Puyi Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PUYI) 45% Share Price Plunge Could Signal Some Risk

The Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 45%. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 66% share price decline.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, when almost half of the companies in the United States' Capital Markets industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.9x, you may still consider Puyi as a stock not worth researching with its 9.5x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Puyi's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For example, consider that Puyi's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Puyi's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 39%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 12% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 8.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Puyi's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Puyi's P/S

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Puyi's very lofty P/S. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Puyi currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Should recent medium-term revenue trends persist, it would pose a significant risk to existing shareholders' investments and prospective investors will have a hard time accepting the current value of the stock.

