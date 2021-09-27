U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

Puyi Inc. Files Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC and Hosts Conference Call

Puyi Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puyi Inc. (“Puyi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUYI), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 (“2021 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 27, 2021. The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.puyiwm.com/financial-information/SEC-filings. Hard copies of the 2021 Annual Report are available and free of charge to its shareholders upon request.

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company’s audited financial results and business development for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Date/Time:

Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Daylight Time

(Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time)

Conference Title: Puyi Inc. Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID #: 8599131

The conference call will be a Direct Event call, which requires online registration in advance. Please use the link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8599131 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the conference call. You will receive a confirmation email containing the Direct Event Passcode, Registrant ID, list of dial in numbers and a brief description of how to join the call. Please call the dial in number associated with your location of the conference call and follow the relevant instructions to enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID, then you will join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Puyi's investor relations website http://ir.puyiwm.com/news-events/events.

About Puyi

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China focusing on affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi also provides asset management services for clients. For more information, please visit http://ir.puyiwm.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the third-party wealth management industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forwardlooking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Jing He, GM of Financial Reporting Department Email: ir@puyiwm.com Phone: +86 20-28866499


