long-term commitment to continual enhancement of this already great center."

Addison is an urban oasis strategically located right in the center of the region's major growth areas. Perfectly located along Belt Line Road and the Dallas North Tollway, Puttshack Dallas is in prime location within Addison's award-winning outdoor shopping destination. Village on the Parkway welcomes thousands of visitors weekly to its popular storefronts, chic boutiques and unique dining and entertainment experiences.

"Dallas is a key market for Puttshack due to its young, dynamic and expansive communities, and we're thrilled to become a key attraction at Village on the Parkway and the greater Dallas community," said Susan Walmesley, CMO of Puttshack (and former VP, Sales and Marketing of Dallas-based Topgolf). "As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we look forward to expanding Puttshack's presence in Texas and other top-tier markets across the U.S."

"We are excited to welcome Puttshack and bring a novel mini golf experience as the first of several exciting changes coming to Village at the Parkway," said Jason Jones, Manager of VOP Partners, LLC, the owners of the center. "Puttshack will be an ideal complement to our growing roster of premium retailers and deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining option to the Addison community and greater Dallas metropolitan area."

Puttshack successfully opened its first U.S. locations in Atlanta and Chicago in 2021, and continues to outperform all success metrics, joining the brand's four hugely popular London locations. New locations are opening this summer in Boston and Miami, followed by Denver, Houston, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Nashville and its second Atlanta location into 2023.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimal locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented in the Dallas-Fort Worth market by Tey Tiner and Tim Hughes of Falcon Realty Advisors (falconcompanies.com). Robert Johnson and Megan Schmidt of Emerging Concepts (emergingconcepts.com). Amanda Aaron and Michael Nagy of Rue Realty (rue-re.com) also supported in the Village on the Parkway transaction.

For more information about Puttshack, venue locations and job opportunities, please visit www.puttshack.com.

Media Inquiries: PuttshackPR@revolutionworld.com

About Puttshack
Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game in an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company off site. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and two U.S. locations, Atlanta and Chicago, with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: www.puttshack.com.

About Village on the Parkway
Village on the Parkway is a 343,911-square-foot, pedestrian-friendly urban retail village anchored by Whole Foods Market and AMC Theatre and home to a mix of best-in-class retailers and high-traffic restaurants in Addison, Texas.

Puttshack
Puttshack
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puttshack-signs-lease-at-village-on-the-parkway-in-dallas-301544554.html

SOURCE Puttshack

